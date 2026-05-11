FPL notes: Why Dubravka was benched + Burnley’s Gameweek 38 appeal

Owned by 26.5% of managers, Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) was benched for the first time this season at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Here are our Scout Notes from Burnley 2-2 Aston Villa.

WHY DUBRAVKA WAS BENCHED

After a week on the training pitch, Mike Jackson shook up his Burnley line-up.

The interim boss made six alterations in total, with the headline news in goal, where Dubravka was benched for the first time this season.

He was replaced by Premier League debutant Max Weiss (£4.2m).

With Dubravka out of contract this summer and likely to depart, the decision appeared to be aimed at preparing for life in the Championship.

Explaining his decision prior to kick-off, Jackson said:

“I just think it needs freshening up a little bit and they deserve a chance to show what they can do. It’s something I feel at this moment in time. It is very simple, we want to see intent and a team that is pushing. A team with no fear. Compete with no hesitation. It doesn’t have to be perfection, people just want to see you have a go.” – Mike Jackson

Maxime Esteve (£3.9m), Kyle Walker (£4.4m), Loum Tchaouna (£4.8m), Jaidon Anthony (£5.0m) and Zian Flemming (£5.3m) were the only players to keep their places in the starting XI.

CAN BURNLEY SIGN OFF WITH A WIN?

And what transpired at Turf Moor was a much-improved Burnley display, as the hosts racked up 15 goal attempts, including three big chances.

Anthony netted the opener before Weiss pulled off some decent saves to deny Villa.

Flemming later made up for a couple of earlier missed opportunities to score, taking his tally to 10 goals for the season.

No player from either side could surpass his five shots on Sunday.

“Flem’s been incredible. He maximises every ounce of himself with the work he puts in. He’s been top and he’s fully deserving of his goals return. Double figures is a really good return and I’m sure he’ll want more over the next two games.” – Mike Jackson on Zian Flemming

Tchaouna caught the eye at Turf Moor, too, producing three shots and two key passes without reward. Frequently Burnley’s most advanced player, he did at least bank defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

And Gameweek 38 could allow Burnley to build on this display and sign off with a win.

Wolverhampton Wanderers provide the opposition at Turf Moor, of course.

Given the fixture, plus Sunday’s front-foot display, an uber differential punt on a Burnley attacker like Anthony or Flemming could perhaps pay off.

Gameweek 38 fixtures, sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

MCGINN IMPRESSES

Aston Villa, who are now winless in three Premier League games, made three changes from the starting line-up that reached the UEFA Europa League final on Thursday.

Pau Torres (£4.3m), Lucas Digne (£4.5m) and Emiliano Buendia (5.3m) dropped to the bench, with Tyrone Mings (£4.3m), Ian Maatsen (£4.2m) and Ross Barkley (£4.8m) coming in to replace them.

Victor Lindelof (£4.5m) subsequently kept his ‘out of position’ role in central midfield.

But in stark contrast to Thursday’s dominant 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest, Villa at times looked leggy, and the anticipated win failed to materialise.

John McGinn (£5.3m) was probably the pick of the bunch from an attacking perspective.

Fresh from his European brace, he provided the corner assist for Barkley’s headed equaliser, with a game-high four chances created in total.

Notably, in the last six matches, McGinn now ranks joint-third among all midfielders for chances created, with 17.

He also attempted four shots of his own at Turf Moor.

Prior to that, Villa thought they had equalised through Ollie Watkins (£8.7m), but his header from a Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) cross was ruled out for offside.

He did later score, however, when Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m) picked out his run, with the England hopeful getting past two Burnley defenders to beat Weiss.

Watkins has now delivered five attacking returns in six league matches and faces Liverpool next, who he has a decent record against at Villa Park.

“He is doing fantastic – he is a fighter. Three months ago, he was a little down but we always have conversations about being consistent and working for the team every match. Now he is getting the numbers.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins

WHAT WILL VILLA DO ON FRIDAY?

Villa’s failure to win impacts Unai Emery’s ability to rotate in Gameweek 37.

Remember, their final two fixtures come at home to Liverpool and away at Manchester City – either side of their UEFA Europa League final against Freiburg.

It means full focus cannot shift to that European final just yet, as they still have a job to do to secure Champions League football before that match kicks off.

So, there should be no team sheet shocks from Unai Emery on Friday beyond the usual week-to-week tinkering, with McGinn, Rogers, Watkins, etc. all likely to start.