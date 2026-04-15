Pro Pundits - Lateriser

Lateriser: My favourite Double Gameweek 33 Free Hit picks

15 April 2026 17 comments
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In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser gives his opinion on what the best Free Hit team looks like for Double Gameweek 33.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea Gameweek 31 players

With many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers currently activating their Free Hit chip, here are my thoughts on what the ideal 15-man squad looks like.

I’ll personally be using the Bench Boost, where any transfer depends on the fitness of Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m).

Free Hit users need to decide what gear to use when picking defenders. Chase the ceiling of a six-point goal, or be content with defensive contribution (DefCon) points? This is particularly relevant for Leeds United.

LEEDS’ DEFENCE

Jayden Bogle (£4.4m) has the highest expected goal involvement (xGI) per 90 rate amongst their backline, showing he’s capable of a goal or an assist.

I watched some match highlights and noticed that he’s capable of scoring a back-post tap-in, especially when Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) is creating from the other side. As witnessed against Manchester United, Bogle has quality on the ball and, at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, should have a fair chunk of the ball and some attacking impetus.

That said, he doesn’t quite have the DefCon abilities of Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) or Jaka Bijol (£3.9m), who also offer set-piece threat. Struijk has the highest number of headed attempts (23) amongst defenders, and only Marc Guehi (£5.1m) beats him for shots in the box (26).

So, if picking two, I’d go with Bogle and Struijk.

MAXIMISING THE DOUBLE

FPL notes: Enzo latest, Palmer on his fitness + Pedro goal

Up front, I would place Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) slightly ahead of Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) and Eli Kroupi Junior (£4.6m). That’s based on a hope that he’ll finally revert to the mean, after missing 10 of his last 11 big chances.

Erling Haaland (£14.4m), Joao Pedro (£7.7m), Cole Palmer (£10.5m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) pick themselves, in my opinion, due to their sheer ‘quality’ and two – possibly three – of them are on penalties.

Palmer looked a lot sharper against Manchester City, especially in the first half, and I have a feeling that attacking returns are coming very, very soon. And, if not, at least we can rely on his DefCon points!

Harry Maguire (£4.4m) will be banned versus Chelsea, meaning that Man United could have a young backline of Leny Yoro (£4.1m) and Ayden Heaven (£3.7m), increasing the need for Blues attackers.

A MAN CITY TRIPLE-UP

FPL notes: Cherki stars, Dyche on Jesus + £4.0m ‘keeper starts again

Meanwhile, Man City are very much in a title race after last weekend’s events. Like at Chelsea and Bournemouth, motivation is high.

But settling on the right three assets is crucial, as they soon have an FA Cup semi-final against Southampton. We don’t want to see any rotation during the trip to Burnley.

For that reason, I slightly prefer Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) to Rayan Cherki (£6.3m), but the argument can be made that Pep Guardiola will need the latter’s creativity to unlock the Clarets’ potential deep block.

Anyway, Pep seems to have found his favoured XI, and I think both midfielders will start twice. I just like Semenyo because he’s a more natural goalscorer and usually lasts longer than Cherki.

Plus, if we hear on Friday that O’Reilly is out, or in doubt, it boosts Semenyo further because, in the current set-up, Semenyo stays wide. But I wonder if he’ll take over O’Reilly’s box-crashing second striker role, if needed.

If the left-back is indeed unavailable, I’d be tempted to double up on Man City midfielders, but defender Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) has assured minutes and a significant assist threat.

DIFFERENTIALS

When assessing low-owned punts, I’d throw in Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m), as he’s been underperforming his data by quite a bit. The 21-year-old got into great positions against Burnley and accumulated 0.71 xGI being in and around the box for every ball that went there.

He’s the leading midfielder for non-penalty xGI across the last seven Gameweeks, suggesting his luck will turn sooner rather than later. I’m predicting a tap-in and an assist during Double Gameweek 33.

A good place to differentiate is the third forward, someone like Welbeck or Kroupi. The fourth midfielder can be Cherki or Hinshelwood and, accordingly, you either go for Nunes, Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m) or an additional Bournemouth or Leeds defender.

As for really outrageous punts, try Estevao (£6.4m). But the return of Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m) means we aren’t massively sure of his minutes.

If you want more, check out this week’s episode of The FPL Wire, where fellow podcasters Zophar and Pras are debating whether to Wildcard in Gameweek 33 or 35.

17 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I know there's a range of opinions and differences at the margins

    But the recommended FH33 teams will be so similar to BB33 etc

    That said, the forum and X are still the minority of the 6-7 million players

    Anyone up for TC33?
    Along with 10 DGW'ers and Bruno.

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      No great option for TC imo. Mind you I don't know which other options there will until the end of the season...

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        It's probably wreckless

        But I'm seeing two goals for Haaland and another brace at Burnley??

        Or is it a hat trick?

        Five goals would make up for his last 5 blanks!

        I'm only joking, I'm TC on Nico O'R if declared fit?

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  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Anything worth doing with the remaining FT here. Wilson and Rodon to *Tavernier and *Van Hecke (-4) and bench Virgil and Gordon?

    *Darlow
    *Guehi *Hill Virgil
    *Palmer *Semenyo Bruno Gordon
    *Haaland (c) *JPedro Thiago

    Kelleher Wilson Gabriel Rodon 1FT 0.3 ITB

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hmm, maybe. I'd be tempted to keep Wilson on the bench and sell Gordon instead?

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      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Gordon has slightly better fixtures than Wilson but not much in it. Gordon on pens too, hmm will think on it.

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  3. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    9 doublers is thebest I can do using 2 FTs. Need my FH for 34, and a BB seems unwise...

    Dub
    O'Reilly, Hill, Van Hecke
    Palmer, Semenyo (c), Scott, BrunoF
    Haaland, Pedro, Thiago

    Kelleher - Gabriel, Virgil, KDH

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not the worst bench to boost and saves you having to use any more transfers on it in future if any injuries/suspensions occur.

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  4. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Rate my FH please guys

    Darlow
    Guéhi Hill Senesi
    Palmer Semenyo Enzo Tavernier
    Haaland Pedro DCL

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    1. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Get rid of Enzo

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      1. DagheMunegu
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        For who ?

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  5. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    So, i went the WC32, BB33, FH34, TC36 route instead of FH33, WC35, BB36, TCwhenever route. Have got a small green arrow, but my pre-WC team got 20 more points. So that stings a bit. Hopefully a good BB to make things whole for my team.

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  6. J to the T
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hi all. Final transfer for my BB team. Makes sense to lose a single gameweeker for a doubler. But I don’t want to sell someone with good fixture this week and who scores well until GW38

    A. Cash (SUN) -> Struijk (WOL,bou) no value tied up
    B. Wilson (bre)-> Gross (tot CHE) lose 0.5m value tied up
    C. Thiago -> Welbeck (tot CHE) lose 0.3m value tied up

    I think A looks the best. Thoughts?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      A if Wolves don't score

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Easily A

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      1. Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Agree with both. Thiago and Wilson fine picks till the end of the season

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  7. Bucket Man
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Hi all. Wildcard team outscored my non wildcard team by the mighty amount of 1 point. Maybe in hindsight should have kept Thiago or got Bowen over Pedro.

    Only 2 FT however 0.3 ITB. Take a risk and keep Mitoma or sell? Probably have to sell O’Reilly as well.

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, Senesi, O’Reilly
    Bruno, Palmer, Mitoma, Semenyo
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL
    BB: Darlow, Tavernier, Hill, Van Hecke

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