Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 36 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

GAMEWEEK 36 TEAM REVEAL

Overall, Bench Boost in Gameweek 35 went well, with the chip helping me climb back up to an overall rank of around 45k.

After bringing in Maxence Lacroix (£5.2m) last week, my initial plan for Gameweek 36 was to add a second Crystal Palace player and fully attack their Double Gameweek.

However, rotation now feels far more likely following Palace securing a place in the Europa Conference League Final, so I’ll probably end up focusing my transfers elsewhere.

My Chelsea assets are firmly on the chopping block after another poor display against Nottingham Forest. Cole Palmer (£10.3m) has struggled for consistency across much of the season, but he will likely keep his place in my squad. I’m already tripled up on Arsenal players, while there are still some concerns surrounding Bukayo Saka’s (£9.9m) minutes.