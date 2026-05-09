FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 36

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, even after the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about teamsheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Those who don’t want to ‘waste’ a doubling side spot could opt for Bart Verbruggen. Brighton ranks second-highest on our clean sheet projections for the round ahead for their clash against Wolves, so Verbuggen could be a great pick.

A similar could be said for Arsenal. The Gunners have maintained the best defence in the league this season, so David Raya remains a fantastic option. West Ham are fighting for survival, but the Gunners will also want to keep things tight at the back as they edge closer to clinching the Premier League title.

Those up for selecting a goalkeeper with a double Gameweek could choose Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma or Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace.

DEFENDERS

There is serious doubt around which players will actually feature twice for Crystal Palace this week. The Eagles face both Manchester City and Everton, but minutes are a concern across the board. One of the few players who could start both upcoming matches is Maxence Lacroix, who also offers defensive contribution points potential. He actually has two assists to his name already this season, although Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Munoz are by far more creative (chances created/CC, below):

What sort of minutes will the two wing-backs see, though?

Challengers could even go for Nico O’Reilly. Whilst there are plenty of appealing Man City options as they take on Brentford and Crystal Palace at home this week, O’Reilly is one of the few who offer both attacking threat and clean sheet potential.

With more of a focus on assists, other great alternatives include City’s Matheus Nunes, Lucas Digne of Aston Villa for his meeting with Burnley and, the leading defender for chances created in 2025/26, Tottenhah Hotspur’s Pedro Porro.

Arsenal’s Gabriel offers a mixture of everything this week!

MIDFIELDERS

Arguably, Manchester City’s best option heading into the round for Challengers is Rayan Cherki. As well as impressing as of late, and showing reliability when it comes to gametime, the Frenchman also fits the framework of the Challenge perfectly, having produced a huge 12 assists this season in the league.

It’s very difficult to look past Cherki in midfield, but his teammates could also have potential. Antoine Semenyo has been frustrating as of late, but Jeremy Doku could be an excellent alternative. As well as bagging eight assists already this campaign, he also netted twice in his latest outing.

With doubts over the game-time of Crystal Palace midfielders, we turn to the Premier League’s most creative player, Bruno Fernandes, against Sunderland. No player has registered more than his 21 assists this season, and he faces a hit-and-miss Sunderland side up next. He also takes his side’s penalties, as a nice little bonus.

There are plenty of other midfield options to consider, names include Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

FORWARDS

The forward bracket seems slim this week, especially when taking into account the Challenge frameworks. Because of this, we could look to Joao Pedro. Chelsea have been hugely questionable as of late, but their Brazilian has been one of the top creators in his position, with nine assists in the current campaign.

The only forward ahead of him for that stat is West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, but he has the disadvantage of facing Arsenal this week.

Bournemouth’s Evanilson, who has seven assists to his name, is another option.

And, of course, there’s Erling Haaland. While he’s known for his goalscoring exploits, the only forwards to better his total of seven assists are Bowen and Pedro. With two fixtures to come this week, he’s the stand-out striker – but the one permitted City slot is highly competitive!

TEAM REVEAL

I’m fairly happy with this. I’m not keen on Brighton outside of Verbruggen.

Munoz offers more risk but more attacking threat than Lacroix, so I think he could be a good punt.

Midfield consists of three players: Cherki, who feels essential as captain, Fernandes, who has been exceptional from a creative standpoint, and Saka, who has looked sharp on his recent return from injury.

Up front, I’m not keen on anyone really, but I’ll stick with Pedro even against Liverpool.

GAMEWEEK 35 REVIEW