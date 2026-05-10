West Ham v Arsenal team news: Gunners unchanged

West Ham United v Arsenal rounds off the day’s Premier League football.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are unchanged from the side that beat Atletico Madrid in midweek.

That means Riccardo Calafiori continues at left-back, with Myles Lewis-Skelly preferred to Martin Zubimendi in central midfield.

Further forward, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard support Viktor Gyokeres up top.

As for West Ham, they make two alterations: Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in for Kyle Walker-Peters and Pablo Felipe, who drop to the bench.

It suggests the Hammers will play with a back three.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Hermansen, Todibo, Mavropanos, Disasi, Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Fernandes, Diouf, Bowen, Summerville, Taty

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Pablo, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kante

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Saka, Eze, Trossard, Gyokeres

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Hincapie, Odegaard, Martinelli, Madueke, Havertz, Zubimendi, Dowman

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: