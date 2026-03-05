Tottenham v Palace team news: Xavi + Gallagher benched

Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes with Tottenham Hotspur hosting Crystal Palace.

TEAM NEWS

The Champions League side enters this match just one point away from the relegation zone after being winless in 10. Therefore, Igor Tudor is shaking things up with four changes to the starting XI.

Out go Xavi Simons (£6.5m), Conor Gallagher (£5.3m), Yves Bissouma (£5.2m) and Radu Dragusin (£4.5m), making way for Mathys Tel (£6.2m), Pape Matar Sarr (£4.5m), Kevin Danso (£4.2m) and Joao Victor de Souza (£4.0m). It’s the latter’s first start for Spurs.

Centre-back Cristian Romero (£5.0m) is serving the final match of his suspension, while Palace’s Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) is also banned.

Oliver Glasner has changed two spots from Sunday’s defeat at Manchester United. Chadi Riad (£4.0m) and Evann Guessand (£6.2m) replace Lacroix and Brennan Johnson (£6.5m).

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m, knee) will return to training next week, whereas Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m, hamstring) is out until April.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Souza; Gray, Palhinha, Sarr; Kolo Muani, Solanke, Tel

Subs: Kinsky, Austin, Olusesi, Kyerematen, Xavi, Bissouma, Richarlison, Rowswell, Gallagher

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Riad, Canvot; Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Guessand, Sarr; Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Sosa, Clyne, Devenny, Hughes, Yeremy, Johnson, Uche