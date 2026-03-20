FPL Gameweek 31: Who is predicted to get goals + assists?

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 31? We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections

SUMMARY

No player is more likely to deliver an attacking return this week than Bruno Fernandes (£10.2m). The Manchester United midfielder has been one of the most consistent assets in the game all season. This week, United face Bournemouth, who he hauled against in the reverse fixture.

Both Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and Harry Wilson (£6.0m) complete the top three with a 0.65 projection. Salah heads into the clash with Brighton and Hove Albion off the back of a goal and assist in midweek, although there are concerns around his fitness. Stay tuned for Arne Slot’s presser on Friday. Meanwhile, Wilson looks well placed to return against a struggling Burnley defence, against which he scored 16 points in December.

Just outside the top three sits Cole Palmer (£10.6m). Chelsea need a response after three consecutive defeats, and an away trip to Everton – who Palmer netted against earlier this season – could offer that chance. An early substitution on Tuesday should help with his game-time on Saturday, too.

Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) also stands out this week. With Newcastle out of the Champions League, they can now fully focus on domestic action. A home fixture against an out-of-form Sunderland looks ideal, and penalty taker Gordon will be hoping to make it three league goals in a row.