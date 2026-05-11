Scout Notes

FPL notes: Why Dubravka was benched + Burnley’s Gameweek 38 appeal

11 May 2026 37 comments
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Owned by 26.5% of managers, Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) was benched for the first time this season at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Here are our Scout Notes from Burnley 2-2 Aston Villa.

WHY DUBRAVKA WAS BENCHED

After a week on the training pitch, Mike Jackson shook up his Burnley line-up.

The interim boss made six alterations in total, with the headline news in goal, where Dubravka was benched for the first time this season.

He was replaced by Premier League debutant Max Weiss (£4.2m).

With Dubravka out of contract this summer and likely to depart, the decision appeared to be aimed at preparing for life in the Championship.

Explaining his decision prior to kick-off, Jackson said:

“I just think it needs freshening up a little bit and they deserve a chance to show what they can do.  It’s something I feel at this moment in time. It is very simple, we want to see intent and a team that is pushing. A team with no fear. Compete with no hesitation. It doesn’t have to be perfection, people just want to see you have a go.” – Mike Jackson

Maxime Esteve (£3.9m), Kyle Walker (£4.4m), Loum Tchaouna (£4.8m), Jaidon Anthony (£5.0m) and Zian Flemming (£5.3m) were the only players to keep their places in the starting XI.

CAN BURNLEY SIGN OFF WITH A WIN?

And what transpired at Turf Moor was a much-improved Burnley display, as the hosts racked up 15 goal attempts, including three big chances.

Anthony netted the opener before Weiss pulled off some decent saves to deny Villa.

Flemming later made up for a couple of earlier missed opportunities to score, taking his tally to 10 goals for the season.

No player from either side could surpass his five shots on Sunday.

“Flem’s been incredible. He maximises every ounce of himself with the work he puts in. He’s been top and he’s fully deserving of his goals return. Double figures is a really good return and I’m sure he’ll want more over the next two games.” – Mike Jackson on Zian Flemming

Tchaouna caught the eye at Turf Moor, too, producing three shots and two key passes without reward. Frequently Burnley’s most advanced player, he did at least bank defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

And Gameweek 38 could allow Burnley to build on this display and sign off with a win.

Wolverhampton Wanderers provide the opposition at Turf Moor, of course.

Given the fixture, plus Sunday’s front-foot display, an uber differential punt on a Burnley attacker like Anthony or Flemming could perhaps pay off.

Gameweek 38 fixtures, sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

MCGINN IMPRESSES

Aston Villa, who are now winless in three Premier League games, made three changes from the starting line-up that reached the UEFA Europa League final on Thursday.

Pau Torres (£4.3m), Lucas Digne (£4.5m) and Emiliano Buendia (5.3m) dropped to the bench, with Tyrone Mings (£4.3m), Ian Maatsen (£4.2m) and Ross Barkley (£4.8m) coming in to replace them.

Victor Lindelof (£4.5m) subsequently kept his ‘out of position’ role in central midfield.

But in stark contrast to Thursday’s dominant 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest, Villa at times looked leggy, and the anticipated win failed to materialise.

John McGinn (£5.3m) was probably the pick of the bunch from an attacking perspective.

Fresh from his European brace, he provided the corner assist for Barkley’s headed equaliser, with a game-high four chances created in total.

Notably, in the last six matches, McGinn now ranks joint-third among all midfielders for chances created, with 17.

He also attempted four shots of his own at Turf Moor.

Prior to that, Villa thought they had equalised through Ollie Watkins (£8.7m), but his header from a Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) cross was ruled out for offside.

He did later score, however, when Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m) picked out his run, with the England hopeful getting past two Burnley defenders to beat Weiss.

Watkins has now delivered five attacking returns in six league matches and faces Liverpool next, who he has a decent record against at Villa Park.

“He is doing fantastic – he is a fighter. Three months ago, he was a little down but we always have conversations about being consistent and working for the team every match. Now he is getting the numbers.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins

WHAT WILL VILLA DO ON FRIDAY?

Villa’s failure to win impacts Unai Emery’s ability to rotate in Gameweek 37.

Remember, their final two fixtures come at home to Liverpool and away at Manchester City – either side of their UEFA Europa League final against Freiburg.

It means full focus cannot shift to that European final just yet, as they still have a job to do to secure Champions League football before that match kicks off.

So, there should be no team sheet shocks from Unai Emery on Friday beyond the usual week-to-week tinkering, with McGinn, Rogers, Watkins, etc. all likely to start.

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37 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    There are no words to describe how much I hate Morgan Rogers.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Execrable!

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    2. Naatie
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      just imagine how some on here feel about you

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      1. LarkyTown
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Completely uncalled for

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    3. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 16
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      You have been officially Rogered. 🙂

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      1. Amsterhammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        He needs to lose the Virgin aspect of his name then.

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  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is Saka a must have since it’s (h) to Bournemouth?

    Own Gabriel, Saliba has a low ceiling and the rest of the defenders are injured or unreliable for minutes.

    Alternatively can do Welbeck > Gyokeres

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      I would only go for Saka if he scores lots of points.

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        That’s what I was thinking 😉

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    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Depends who do you sell for Sala, but I think Welbeck to Gyokeres makes more sense if you can afford.

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    3. JAC THE CAT
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      I think the time for Gyokeres has passed, especially with Havertz now back.

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      1. Atlan Arjan
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        This

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  3. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    With Rogers, Summerville, Mavro, MGW and Watkins in my team, I think a hit is required this coming GW. Even if he plays, Rogers won't run the risk of breaking sweat a few days before a European final while I think I'll get rid of Jimmy Summerville instead of MGW just in case he's fit for GW38. Wilson is now out of the equation after reading the previous article so it's Bruno G and KDH - the third and joint fourth ranked midfielders for PPG - who I will entrust for the final two GWs. Both have good fixtures against mediocre teams and hopefully they can thrust me into the top 200k!

    Thank you!

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      What are they playing for? Best beach cabana?

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Someone's got to win it.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          Bruno G then!

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      2. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Anyways, over the years there's been many a player who has hauled a few hours before splattering on the Piz Buin.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          I’ll take your word for it old timer!

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  4. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Timber been sitting injured on my bench for weeks while I waited for some sort of positive update that never came. Of course I replaced him with White this week.

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  5. JAC THE CAT
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    My big Arsenal decision this week…

    A - Go for triple Arsenal defence.
    B - Bring in Saka and keep double defence.
    C - Just stick with double defence.

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      B

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  6. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    So close at top of my mini league, squeaky bum time

    1st 2099
    2nd 2190 on bb (me)
    3rd 2188

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    1. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      2299 top

      No chips left for anyone after this week

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        doesnt look too close to me, 100pts gap?

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Not so subtle brag

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    3. Johnh1995
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Similar in our mini league.
      1st 2117. (me)
      2nd 2084
      3rd 2079

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      1. -GK22-
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Couldn’t get this post more wrong, just love the end of season pressure

        2209, 2190, 2188

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  7. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    forgot to play TC on Haaland this gw haha > play it in 37 on
    a. Saka
    b. Gabby
    c. Bruno
    d. smbd else on 38?

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  8. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Why was Rice’s rugby tackle on Mavropanos not looked at?

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  9. McSwegan
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Currently leading minileague by 30 points which does not seem enough.

    My closest rival - main points of difference are that he has KDH/Thiago and I have Tav/Pedro.

    1FT. Do I double my AFC defence (Verbrug > Raya) or just get in Thiago or KDH?

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  10. balint84
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Hill to
    A) Lewis-Skelly
    B) Senesi

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    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      What's the logic behind moving Hill to Senesi?

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  11. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Which mid for the last two GWs?

    1) Szobo
    2) KDH
    3) Hinshelwood
    4) Else?

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      2

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    2. balint84
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      KDH

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  12. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Best option for this team? 1ft, 0.7m itb.

    a. senesi > mosquera/ lewis kelly
    b. pedro senesi > gyokores diouf -4
    c. tavernier senesi > rice diouf -4
    d. something else

    verbruggen
    gabriel oreily senesi
    saka bruno semenyo gros
    haaland pedro welbeck

    darlow tavernier hill struijk

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  13. New article
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/05/11/more-pep-quotes-on-rotation-marmoush

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