3pm team news: Mbeumo benched, Casemiro + Sesko out

Before Manchester City begin their Gameweek 36 double-header in the evening kick-off, we’ve got three more Premier League matches to bring you:

TEAM NEWS

The most significant team news come from Wearside, although not concering the hosts. Sunderland’s only change sees Lutsharel Geertruida replace the suspended Dan Ballard.

Rather, the teamsheet bedlam is delivered by Michael Carrick – and he did hint at it in Thursday’s presser.

Carrick makes five changes to the side that beat Liverpool, in fact, although two are enforced as Benjamin Sesko and, unexpectedly, Casemiro miss out. The departing Brazilian should be back in Gameweek 37.

Bryan Mbeumo drops to bench for the second time in five Gameweeks, while Diogo Dalot and Ayden Heaven are also demoted to substitute duty.

Mason Mount, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo and, back from a ban, Lisandro Martinez come into the side.

At the Amex, Fabian Hurzeler makes two changes to his defence following the 3-1 defeat by Newcastle last week.

Lewis Dunk and Maxim De Cuyper come in as Olivier Boscagli has to make do with substitute duty. Mats Wieffer is injured.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ only alteration sees Hwang Hee-chan come in for Tolu Arokodare.

Finally, at Craven Cottage, it’s two changes apiece.

For the hosts, Marco Silva prefers Tom Cairney and Rodrigo Muniz to Harrison Reed and Raul Jimenez. The latter was struggling with illness this week.

Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie replaces Tyler Adams, while Adam Smith is the one deputising for the unavailable Alex Jimenez at right-back.

Justin Kluivert is back on the bench after a four-month absence.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Groß, Baleba, Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, March, Rutter, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, Ayari, O’Riley, Veltman.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti, Lima, André, Joao Gomes, H Bueno, Mane, Armstrong, Hee-chan.

Subs: Gracey, Doherty, Wolfe, Arokodare, Rodrigo Gomes, Bellegarde, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Angel Gomes.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Muniz.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Diop, Reed, Bobb, Berge, King, Jiménez, Kevin.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Christie, Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Diakite, Brooks, Adams, Toth, Gannon Doak, Kluivert, Adli, Ünal.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Geertruida, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fee, Talbi, Brobbey.

Substitutes: Ellborg, Cirkin, Angulo, Rigg, Mayenda, O’Nien, Isidor, Diarra, Bi.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Mount, Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Zirkzee.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Dalot, Malacia, Dorgu, Heaven, Yoro, J Fletcher, T Fletcher, Mbeumo.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: