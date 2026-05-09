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3pm team news: Mbeumo benched, Casemiro + Sesko out

9 May 2026 211 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Before Manchester City begin their Gameweek 36 double-header in the evening kick-off, we’ve got three more Premier League matches to bring you:

Casemiro Sesko

TEAM NEWS

The most significant team news come from Wearside, although not concering the hosts. Sunderland’s only change sees Lutsharel Geertruida replace the suspended Dan Ballard.

Rather, the teamsheet bedlam is delivered by Michael Carrick – and he did hint at it in Thursday’s presser.

Carrick makes five changes to the side that beat Liverpool, in fact, although two are enforced as Benjamin Sesko and, unexpectedly, Casemiro miss out. The departing Brazilian should be back in Gameweek 37.

Bryan Mbeumo drops to bench for the second time in five Gameweeks, while Diogo Dalot and Ayden Heaven are also demoted to substitute duty.

Mason Mount, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo and, back from a ban, Lisandro Martinez come into the side.

At the Amex, Fabian Hurzeler makes two changes to his defence following the 3-1 defeat by Newcastle last week.

Lewis Dunk and Maxim De Cuyper come in as Olivier Boscagli has to make do with substitute duty. Mats Wieffer is injured.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ only alteration sees Hwang Hee-chan come in for Tolu Arokodare.

Finally, at Craven Cottage, it’s two changes apiece.

For the hosts, Marco Silva prefers Tom Cairney and Rodrigo Muniz to Harrison Reed and Raul Jimenez. The latter was struggling with illness this week.

Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie replaces Tyler Adams, while Adam Smith is the one deputising for the unavailable Alex Jimenez at right-back.

Justin Kluivert is back on the bench after a four-month absence.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Groß, Baleba, Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, March, Rutter, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, Ayari, O’Riley, Veltman.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Bentley, Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti, Lima, André, Joao Gomes, H Bueno, Mane, Armstrong, Hee-chan.

Subs: Gracey, Doherty, Wolfe, Arokodare, Rodrigo Gomes, Bellegarde, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Angel Gomes.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Muniz.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Diop, Reed, Bobb, Berge, King, Jiménez, Kevin.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Christie, Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas, Diakite, Brooks, Adams, Toth, Gannon Doak, Kluivert, Adli, Ünal.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Geertruida, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fee, Talbi, Brobbey.

Substitutes: Ellborg, Cirkin, Angulo, Rigg, Mayenda, O’Nien, Isidor, Diarra, Bi.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Mount, Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Zirkzee.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Dalot, Malacia, Dorgu, Heaven, Yoro, J Fletcher, T Fletcher, Mbeumo.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

price change predictions
211 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Iraola impressed a lot this season

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  2. Feloh
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Hill misses out on defcon

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  3. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Senest, Van Hecke, Verbruggen. Defenders pulling their weight.

    Should have gone 5 atb all season

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      And we all will next season if that crap addition known as defcons is kept in the game

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      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Absolutely

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  4. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    No Brighton defence, Andersen and Welbeck stinking up the BB team..just end the season already

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    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      tough luck pal

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  5. The 12th Man
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Truffert Baby!

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    1. sunzip14
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Why is he on top of bps?

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      1. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yep

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  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    City 6-2 Brentford

    Haaland x 6, Thiago x 2

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      That’s the last thing non Haaland cappers need. Sold Thiago too.

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      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Not even haaland cappers want that.. only triple cappers

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    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      WGTA's

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  7. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Any chanxe van hecke bonus plus gross g8ven assit?

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  8. sunzip14
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Good start with 39 from 6, for a change.
    Now up to Haaland (TC) to catch ML rivals.

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