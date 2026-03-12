Scout Notes

FPL notes: Why Saka was taken off, Trossard latest + White returns

12 March 2026
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In a miserable midweek for English clubs in the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen was actually one of the better results – which is saying something.

The Gunners left it very late to level the scores, however, relying on a soft penalty to ensure parity going into the second leg.

Here are our Scout Notes.

RESULT

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
ArsenalBayer Leverkusen (a)1-1 drawHavertz penMadueke

SELECTION/ROTATION

TEAMCHANGES FROM GW29PLAYERS WHO KEPT THEIR PLACES (+ MINS)OTHER PLAYERS (+ MINS)
Arsenal1Raya (90), Timber (90), Gabriel (90), Hincapie (90), Zubimendi (90), Rice (90), Martinelli (90), Eze (82), Gyokeres (74), Saka (60)Saliba (90), Madueke (30), Havertz (16), Jesus (8)

SALIBA + WHITE RETURN

Passed fit by Mikel Arteta on Tuesday, William Saliba (£6.1m) returned to the Arsenal XI after a 10-day absence.

He was the only change from the team that started in Gameweek 29, with Mikel Arteta subsequently rotating massively in the FA Cup.

Riccardo Calafiori (£5.6m) also made a swift recovery from an issue picked up against Mansfield Town to make the bench.

More of a surprise inclusion in the squad was Jurrien Timber‘s (£6.3m) main positional rival, Ben White (£5.1m). We hadn’t seen him in three weeks due to a “niggle”.

With a return fixture against Leverkusen to come next Tuesday and the EFL Cup final beyond it, could Arteta turn to some deputies like White against Everton this weekend?

TROSSARD LATEST

Absent, though, was Leandro Trossard (£6.7m). He hobbled off against the Stags on Saturday but had trained ahead of the trip to Germany, raising expectations that he would feature.

“He trained yesterday but he wasn’t comfortable to play. He said he was still feeling something and you need at this level the players at 100% and he wasn’t.” – Mikel Arteta on Leandro Trossard

WHY SAKA CAME OFF

Usually, when we discuss Arsenal’s fitness issues, Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) is in there somewhere. A 60th-minute substitution typically means the limp-prone winger has hobbled out of the game.

Not so this time. Saka had a bit of a stinker, poor in possession and frequently failing to beat his marker.

He was hooked on the hour mark, with replacement Noni Madueke (£6.8m) bright upon his introduction. Madueke won the (contentious) penalty that drew Arsenal level, indeed.

“I thought we needed something else and Noni has been contributing and being a real threat, so I decided to make the change.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka’s withdrawal

“We improved with the finishers. A different threat started to create in and around the box, and Noni created the moment to score.” – Mikel Arteta

Madueke for Saka is one change we could well see against the Toffees on Saturday.

HAVERTZ ON PENS… SORT OF

With Saka off the field and a fading Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) hooked in the 74th minute, substitute Kai Havertz (£7.3m) stepped up to take Arsenal’s late penalty.

Another Gunner who has taken spot-kicks in the past, Martin Odegaard (£7.8m), is currently sidelined.

So, despite a brilliant career record from 12 yards (21/22 scored), Havertz is likely still some way down the pecking order. This was his first penalty for Arteta’s side since September 2023, indeed.

MORE OF THE SAME FROM ARSENAL

We wrote after Gameweek 29 that, with the stakes getting higher at the business end of the season, we’re probably going to see even more cautious, low-xG matches involving Arsenal, helmed by the cagey Arteta.

So it was on Tuesday, with the xG standing at a sleep-inducing 0.53-0.44 before Havertz’s late spot-kick.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) rattled the woodwork early on but that was it for clear-cut Arsenal chances until the 84th minute, when Timber – who was eye-catchingly advanced all game – nodded over.

Martinelli was the only Gunner to register more than one shot, while no one created more than one chance.

At the other end, Leverkusen’s Christian Kofane caused the Gunners’ centre-backs plenty of bother but again, there were no major openings to report until Martin Terrier drew a fine stop out of David Raya (£6.0m) and Robert Andrich headed in the subsequent corner.

Once again, a match that was more of an advert for the Arsenal defensive stack in FPL rather than any of their attacking assets.

  1. Big Sam Time
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 58 mins ago

    So I can only start 3 which 3 ?

    A. Odango
    B. Wilson
    C. Anderson
    D. Wirtz

    Open Controls
    1. gunnersxgooners
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      Dango
      Wilson
      Wirtz

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      If fit to start, for sure Wirtz Wilson.

      Open Controls
    3. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      ABD or ACD if Wilson doesn't start

      Open Controls
  2. FantasyFooty01
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    Verbruggen 
    Timber Hill Gabriel 
    Rogers Dango Bruno Mbeumo 
    Haaland Strand Larsen Ekitike 
    Dubravka Richards Potts Drogu
     0.2 ITB 2 FT 
    I would love to bench boost this week but it is probably to many moves. Might do Haaland> J Pedro
    Rogers- Wirtz
    But then to many moves to get Potts and Dorgu out. Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
  3. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    What's the point of var if it doesn't weed out pathetic divers like Madueke.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      Saw the replay on social media earlier today, it was so blatant. How they didn't see it and disallow the pen is so stupid.

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      You loved it when Cunha dived to get your Bruno captain a penalty again palace

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        correct. both could have stayed up, but there is contact, and var isnt going to overturn it, so youre going down cuz the opponents would do the same

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 33 mins ago

          Well, that’s the problem

          Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          It's one of those where it's a dive and a pen at the same time - soft, but a pen nontheless

          Open Controls
  4. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    Thinking of bench boosting this - thoughts?

    Petrovic - Burnley away
    Rayan - Burnley away
    Andersen - Forest away
    Alderete - Brighton Home

    Open Controls
    1. I have no Wirtz
        6 hours, 33 mins ago

        Sure

        Open Controls
    2. I have no Wirtz
        6 hours, 33 mins ago

        BrunoF Mbeumo Semenyo Dango Rayan 
        Ekitike Thiago Haaland

        Which one to bench from this from 8?

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 27 mins ago

          Rayan or Dango, flip a coin. Seriously

          Open Controls
        2. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 17 mins ago

          Dango?

          Open Controls
        3. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 46 mins ago

          Dango slightly over Rayan maybe as you already have Thiago starting for Brentford

          Open Controls
      • Skout
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 19 mins ago

        Any changes suggested? 4FTs, 0.9itb

        Petrovic
        Gabriel Timber Thiaw
        Palmer Bruno Semenyo Wilson
        Haaland Pedro Thiago

        Dubravka Stach Rodon Reinildo

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 17 mins ago

          Rather GTG, unless obvious Haaland to Ekitike switch

          Open Controls
          1. Skout
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 54 mins ago

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
      • Atimis
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        2FTs and 2.7ITB - which sounds best?

        1) Roll
        2) Haaland Dango/Enzo to Thiago any mid
        3) upgrade Dorgu for bench cover - Fulham def?

        Raya
        Gab/Timber/VVD
        BrunoF/HWilson/Dango/Rayan
        Haaland/Ekitike/Pedro

        Dub/Enzo/Heaven/Dorgu

        Open Controls
        1. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 50 mins ago

          1 - lovely team!

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 10 mins ago

            Cheers mate

            Open Controls
      • ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        Morning all,

        Assuming Wilson & Munoz are fit, would you bench Rogers to play Hill? I would then roll transfer.

        Dubravka
        Munoz / Gabriel / Virgil / Hill
        Wilson / Semenyo / Fernandes
        Haaland / Ekitike / Thiago

        Sanchez / Rogers / Dewsbury-Hall / Mukiele

        1FT, 1.5m ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 51 mins ago

          Hill

          Open Controls
      • Karan_G14
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        Petrovic
        Gabriel Timber VVD
        Rice Mbuemo Bruno Dango
        Haaland Ekitike Thiago

        (Dubravka Hill Alderete Miley)
        2 FTs & 0.4m

        A) Haaland & Rice to Pedro & Salah
        B) Haaland to J.Pedro
        C) Save Ft

        Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

        Open Controls
      • JBG
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        Which duo for -4?

        A) JP + Palmer
        B) JP + Thiago
        C) Thiago + Palmer
        D) JP + Sesko
        E) Thiago + Sesko

        Open Controls
        1. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 50 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      • Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 4 mins ago

        What to do with Haaland…?

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 1 min ago

          Either way, it’s probably going to be another deadline where we have to pay attention to content creators at the deadline

          Open Controls
        2. Bavarian
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 3 mins ago

          Keep

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 44 mins ago

            What’s your argument for keeping?

            Open Controls
        3. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          I think I'm selling. I have 4 FT's and 6 blankers next week. Haaland>Ekitike gives me Liverpool cover v Spurs and an extra player plus cash ITB for next week. I will bench Gab, Semenyo and maybe Rice to get XI out depending what goes on. Still have all chips though so might be different for others.

          Open Controls
      • Nightf0x
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Keleher
        Gabriel timber richards (keane mukiele)
        Rice dango wilson bruno (rogers)
        Tiago ekitike haland

        Which? 2 ft

        A) rice to taverner
        B) rice rogers to taverner mgw
        C) g2g, roll ft

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 51 mins ago

          I'm looking at B

          Open Controls
      • JBG
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 2 mins ago

        https://x.com/Gideoomatic/status/2031860264727904544

        "Haaland has 2 NPGs in his last 17 games in all comps. 2 in 17. Good Lord"

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 59 mins ago

          They’re not playing to his strengths as of late

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 50 mins ago

            Yup, been saying this for a while now

            Open Controls
      • Egg Fried Reus 69
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 57 mins ago

        Current
        Raya
        Gabriel VVD Guehi
        Rice Semenyo Dango Fernandes Wilson
        Haaland Ekitike

        Dont know if my maybe panic buying, but is JP worth the 4 point hit to draft in??
        Dango out, 4.5 mid in
        Guiu out, JP in

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 53 mins ago

          I can't take another Pedro haul pissing all over my rank so if it was me I probably would

          Open Controls
      • TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        Rogers, Rice, DCL > MGW, Taverner, Pedro ?

        Open Controls
      • ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        Play Rogers or Hill this week?

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 51 mins ago

          Hill

          Open Controls
      • Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        Still considering WC32, which is the best option below?

        A: Mane > J.Pedro
        B: Mane Timber > J.Pedro/Ekitike 6.5/5
        C: Mane Cunha > J.Pedro/Ekitike Anderson
        D: Mane Wilson > J.Pedro Anderson
        E: Mane Haaland > J.Pedro Ekitike
        F: Roll FT

        Verb
        Gab Timber VVD Hill
        Bruno Cunha Gordon Rayan
        Haaland Thiago

        Dub Wilson Andersen Mane

        2FT 3.3ITB

        Open Controls
        1. I have no Wirtz
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            E looks very good for short term gw30-31

            Not D; Keep Wilson, you will enjoy him gw31

            C also very good, maybe even longer term, as Forest have quite a few good fixtures coming.

            Open Controls
          • Bluetiger1
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Mane

            a.

            Open Controls
        2. rozzo
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 26 mins ago

          Henderson Dubravka
          Gabriel Timber Tarkowski Chalaboh O'Reilly
          Bruno Semenyo Rice Wilson KDH
          Ekitike Pedro Thiago

          1ft
          6.6 itb

          Planning to wildcard gw32

          A) O'Reilly to Van Dijk
          B) Rice to Palmer
          C) Save and do both week after

          Thanks

          Open Controls

