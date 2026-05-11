Doku, Dewsbury-Hall, Wilson: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 37?

Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article returns as we consider various transfer dilemmas for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in Gameweek 37.

These are the players with the most transfers in/out ahead of Friday’s deadline:

Player Transfers in (round) Player Transfers out (round) Doku 82,657 Gibbs-White 74,440 Gyokeres 52,190 Semenyo 54,293 Saka 40,344 Rogers 50,550 Saliba 28,921 Okafor 35,961 Rice 27,378 Watkins 32,248 Dewsbury-Hall 24,671 Cherki 26,020 Raya 23,836 van Dijk 23,372 Wilson 22,898 Timber 22,113 Gabriel 22,080 J Pedro 21,310 Tarkowski 21,985 Andersen 18,224

Whether some of these moves are a good idea remains open to debate – and that’s exactly what we’ll be weighing up in this article.

We’ll try to avoid repetition with previous weeks. For example, Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) was a ‘buy’ and Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) a ‘keep’ in our last piece, so we’ll not cover them again.

KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall (£5.2m) has produced four attacking returns and 30 points in the last five Gameweeks.

It could have been more, too, with the midfielder wasteful in front of goal at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

He did, however, supply the corner assist for James Tarkowski’s (£5.7m) opener, and over the 2025/26 season, he has averaged a superb 5.2 points per start.

As shown in our Members Area, Dewsbury-Hall’s goal threat and creativity stands out, and you get the feeling that he will play a crucial role for Everton in Gameweeks 37 and 38.

David Moyes’ men realistically need to win both matches to have any chance of European football next season.

Up first is a home encounter with Sunderland, who are winless in their last four matches, a period in which they are ranked just outside the bottom three for expected goals conceded (xGC).

Owned by just 6.6% of squads, Dewsbury-Hall is subsequently a solid differential pick for the remainder of the campaign.

VERDICT: BUY

HARRY WILSON

Harry Wilson (£5.9m) has had a superb season at Fulham.

The Welshman has netted 10 goals and supplied eight assists in 32 starts and a couple of substitute appearances.

At first glance, a trip to Molineux on Sunday adds further appeal, yet Wilson’s drop-off in form over the last few weeks is far from ideal.

Indeed, his last four player ratings from fan site Fulhamish have been four, four, six and five out of 10.

Out of contract this summer, he could be a sell for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, Wilson has been substituted off just after the hour mark in successive Gameweeks.

The disparity between his home/away goal threat is another concern:

Goals p90: 0.54 (home) v 0.14 (away)

0.54 (home) v 0.14 (away) Shots p90: 3.1 (home) v 1.92 (away)

3.1 (home) v 1.92 (away) xG p90: 0.23 (home) v 0.15 (away)

There are certainly better mid-price midfielders to target this week, then, like Dewsbury-Hall.

For current owners, it’s a much trickier situation. An away fixture at relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers, given their set-piece issues, carries appeal, but you do run the risk of a one-pointer.

As a result, if you have free transfers banked, you should probably consider moving Wilson on.

VERDICT: DON’T BUY + POTENTIAL SELL

JOAO PEDRO

Owned by 38.4% of squads, Joao Pedro (£7.5m) is the second-most popular forward in FPL.

It’s no surprise: the Brazilian has racked up 15 goals and nine assists in 34 Premier League appearances this season, averaging 5.4 points per start.

However, when you factor in the FA Cup final on Saturday, which precedes the Gameweek 37 encounter with a desperate Tottenham Hotspur side, it could be time to sell Pedro, perhaps for Brentford’s Igor Thiago (£7.3m).

Sat 16 May: Man City (n) – FA Cup final

Man City (n) – FA Cup final Tue 19 May: Tottenham Hotspur (h) – Gameweek 37

Tottenham Hotspur (h) – Gameweek 37 Sun 24 May: Sunderland (a) – Gameweek 38

Chelsea’s current form, or lack of, should also be considered.

The Blues are now winless in seven Premier League games, with a lack of creativity throughout the team.

Indeed, over the last six matches, Calum McFarlane’s side rank 20th for big chances (six) and 16th for expected goals (xG).

VERDICT: SELL

JEREMY DOKU

After his heroics in recent weeks, Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) is at the forefront of many Fantasy managers’ minds.

The winger, who netted the opener in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Brentford, has now produced five attacking returns in as many matches, amassing 42 points.

He also created a match-high six chances in Manchester City’s first match of Gameweek 36, with the vast majority of his team’s attacking play funnelled down his flank.

City still have Palace to play on Wednesday, which is the second match of their Double Gameweek 36, before Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Then, they will travel to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Given Doku’s form, plus the fact that he is getting plenty of minutes, he is certainly one of the most explosive differentials in FPL right now.

However, due to the timing of this encounter, might it be better to wait until Gameweek 38 to transfer in Doku?

After all, a trip to Bournemouth is far from straightforward, with the Cherries ranked second for expected goals conceded (xGC) on home turf this season, only behind Arsenal.

You could then consider Doku in Gameweek 38, provided City still find themselves in the title race, against an Aston Villa side who will have participated in a European final just a few days prior.

VERDICT: KEEP, POTENTIAL BUY IN GAMEWEEK 38