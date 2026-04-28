FPL notes: Cunha injury latest, Thiago’s off-night + Casemiro’s form

An entertaining clash at Old Trafford rounded off Blank Gameweek 34.

Here are our notes from Manchester United 2-1 Brentford.

CUNHA INJURY LATEST + DORGU RETURNS

Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) missed out on the action altogether.

United had originally claimed his absence from training last Thursday was because he was on a “recovery day” but it became clear from Michael Carrick’s pre-match comments that there was more to it than that.

It doesn’t sound too big an issue, at least.

“He just had a bit of a sore hip flexor after the Chelsea game. It looked promising in the week but he didn’t recover in time, as hoped. “It’s nothing too serious but, unfortunately, he misses out tonight.” – Michael Carrick on Matheus Cunha, speaking ahead of kick-off

Cunha’s absence coincided with the return from injury of the man Carrick originally opted for on the left wing back in January: Patrick Dorgu (£4.1m). The Danish defender didn’t get off the bench on Monday, however, having only just reappeared following a three-month absence.

Amad Diallo (£6.2m) instead got the nod on the left against Brentford but was pretty poor, and was hooked at the break.

GOOD STUFF FROM BOTH SIDES

Amad may not have impressed in the opening 45 minutes but it was a humdinger of a first half, with chances at both ends.

Carrick called it “as good as we’ve started a game”. Amad should have scored after some brilliant work from Kobbie Mainoo (£4.7m), and Harry Maguire (£4.4m) saw a header clawed off the line before Casemiro (£5.7m) nodded United in front after 11 minutes.

Back came Brentford, with Michael Kayode (£4.6m) spurning a great chance shortly after Casemiro’s strike. Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.8m) was impressive down the Bees’ left.

Then there were the chances that weren’t, the heavy touches taken by the likes of Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) and Igor Thiago (£7.4m) that the shot count won’t reflect. Make no mistake, these were openings as good as any recognised goal attempt.

Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m), who survived on scraps, put United 2-0 up just before the break. Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m), who created a game-high five chances, supplied his 20th FPL assist of 2025/26 in doing so.

And then, half-time. It was a significant point in the game, as Carrick changed formation during it. Off went Amad. Out went the 4-2-3-1, in came an Amorin-esque wing-back system. Designed to make the game less of a basketball match, it largely worked, although Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) – as he seems to do every fixture – had two excellent chances to reduce the arrears, hitting the post with one header.

Mathias Jensen (£4.9m) then fired in a consolation from range.

“[I decided I would change shape] five minutes before half-time, maybe five, six minutes before the second goal. Yeah, we just felt we were a little bit too open at certain times, and we still could be dangerous, but we wanted to stop certain spaces and have a little bit more control within the game and still carry the threat. So, it was purely tactical. I think, second half, we came out and actually had control and still went forward, looked dangerous, and it was what the game needed at that point, really.” – Michael Carrick

A good advert for both sides’ attacks, really, even if they weren’t clinical. Carrick’s conservative formation change was about as big a compliment as Brentford could get.

THIAGO’S OFF NIGHT

Thiago finished on zero shots/xG. A quiet game for the striker, then?

Not in the least, but it was most definitely an off-night in terms of finishing.

Twice he saw the whites of the goalkeeper’s eyes, and twice he inexplicably dawdled.

Look away, Igor Thiago owners 🫣 The forward couldn’t get his shot away on either of these chances #FPL pic.twitter.com/n466qMutUX — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 27, 2026

Shortly after that double-chance, Thiago was inches from connecting with a cross, only for Ayden Heaven (£3.7m) to almost shoulder it into his own goal.

The Brazilian’s misery was compounded in the second half when a Dango miss deprived him of an assist, then he was booked.

An evening to forget for his owners, then, but still encouragement in so much that he was getting in all the right areas.

“Yeah, but I think that’s the story of the game, really. I think you’ve got one team that was pretty clinical in the opportunities that they got. I feel like, for us, for the next step, I suppose, is being able to come and perform like that, control large parts of the game. We created some really good opportunities, but unfortunately, weren’t able to take them. That’s not just Thiago. That’s numerous players; we need to be killers in those situations and put the opportunities away or make the right decision.” – Keith Andrews

CASEMIRO CONTINUES PURPLE PATCH

Casemiro’s excellent form under Carrick continues. He’s started every game under his new manager, and averages 5.6 points per match in doing so.

Fernandes and Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m) are the only midfielders to outscore him since the change in management.

The set-piece threat we lavished praise on a fortnight ago led to another goal on Monday, while he racked up a phenomenal 25 defensive contributions against the Bees.

MOST DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTIONS (DEFCON) IN A SINGLE MATCH THIS SEASON

DefCon Player Pos. Club Gameweek Opposition 29 James Garner MID EVE GW22 v AVL (A) 28 Curtis Jones MID LIV GW33 v EVE (A) 25 Mats Wieffer MID BHA GW13 v NFO (A) 25 Casemiro MID MUN GW34 v BRE (H)

It’s now just one blank in eight Gameweeks for the veteran Brazilian, who departs at the end of 2025/26.

END-OF-SEASON MOTIVATION

Champions League qualification is all but assured for United now. Is the beach calling for the Red Devils, then?

Not according to Carrick.

“I mean, it’s one part of it. But it’s not everything. Qualifying for the Champions League is important, of course it is. At one stage, it looked in the distance, if I’m honest, but now it looks like we’re in a really good position. “Credit to the boys for that but it’s certainly not what we’re settling for. We want bigger than that, more than that. We want to finish as high up the league as we possibly can.” – Michael Carrick

Brentford, meanwhile, are still locked in a titanic battle for sixth, which may even be enough for Champions League qualification.

Above iamge from BBC Sport