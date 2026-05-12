Best Arsenal triple-up for the final two FPL Gameweeks

With Burnley and Crystal Palace to come, an Arsenal triple-up feels like a no-brainer for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Indeed, relegated Burnley are bottom for expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2025/26, while Palace have the distraction of a UEFA Conference League final a few days later.

In contrast, Arsenal’s late win over West Ham United on Sunday has put them on the brink of the Premier League title.

The question now is: should FPL managers load up on the Arsenal defence, or is it perhaps preferable to include an attacker or two?

In this article, we pick out the names to consider.

DEFENCE

The best team in the division for clean sheets (18), goals conceded (26) and xGC (27.13), there is a very solid case for doubling, or even tripling-up, on the Arsenal defence.

Stacking defenders from the same club is typically a high-risk/high-reward play, but if you’re going to pursue this approach in Gameweeks 37 and 38, the Gunners are undoubtedly the top choice.

Here are the best options to consider at the back.

GABRIEL MAGALHAES (7.3m)

Gabriel is the obvious place to start, having smashed the 200-point barrier in Gameweek 36.

Set plays, and corners in particular, are a key route to goals for this Arsenal team, which is why the Brazilian has racked up eight attacking returns in 2025/26, the fourth-most of any Fantasy defender.

Gabriel is first among all Arsenal players for headed goal attempts from set plays:

Furthermore, Burnley and Palace are both in the bottom three for set play xG conceded per 90 minutes since the turn of the year.

Then you have defensive contributions (DefCon), with Gabriel’s 36.7% success rate the highest of any Arsenal defender.

Gabriel is averaging more points per start (6.9) than any other player this season, so this really isn’t a position to experiment with in your team; just get him in if you don’t own him already!

DAVID RAYA (6.1m)

It’s often said that Raya has a ceiling of six points each week, with Arsenal’s ability to limit shots resulting in just nine save points all season.

However, the Golden Glove winner has bucked the trend in the last three Gameweeks, amassing 25 points.

He’s now joint-second among goalkeepers for bonus, just one behind Robin Roefs’ (£4.8m) 12.

That said, for the run-in, it’s probably fair to say he offers few routes to points outside of clean sheets. Indeed, in the reverse fixtures against Burnley and Palace earlier this season, Raya banked six points on each occasion.

He is, however, a nailed-on starter in the best defence in the division, so naturally carries appeal.

OTHERS

There are pros and cons to the rest of Arsenal’s defensive unit, as well as plenty of uncertainty in both full-back positions.

William Saliba (£6.2m) is a secure starter at centre-back but doesn’t generate much excitement.

The Frenchman offers an occasional threat from set plays, but with just one goal from five shots all season, it can’t be regarded as a strength. His DefCon success rate is just 13.3%, too.

Elsewhere, a left-back option could emerge later this week, depending on the severity of Riccardo Calafiori’s (£5.6m) injury, which you can read more about here.

Calafiori, if fit, has major upside: his rate of 50.0 minutes per shot and 72.7 minutes per shot in the box is the best of any defender in FPL this season.

That said, the presence of positional rival Piero Hincapie (£5.1m) means there’s much more risk to a Calafiori pick than there is with Raya, Gabriel and Saliba.

At right-back, we might not see Jurrien Timber (£6.0m) again in 2025/26 due to injury. Ben White (£5.1m) could be out for the season, too.

Cristhian Mosquera (£5.3m) would likely fill in, which is exactly what happened in the second half on Sunday, i.e. after the failed Declan Rice (£7.2m) experiment.

Meanwhile, an ‘out of position’ Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.0m) has started three matches in a row in all competitions, but there is always a potential minute’s risk with Martin Zubimendi (£5.0m) lurking.

He’s probably not worth the risk, given his limited attacking upside (zero shots and one chance created in the last two Gameweeks), plus his lack of DefCons.

ATTACK