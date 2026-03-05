Dugout Discussion

Tottenham v Palace team news: Xavi + Gallagher benched

5 March 2026 350 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes with Tottenham Hotspur hosting Crystal Palace.

TEAM NEWS

The Champions League side enters this match just one point away from the relegation zone after being winless in 10. Therefore, Igor Tudor is shaking things up with four changes to the starting XI.

Out go Xavi Simons (£6.5m), Conor Gallagher (£5.3m), Yves Bissouma (£5.2m) and Radu Dragusin (£4.5m), making way for Mathys Tel (£6.2m), Pape Matar Sarr (£4.5m), Kevin Danso (£4.2m) and Joao Victor de Souza (£4.0m). It’s the latter’s first start for Spurs.

Centre-back Cristian Romero (£5.0m) is serving the final match of his suspension, while Palace’s Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) is also banned.

Oliver Glasner has changed two spots from Sunday’s defeat at Manchester United. Chadi Riad (£4.0m) and Evann Guessand (£6.2m) replace Lacroix and Brennan Johnson (£6.5m).

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m, knee) will return to training next week, whereas Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m, hamstring) is out until April.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Souza; Gray, Palhinha, Sarr; Kolo Muani, Solanke, Tel

Subs: Kinsky, Austin, Olusesi, Kyerematen, Xavi, Bissouma, Richarlison, Rowswell, Gallagher  

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Riad, Canvot; Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Guessand, Sarr; Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Sosa, Clyne, Devenny, Hughes, Yeremy, Johnson, Uche  

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

350 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    Dyche in?

    Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    How has nothing happened this 2nd half?

    Open Controls
  3. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    57 mins ago

    Anyone know what’s in those yellow sachets that players suck on when coming on?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Mustard

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Coleman’s English Mustard

        Stings the nostrils.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          26 mins ago

          You say too much mustard gets up your nose? Nonsense. https://youtu.be/bhk-57Jh2G0?si=o2PGRhaC6pfuXzJX

          Open Controls
    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      36 mins ago

      Lemon curd

      Open Controls
  4. _Ninja_
    • 15 Years
    54 mins ago

    Have 3 city and 3 arsenal so need to get rid of a few for 31.

    Guehi/Rice/DCL -> Hill/Anderson/Ekitike worth it? Will WC in 32

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Timber VVD
    Rice Semenyo Bruno Wilson
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Dubravka Rogers Guehi Alderete

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Do you have 3FT?

      Open Controls
    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Don’t move until after the FACup as City might not blank in 31

      Open Controls
  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Xavi Simons always looks like he's about to cry

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      31 mins ago

      You would do too if you played for this Spurs team!

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      😆

      Spot on

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Wouldn't you if you played for Spurs?

      Open Controls
    4. ITS AMAD WORLD
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      He probably wishes he stayed at RB Leipzig now

      Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      jesus' long lost brother

      Open Controls
  6. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Porro's attacking threat taken out on the bench instead

    Open Controls
  7. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Which players are you currently planning "keeping" in GW31 from the blanking teams (Arsenal, Man City, Crystal Palace, Wolves) par injuries?

    For me it's Haaland & Gabriel.

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      *on keeping

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Raya Timber Gabriel Semenyo

      Haaland out after West Ham

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Raya and gabriel

      Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Gabriel and Timber

      Open Controls
    5. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Haaland gone for me. My team value is the worst on this site so I can't carry 14m+ passengers.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        28 mins ago

        Yes, but nothing really to do with the money. It’s not like you can use it to buy a red hot Salah instead!

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          24 mins ago

          Honestly it's so bad. Selling value just over 100m.

          I want Palmer too.

          Open Controls
    6. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      36 mins ago

      I have Haaland, Semenyo and Gabby, and will be benching them all.

      Open Controls
      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Haaland, Semenyo and Gab.

        Open Controls
    7. Moon Dog
        31 mins ago

        Haaland, Semenyo, & Gabriel atm

        Open Controls
      • TallestJohn
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        Already got rid of Håland, Rice and Timber. Will probably keep Gabriel and Semenyo now.

        Open Controls
      • I have no Wirtz
          19 mins ago

          Keeping: Gab Semenyo O’Reilly*
          Out: Haaland Munoz

          Unless Haaland proper hauls against WestHam which looks unlikely at this point.

          Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        The remaining 2025/26 PL fixtures (9 games each, as of Mar 5):

        West Ham:

        14/3 H Man City
        22/3 A Aston Villa
        10/4 H Wolves
        20/4 A Crystal Palace
        25/4 H Everton
        2/5 A Brentford
        9/5 H Arsenal
        17/5 A Newcastle
        24/5 H Leeds

        Tottenham:

        15/3 A Liverpool
        22/3 H Nottm Forest
        12/4 A Sunderland
        18/4 H Brighton
        25/4 A Wolves
        2/5 A Aston Villa
        9/5 H Leeds
        17/5 A Chelsea
        24/5 H Everton

        Forest:

        15/3 H Fulham
        22/3 A Tottenham
        11/4 H Aston Villa
        18/4 H Burnley
        24/4 A Sunderland
        2/5 A Chelsea
        9/5 H Newcastle
        17/5 A Man Utd
        24/5 H Bournemouth

        Open Controls
        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          Spurs might be cooked.

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          32 mins ago

          West Ham need to win the Wolves to Brentford games.

          They're the form team in that group.

          Forest showing more than Spurs too.

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            west ham and forest both need to win just 3 more games, and a draw somwhere. there is no way tottenham are getting more than 8 points

            Open Controls
            1. JohnnyB10
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              This

              Open Controls
        3. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          the problem for tottenham isnt fixtures. theyre the worst team in the league atm so every fixture they go in as underdogs

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            26 mins ago

            Very much this.

            Open Controls
          2. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            26 mins ago

            All of their best players are injured tbf.

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              24 mins ago

              Yeah

              But are any due back?

              They also have to hit it right away

              Open Controls
            2. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              24 mins ago

              They really weren’t much better when they were fit, though.

              Open Controls
            3. Nightcrawler
              • 6 Years
              22 mins ago

              solanke tel/richarlison bissouma/sarr paulinha viacrio romero vdv would start for their first choice xi. romero is out for his own stupidity

              Open Controls
              1. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                18 mins ago

                So would Kudus, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison, Bergvall

                Open Controls
                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 6 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  so theyre not missing ALL of their best players

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Bandit
                    • 15 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    🙄

                    Open Controls
        4. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          30 mins ago

          Villa at the moment looks like their best chance of points!

          Open Controls
        5. ITS AMAD WORLD
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          I can see Spurs genuinely going down here

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            21 mins ago

            Me too.

            Open Controls
        6. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          Forest need to do well in their next 4 games.

          Open Controls
        7. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          Also

          Spurs have the most difficult final day fixture

          .
          .
          .

          Opens betting app...

          Open Controls
        8. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          4 wins in 29 home games, unless they turn it around now?!

          Open Controls
      • Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        gallagher is shocking

        Open Controls
      • keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        The Bionic ref being rewired

        Open Controls
      • The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        45 mins ago

        These ref comms breakdowns are becoming a joke

        Open Controls
        1. Moon Dog
            24 mins ago

            Happening WAY too often

            Open Controls
          • AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            All the 'improvements' slow the game down

            Open Controls
          • Vinyl78LP
            • 16 Years
            15 mins ago

            They should at least stop the clock for these breakdowns..

            Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          43 mins ago

          Simon Jordan on Talksport this morning said Spurs would win tonight. Tomorrow’s show will be interesting.

          Open Controls
          1. ITS AMAD WORLD
            • 3 Years
            29 mins ago

            He said that to curse Spurs surely.

            Open Controls
          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            28 mins ago

            Talk sport is trash imo. They take themselves far far too seriously and betting ads every 10 mins.

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              It's owned by News Broadcasting

              Aka Murdoch

              As commercial as it gets

              Open Controls
          3. brianutd-why always we? 20
            • 14 Years
            27 mins ago

            It’s an opinion not facts and he will explicitly explain his views

            Open Controls
          4. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            22 mins ago

            Talk Sport is never interesting

            Open Controls
        3. Vinyl78LP
          • 16 Years
          38 mins ago

          After only just scraping 30 points, just logging on to see if Van Der Ven can save my gameweek tonight - any good news for me guys?

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            Best news is a good night sleep

            Open Controls
          2. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            16 mins ago

            Drink

            Open Controls
          3. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            15 mins ago

            Yes he’s scored twice and is on for max bonus.

            Open Controls
            1. Vinyl78LP
              • 16 Years
              12 mins ago

              ..phew !

              Open Controls
            2. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              And Muñoz kept CS

              Open Controls
        4. brianutd-why always we? 20
          • 14 Years
          31 mins ago

          Imagine that stadium in the championship oh dear

          Open Controls
          1. JohnnyB10
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            Surely that stadium will bring more revenue to the Championship…

            Open Controls
        5. I have no Wirtz
            30 mins ago

            If Munoz shoulder is badly injured, is Hill a good replacement? Who else?

            Open Controls
            1. JohnnyB10
              • 1 Year
              15 mins ago

              Clyne lol. Jk. Hill most definitely the best option!

              Open Controls
            2. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              15 mins ago

              Hill a great replacement

              Open Controls
            3. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              14 mins ago

              I sold Haaland for Ekitike. Considering Timber to make him stop getting points again.

              Open Controls
          • Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            29 mins ago

            Spurs need to get on the phone to Ryan Mason quickly

            Open Controls
            1. Vinyl78LP
              • 16 Years
              11 mins ago

              Big Sam, Dyche and Harry all on standby for the same call. Couldn't get any worse tbf

              Open Controls
              1. Moon Dog
                  7 mins ago

                  Might as well pull Crouch and Defoe out of retirement too. They can't be worse than this.

                  Open Controls
                  1. JohnnyB10
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Lol they would sure teach these youngsters a few things

                    Open Controls
            2. Moon Dog
                24 mins ago

                0 wins in 2026.

                I don't understand how it's come to this. From Bale and Modric, to Kane & Son, to... this. Horrendous mismanagement.

                Open Controls
                1. NABIL - FPL otai
                  • 13 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Carrick, Eriksen...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Moon Dog
                      2 mins ago

                      Berbatov, L. King, Robbie Keane, Van der Vaart, Walker, Vertonghen. The list could go on...

                      Frightening what's happened...

                      Open Controls
                      1. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 13 Years
                        1 min ago

                        It all started with Campbell probably.

                        Open Controls
                2. JohnnyB10
                  • 1 Year
                  23 mins ago

                  Any of you guys who got Tarkowski, would you play him next match? ( ARS away ). Gab, VVD and Hill must be in line before him, right?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baps Hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Yes

                    Open Controls
                    1. Baps Hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      If I had him.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Baps Hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      To the last question. Having two questions like that isn't without risks.

                      Open Controls
                      1. JohnnyB10
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        This, set pieces and all that, ya never know!

                        Open Controls
                    3. JohnnyB10
                      • 1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      Yeah cheers!

                      Open Controls
                  2. NABIL - FPL otai
                    • 13 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    I'd bench

                    Open Controls
                3. NABIL - FPL otai
                  • 13 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Munoz to Hill or VVD? No BOU or LIV defence atm

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 11 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Depends what you do with the money I suppose. Hill a great replacement regardless though. It's just that vvd has spurs next...

                    Open Controls
                    1. NABIL - FPL otai
                      • 13 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Money no issue

                      Open Controls
                      1. Baps Hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        VvD vs this Spurs. Is that even a question?

                        Open Controls
                        1. NABIL - FPL otai
                          • 13 Years
                          just now

                          VVD looked like a clown vs Wolves for the first goal.

                          Open Controls
                4. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 11 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  I am all ove the place with my team...Munoz and Wilson owner. Also have Rogers. No Pedro. Not a clue what to do. This break will do me good I think. Have a nice weekend all !

                  Open Controls
                  1. NABIL - FPL otai
                    • 13 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Very similar situation. Currently limping to GW31 with roefs, mukiele, Munoz, Wilson.. Rogers stinking. Collins enigmatic. No Semenyo is killing me.

                    And I still got Gabriel Timber and Haaland.

                    Think Munoz should go out first rather than Rogers.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 11 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Gl 🙂

                      Open Controls
                      1. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 13 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Gl to you too. At least I already got mine with Ekitike and JP hauls 😉

                        Open Controls
                  2. JohnnyB10
                    • 1 Year
                    5 mins ago

                    You too bro, take a nice break and come back stronger! 🙂

                    Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.