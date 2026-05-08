Salah, Alisson, Wirtz: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

It was a broadly positive team news update from Arne Slot’s Friday press conference.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 36

Mohamed Salah (hamstring) and Alisson (muscle) have yet to rejoin training but are “close” to doing so.

“Alisson not yet, doesn’t train with us yet but very close to. “Mo [has] also not trained with us yet but is also, like Ali, getting very, very, very close to training with us.” – Arne Slot

Giorgi Mamardashvili (leg) is even further down the line in his recovery and will train today.

“Giorgi will train with us today for the first time, so let’s see how he’s going to react.” – Arne Slot

There’s good news on Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ibrahima Konate, too.

Isak missed Gameweek 35 with a groin issue and wasn’t sighted when cameras were at the training ground on Wednesday. Neither was Wirtz nor Konate.

However, all three were back involved on Thursday, with an illness and a personal issue given as the explanations for the brief absences of Wirtz and Konate.

“Alex trains with us again. Only yesterday for the first time. So that’s a positive. “Yesterday he did parts of it, so hopefully he can do parts – or everything – today and let’s then see how much we’re going to use him tomorrow.” – Arne Slot

“Ibou had a personal reason not to be there, but he was there yesterday and today again. And Florian was a bit unwell but he trained with us yesterday also.” – Arne Slot

Wataru Endo (foot), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) are on the injury list.