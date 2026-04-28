Scout Notes

FPL notes: Cunha injury latest, Thiago’s off-night + Casemiro’s form

28 April 2026 61 comments
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An entertaining clash at Old Trafford rounded off Blank Gameweek 34.

Here are our notes from Manchester United 2-1 Brentford.

CUNHA INJURY LATEST + DORGU RETURNS

Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) missed out on the action altogether.

United had originally claimed his absence from training last Thursday was because he was on a “recovery day” but it became clear from Michael Carrick’s pre-match comments that there was more to it than that.

It doesn’t sound too big an issue, at least.

“He just had a bit of a sore hip flexor after the Chelsea game. It looked promising in the week but he didn’t recover in time, as hoped.

“It’s nothing too serious but, unfortunately, he misses out tonight.” – Michael Carrick on Matheus Cunha, speaking ahead of kick-off

Cunha’s absence coincided with the return from injury of the man Carrick originally opted for on the left wing back in January: Patrick Dorgu (£4.1m). The Danish defender didn’t get off the bench on Monday, however, having only just reappeared following a three-month absence.

Amad Diallo (£6.2m) instead got the nod on the left against Brentford but was pretty poor, and was hooked at the break.

GOOD STUFF FROM BOTH SIDES

Amad may not have impressed in the opening 45 minutes but it was a humdinger of a first half, with chances at both ends.

Carrick called it “as good as we’ve started a game”. Amad should have scored after some brilliant work from Kobbie Mainoo (£4.7m), and Harry Maguire (£4.4m) saw a header clawed off the line before Casemiro (£5.7m) nodded United in front after 11 minutes.

Back came Brentford, with Michael Kayode (£4.6m) spurning a great chance shortly after Casemiro’s strike. Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.8m) was impressive down the Bees’ left.

Then there were the chances that weren’t, the heavy touches taken by the likes of Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) and Igor Thiago (£7.4m) that the shot count won’t reflect. Make no mistake, these were openings as good as any recognised goal attempt.

Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m), who survived on scraps, put United 2-0 up just before the break. Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m), who created a game-high five chances, supplied his 20th FPL assist of 2025/26 in doing so.

And then, half-time. It was a significant point in the game, as Carrick changed formation during it. Off went Amad. Out went the 4-2-3-1, in came an Amorin-esque wing-back system. Designed to make the game less of a basketball match, it largely worked, although Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) – as he seems to do every fixture – had two excellent chances to reduce the arrears, hitting the post with one header.

Mathias Jensen (£4.9m) then fired in a consolation from range.

“[I decided I would change shape] five minutes before half-time, maybe five, six minutes before the second goal. Yeah, we just felt we were a little bit too open at certain times, and we still could be dangerous, but we wanted to stop certain spaces and have a little bit more control within the game and still carry the threat. So, it was purely tactical. I think, second half, we came out and actually had control and still went forward, looked dangerous, and it was what the game needed at that point, really.” – Michael Carrick

A good advert for both sides’ attacks, really, even if they weren’t clinical. Carrick’s conservative formation change was about as big a compliment as Brentford could get.

THIAGO’S OFF NIGHT

Cunha injury latest

Thiago finished on zero shots/xG. A quiet game for the striker, then?

Not in the least, but it was most definitely an off-night in terms of finishing.

Twice he saw the whites of the goalkeeper’s eyes, and twice he inexplicably dawdled.

Shortly after that double-chance, Thiago was inches from connecting with a cross, only for Ayden Heaven (£3.7m) to almost shoulder it into his own goal.

The Brazilian’s misery was compounded in the second half when a Dango miss deprived him of an assist, then he was booked.

An evening to forget for his owners, then, but still encouragement in so much that he was getting in all the right areas.

“Yeah, but I think that’s the story of the game, really. I think you’ve got one team that was pretty clinical in the opportunities that they got. I feel like, for us, for the next step, I suppose, is being able to come and perform like that, control large parts of the game. We created some really good opportunities, but unfortunately, weren’t able to take them. That’s not just Thiago. That’s numerous players; we need to be killers in those situations and put the opportunities away or make the right decision.” – Keith Andrews

CASEMIRO CONTINUES PURPLE PATCH

Cunha injury latest

Casemiro’s excellent form under Carrick continues. He’s started every game under his new manager, and averages 5.6 points per match in doing so.

Fernandes and Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m) are the only midfielders to outscore him since the change in management.

The set-piece threat we lavished praise on a fortnight ago led to another goal on Monday, while he racked up a phenomenal 25 defensive contributions against the Bees.

MOST DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTIONS (DEFCON) IN A SINGLE MATCH THIS SEASON

DefConPlayerPos.ClubGameweekOpposition
29James GarnerMIDEVEGW22v AVL (A)
28Curtis JonesMIDLIVGW33v EVE (A)
25Mats WiefferMIDBHAGW13v NFO (A)
25CasemiroMIDMUNGW34v BRE (H)

It’s now just one blank in eight Gameweeks for the veteran Brazilian, who departs at the end of 2025/26.

END-OF-SEASON MOTIVATION

Champions League qualification is all but assured for United now. Is the beach calling for the Red Devils, then?

Not according to Carrick.

“I mean, it’s one part of it. But it’s not everything. Qualifying for the Champions League is important, of course it is. At one stage, it looked in the distance, if I’m honest, but now it looks like we’re in a really good position.

“Credit to the boys for that but it’s certainly not what we’re settling for. We want bigger than that, more than that. We want to finish as high up the league as we possibly can.” – Michael Carrick

Brentford, meanwhile, are still locked in a titanic battle for sixth, which may even be enough for Champions League qualification.

Above iamge from BBC Sport

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61 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Something very flawed with xG when it concludes that Thiago had 0 xG yesterday

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      0 shots 0 xg seems right to me

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      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        He was one on one with the gk twice. Messed up and fell on his arse both times.

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        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Didn't see the game , but if he didnt get the shot off he can't be expected to score

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  2. Kno
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Feel like overtime on getting rid of Mbuemo but who to go for? Got 10.1 to spend

    Current midfield is bruno mbumo kdh wilson semenyo

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Saka

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    2. Johnh1995
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I have the same situation. Mbeumo has to go and can't decide between Rice, Okafor or Gibbs-White

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  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Some think Chelsea may double? But I can't see anything on twitter or YouTube about it

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    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      They currently don't have a gw37 fixture as the Bournemouth game is being rescheduled. People are speculating where it will end up but AFAIK it's still most likely happening within gw37

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Cheers

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    2. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Probably because the view is it's very unlikely the rearranged fixture for the FA Cup moves to anywhere other than midweek 37

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  4. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Good to roll this week or any changes you'd make? 1 FT and 0.4 itb.

    Sánchez (Darlow)
    Struijk, Senesi, O'Reilly (Hill, Van Hecke)
    Semenyo, Palmer, B.Fernandes, Tavernier (Hinshelwood)
    Haaland, Welbeck, João Pedro

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Ive been looking at Palmer to MGW/Saka or Pedro/DCL, but maybe just roll

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Pedro to DCL* sorry

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    2. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Roll

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  5. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Dango and Thiago, get out of my team

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Haul incoming

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      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Wouldn't expect anything less!

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  6. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Good morning. Choose 3 to play please:

    A- Palmer
    B- Neto
    C- Tavernier
    D- Calvert Lewin
    E- João Pedro

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      D C E

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      ADE

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    3. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      ADE

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    4. Johnh1995
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B C E.

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  7. Weasel51
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    G2G?
    Darlow
    Gabriel O’Reilly Senesi
    Palmer BrunoF Tavernier Semenyo
    Haaland(c) JPedro DCL

    Verbruggen Justin Hinshelwood VanHecke

    Have 3 FT’s, anything I should be looking to do here or roll?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Roll, Darlow has Burnley

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Might have to bench the hero Justin too!

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  8. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Morning all,
    Suggested transfers for this week? Only have TC chip left. Thank you
    Raya
    Gabriel Saliba Hill
    Bruno Rogers Semenyo KDH
    Thiago Bowen Haaland
    (Dub Cash Alderete Wilson) 1FT £1.9

    A) Cash to NOR
    B) Semenyo to Cherki
    C) Roll
    D) Any other suggestions?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      C

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  9. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Bench correct or drop a Leeds?

    Darlow,
    Gabriel, Sturijk, NOR
    Palmer, Bruno, Semenyo, MGW
    Pedro, Haaland, Welbz

    Verb, Tavernier, Sensi, Hecke,

    1FT

    3m

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    1. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I'd play Senesi over Strujik personally

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Thx, got couple 50/50’s think Brighton have a good chance of doing NewC as well.

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    2. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Flip a coin between Welbz and Tav

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Ta,

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  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Sanchez to Darlow?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Chelsea losing too many for me

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Pretty sure he's asking whether to sell Sanchez rather than buy.

        I don't think I'd bother with a GK transfer at this stage unless I had 4 or 5 FTs.

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  11. Malkmus
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Morning. I think we need a support group for Lammens & Thiago FH owners... Current Tm, 1FT, 2.8 ITB

    Raya (Sanchez)
    Gab - Senesi - NOR
    Bruno - Semenyo - Palmer - Tavernier - Mitoma
    Haaland - DCL

    Subs - Welbz, Srujik, Van Hecke

    A - Mitoma to MGW
    B - Palmer to MGW
    C - Other

    Ta!

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Save. Play one of the bench players

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      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Ta

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Waiting for fitness update on Palmer, he’s not right but also capable of hauls

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      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks. Yeah, if fit he's a big differential. A few pens could be big.

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  12. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours ago

    Early transfer suggestions?

    5FT's + £0.4m

    Verbruggen Darlow
    Gabriel Senesi O'Reilly Van Hecke
    Palmer Bruno Semenyo Gross Tavernier
    Haaland J.Pedro Calvert-Lewin

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Who's your 5th defender?

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      1. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Ah yeah, well spotted. Hill

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    2. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      With 5 fts I would try to bring another Arsenal maybe Raya

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah - agree with this

        Might also be worth risking one of Saka or Eze in for Palmer after the CL semis are done.

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  13. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Anyone had a worse 3 weeks?
    5k to 27k after WC and FH. Was on for my best ever finish before it went to pot. WC was a disaster in the end, FH not much better.

    Darlow
    Gabriel Struijk Truffert
    Semenyo BrunoF Scott Palmer
    Haaland Pedro Welbeck

    Verbruggen Welbeck NOR Garner
    1.3 ITB, 1FT. Any thoughts please.

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    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      o/
      27K you say - if there ever was a humble brag

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      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Genuinely wasn't meant to be a brag
        Had been doing so well and the last 3 weeks have killed my mood on the game completely

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        1. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Understand what you mean - but chin up, still possible to regain ground with a few shrewd moves. Not that I would know what those moves should be 😀

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  14. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    I was just looking at my rankings over the last few years. In the eight seasons from 14/15 to 21/22 I was never lower than 42k with a 5k and a 14k finish thrown in amongst them. In the last three years however I have averaged around 250k and this season I'm struggling to get into the top 300k despite being engaged in the game every bit as much as I used to.

    Be damned content creators (and AI) 🙂

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    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      WAs easier back then , yes. But I don't know if I can blame Sunderland collapse, Thiago turning into a donkey and donkeys who I don't have turning into Messi on content creators and AI

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  15. Steve Stiffler
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Bench two out of these:

    A) Ampadu (Burnley H)
    B) Van Hecke (New A)
    C) Hill (Palace H)
    D) Sensei (Palace H)

    Thanks

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  16. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Mbeumo > Okafor worth a punt this GW or should I prioritise O'Reilly this week?

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  17. Bullet Eder
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Hi all, I'm on wildcard and planning for the CPL double in 36. I need help with my last two spots, which will decide my third Palace pick (Munoz and Sarr are locks)

    A. Thiago, Lacroix

    B. Mateta, Struijk

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      The nailed on 90 minute men

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Lacroix is ahead of Munoz in my reckoning and Mateta will lose minutes to JSL

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  18. RalphieFPL
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Darlow
    Bijol, Gabriel, O’reilly
    Palmer, Gross, Bruno, Semenyo
    J.Pedro, DCL, Haaland
    (Verb, Tavernier, Hill, JPVH)

    3 FT’s 1.7 ITB, transfers I want to make but just ride it out this week and transfers may have more use down the line? Thanks

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  19. boc610
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    Thiago might be the worst player I've seen to score as many as he has in the premier league. I look at him play and think how have you done this and someone like jarrod bowen hasn't?he's a very decent player but on his off days he can be truly abysmal and I wonder is that his real level

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Chelsea to sign him for 90 million

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    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Totally agree and said the same thing yesterday. Hes an overperforming donkey who has been beyond lucky with the ball randomly dropping on his feet in the box all season, and further propped up by an unsustainable number of penalties.

      Just watch how he moves in the box when Brentford are attacking. He's awful, 0 sense of where the offside line is etc.

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