FPL notes: Williams haul + why van de Ven was subbed off

Nottingham Forest produced a thumping 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with Neco Williams (£4.7m) the standout performer from a Fantasy perspective.

Here are our Scout Notes from north London.

WILLIAMS THREAT

Forest recorded their first Premier League win under Vitor Pereira on Sunday.

Igor Jesus (£5.8m), Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.4m) and Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.2m) got the goals, with the impressive Williams providing assists for two of those strikes.

Elliot Anderson (£5.5m) and Omari Hutchinson (£5.4m) had been Forest’s primary corner takers leading up to this clash, yet Williams showed his quality from dead-ball situations for the opener, when his delivery was headed home by Jesus.

He subsequently produced a second assist for Awoniyi and also squandered a big chance of his own, in a superb all-round display that earned him 15 points.

No Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender has racked up more shots than Williams this season.

He also ranks fourth for chances created, so could pick up a bit of interest in Gameweeks 33 and 34, when Forest face Burnley and Sunderland.

GIBBS-WHITE PRAISE, WOOD INJURY LATEST

Gibbs-White, meanwhile, now has three goals in four matches, a period which has seen him amass 28 points.

In that time, he ranks eighth among all midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI).

“He deserves the national team, but you know, it’s not my decision. In my opinion, he has the quality and the character to be there. He’s a fantastic player. He can do everything in a game – try to help the team defending, he’s intelligent at closing the spaces, he’s a danger in the counter-attack, when we play with the ball creating spaces, assists, scoring goals…” – Vitor Pereira on Morgan Gibbs-White

As for Anderson, he banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the 22nd time this season, even hitting the threshold before half-time:

On the injury front, Pereira provided an update on Chris Wood (£7.1m) in his post-match interview, suggesting that he can play a part after the international break, having scored on his return to action for Forest’s second team last week.

“Now we have time with him to start working with the team and to increase the level and his confidence, and I think he will be able to help us in the next games.” – Vitor Pereira on Chris Wood

WINLESS SPURS

It was another miserable day for Tottenham, who remain the only top-flight team without a win in 2026.

They’re now just outside the bottom three by a point, too.

Igor Tudor again opted for a 4-4-2 formation on Sunday, with Pedro Porro (£5.1m) deployed ‘out-of-position’ on the right wing, while Richarlison (£6.3m) was partnered with Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) up top.

But after an encouraging start, during which the lively Mathys Tel (£6.2m) hit the woodwork, Spurs’ level dropped, with a real lack of quality in the final-third.

In contrast, Forest were ruthless in front of goal.

WHY VAN DE VEN WAS TAKEN OFF, TEL INJURY

Tudor responded to Tottenham going behind with some interesting half-time changes, as Destiny Udogie (£4.3m) and Lucas Bergvall (£5.2m) came on for Micky van de Ven (£4.4m) and Djed Spence (£4.2m).

Van de Ven started at left-back but didn’t look completely comfortable, with his withdrawal a “tactical” decision.

Bruno Saltor, who was conducting the post-match interviews, explained:

“No, it was a sub with the intention to give more dynamic in the left side and have more legs going forward. I thought that was like a tactical sub.” – Bruno Saltor on Micky van de Ven

Saltor later confirmed Spence was taken off for precisely the same reason, alleviating any injury concerns.

Tel, however, will be assessed to see if he can join up with the France U21 squad after suffering a knock.

As for Guglielmo Vicario (£4.7m), he’ll now undergo hernia surgery, with the club hopeful he will return to action within the next month.