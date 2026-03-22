Scout Notes

FPL notes: Gordon again, Hall’s creativity + Brobbey “getting better”

22 March 2026 46 comments
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Newcastle United suffered a 2-1 derby defeat to Sunderland, despite Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) giving them an early lead.

Here are our Scout Notes from St James’ Park.

3 IN 3 FOR GORDON

Newcastle had the perfect start to the match on Sunday, when a defensive mistake handed Gordon the opportunity to give them an early lead.

He’s now found the net in three consecutive Gameweeks for the very first time.

It’s coincided with Gordon occupying a central striker role, with Newcastle looking far better suited to having a runner up front.

Nick Woltemade (£6.7m) was consequently deployed in a deeper, No 8/10 role during the derby.

Gordon and co face Crystal Palace in Gameweek 32, who will be in European action against Fiorentina on both sides.

A potential Double Gameweek 33 awaits, too.

THIAW BENCHED, HOWE ON HIS DEFENCE

Eddie Howe made two changes from the 7-2 loss at Barcelona in midweek.

Sven Botman (£4.9m) replaced Malick Thiaw (£5.1m), the most-bought player of Gameweek 31, while the injured Sandro Tonali (£5.3m) missed out completely, with Woltemade taking his place.

Both alterations had consequences.

Thiaw had previously started 26 Premier League games in a row, so even taking into account his poor performance at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, his benching was still unexpected.  

Botman later suffered a head injury, so Thiaw replaced him and very nearly scored, but his headed goal from Lewis Hall’s (£5.4m) corner was disallowed, with Jacob Murphy (£5.9m) blocking off the Sunderland ‘keeper and in an offside position.

But Newcastle conceded twice after Thiaw’s introduction, with Sunderland levelling through Chemsdine Talbi (£4.9m), before Brian Brobbey (£5.3m) hit a dramatic late winner.

“I thought they were two really poor goals to concede, both in the last actions and the bits before, and that’s not been a one-off for us. We’ve defended poorly for a period of time. Certainly, since the turn of the year and we’re well aware of that.” – Eddie Howe

The Magpies also suffered without Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes (£6.8m) and Lewis Miley (£4.4m) in the middle of the park, which clearly impacted the team’s balance.

“We missed our midfielders that would give us that control and that technical delivery – Bruno, Lewis Miley and Sandro. Missing all three of those players left us slightly unbalanced. That was the main consequence of that poor technical delivery, we lost the control of the game we had in that first half. Then the game became transitional. We’re slightly fatigued, then we look even more tired and then we make more mistakes. My first thought is to point at the technical delivery. We made the game too much like they wanted it and that didn’t help us.” – Eddie Howe

HALL’S CREATIVITY

Despite the loss, Hall put in a really positive performance from left-back, with three chances created.

He provided several high-quality crosses and nearly assisted, when his fine delivery was headed against the post by Botman, prior to Thiaw’s disallowed goal.

Defensively sound as well, Hall has now created 14 chances since Gameweek 20, the third-most of any FPL defender:

BROBBEY SUPERB

Sunderland responded superbly after the break and were much the better team, with Brobbey a real handful with his strength and hold-up play.

He won the match late on, when he prodded home after his initial shot was saved.

“He is getting better day after day. He is impressive. We needed more time as a team to find the right connections. The way we can use his strength especially. Now he is becoming a big threat and it’s big for the club.” – Regis Le Bris on Brian Brobbey

With Newcastle lacking tempo, the Black Cats drew level thanks to Talbi, as Newcastle conceded from another set-piece.

Sunderland’s form had dropped off recently, but they’ve now won back-to-back away matches, with a home clash against struggling Tottenham Hotspur to come after the international break.

The victory on Sunday was achieved without Robin Roefs (£4.8m) and Dan Ballard (£4.7m), while Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m), Reinildo Mandava (£3.8m) and Enzo Le Fee (£5.0m) were only fit enough for the bench.

Granit Xhaka (£5.1m), meanwhile, was one of four players to bank defensive contribution (DefCon) points on Sunday:

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46 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Gazza1993
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Planning to WC week 32 but now thinking do I wait to Week 35?

    Verbruggen, Dubravka
    Gabriel, VVD, Kayode, Hill, Van Der Ven
    Bruno, Szobo, Gordon, Rogers, Wilson
    Haaland, Thiago, Kroupi?

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    1. Absolutely Muñozed
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        when will you bb then?

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        1. Gazza1993
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          I dont know but tbh i dont find the BB an important enough chip to base my strategy around. Even in a double, my bench will all likely be playing 1 game, Its not got too much variance in expected points id say but I think the timing of your wildcard has a massive expected points difference so not too worried about the BB

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    2. Absolutely Muñozed
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        any clarity so far?

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      • Royal5
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        What are Mbuemo owners doing with him?

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        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          > Semenyo make sense?

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        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          got rid on WC, watch him start hauling and Cunha blanking now

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          1. Royal5
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Would be typical asf

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      • GW31 Rough with the Smooth
        RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Rough with the Smooth, GW31.

        How did your Gameweek go?

        You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

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        1. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Mbeumo to Palmer and Captain for a hit, no Wilson, 32 points and a 400k red arrow :mrgreen:

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        2. DeSelby
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Smooth - have Nico Williams, captained Watkins, so I'll take 60 only fielding 10.

          Rough - I've decided I dislike watching Bruno's face when he's crying to the referees so much I refuse to put him in my team and it has tanked my season. Which makes me dislike him even more. Got a hell of a vicious circle going.

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        3. KeanosMagic
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Was put off going from Mbeumo to Gordon.
          Was put off going from Roefs to Kelleher.
          Dango benched
          Thiaw on for a 0 pointer.
          Hill -1
          Etikite 1 point
          Chelsea blanked
          Luckily captained Bruno.
          But my rival who only played 5 players outscored my 11.

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        4. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Smooth: Wilson (C), Bruno F, Rogers.
          Rough: The rest all scored between -1 (Hill) and 3 (Virgil). Small red arrow.

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        5. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Smooth: Nothing
          Rough: Everything

          par for the course

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        6. Deulofail
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Benched Welbeck (12) and Tarkowski (6) while playing Ekitike (1) & Dango (1), who played 20 mins between them, and Hill (-1)

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        7. Del Griffiths
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Rough: I'd spent weeks saving up transfers for this very weekend, then a combination of work and children meant I missed the deadline, leaving a team of 8.
          Smooth: Josh King

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          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            15 mins ago

            Wish I'd missed the deadline

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        8. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Smooth. Bruno cap, Wilson, Rogers and Gordon returns. Clean sheets for Kelleher and Rodon.

          Rough. Hill own goal and all three forwards failing to get an attacking return between them.

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        9. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Smooth: Rogers assist and CS. Made me completely forget about the 10 weeks that had gone before. Thiago defcon the cherry.

          Rough: Thiaw (c) and benched for the first time in 26 matches. Probably would have gotten away with it without the Botman head injury as had Bruno (VC). Even had a goal ruled out for good measure. Nevertheless, I feel like I did my part in extending Sunderland's 11 (eleven) match unbeaten run against Newcastle. FTM.

          No other returns. 34 points and a red arrow that would make your eyes bleed. Outside of Thiaw, Ekitike 8 minute wonder appearance and Hill own goal the highlights. João Pedro was obviously informed that I transferred him in 2 weeks ago because he's turned into prime Ade Akinbiyi since.

          Enjoy the break, people!

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        10. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Rough: Hill

          Smooth: Pickford giving me my first CS from him, Bruno, Gordon, Wilson and Watkins.

          71 from 10 (Mukiele didn’t play)

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        11. Cheeky Reijnders
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          58 mins ago

          Rough - Capping Wilson instead of BrunoF, playing Dub instead of Verb.
          Smooth - Cash, Rogers, Raul. A few greens, nice.

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        12. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          56 mins ago

          Smooth. Got the captaincy Bruno right, and Rodon points were a bonus
          Rough. 4 point red arrow with Hill, Thiaw & Ekitike combined getting a big fat ZERO

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        13. I have no Wirtz
            49 mins ago

            Rough: Thiaw 0, Ekitike 1, Hall 1, Dango 1

            Considered Rayan>Gordon and start only 10 players but decided Munoz>Hall to start 11. Net loss 7 points. Lesson: Should have started just 2 defenders, and go with your gut when it says get the in-form midfielder, instead of the defender.

            Smooth: Bruno(c), Wilson, Kelleher

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          • Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            37 mins ago

            Rough: Started Hill Thiaw Dango and Ekitike

            Smooth: Bruno [C] Gordon Wilson Ndiaye with goals, 65 pts green arrow 😛

            11 green arrows in the last 12 GWs, don't know how 600k > 32k OR in the process 😉

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          • DALEDOBACK
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            Rough : didn't captain Bruno on Friday night

            Smooth: brought in Gordon and Wilson captaining the latter. All out on 68 points and up to 4k 🙂

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          • snow pea in repose
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Smooth: 70 from 10 players including Hill
            Rough: spent a transfer for Thiaw, perhaps locking me into a GW32 WC

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        14. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Is chasing a 30 point lead in ML too much..
          We both have all chips available (leader has tc also). Is it time take some risks?

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          1. Royal5
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            30 points is nothing

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            1. Royal5
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Find a couple of differentials

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          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Keep playing your own game focus on maximising your points each week. If there is still 30 points in it with 3 or 4 GWs then you can start considering some differential options but I’ve caught up similar leads in the final few GWs before.

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            1. ball c
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Cheers..

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          3. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Don't take risks yet. Having player A to assist player B is the route. Do remember Kane and Son doing that once.

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            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              4 times...

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              1. Scapegoat Salah
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Best gameweek ever and my claim to fame haha

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        15. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Last Man Standing GW31 (90 teams)

          Safety score = 56
          Top score = Igz with 72

          23 teams to be removed.
          Congrats to the final 67!

          https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

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          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            30 mins ago

            Still in 😛

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            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Always out before the is closed.

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              1. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                ...the Entry...

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          2. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Congrats to all survivors!

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          3. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Would have scraped through with 59 if I was in it

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        16. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          One of the things I’ve never understood, why do the leagues take so long to update? Gameweek finished about 6 hours ago

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            They refused to hire Ragabolly to do the software(?)

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            1. Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Must be, find it crazy really I know there’s a lot of players and leagues but in this day and age should not take that long

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          2. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Do check his page. I think it's done hours ago.

            Livefpl

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            1. Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yes I know, just with reference to the multi billion funded main site!

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        17. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Hope everyone enjoys the 3 week break, see you on the other side!

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