FPL

Best Arsenal triple-up for the final two FPL Gameweeks

12 May 2026 50 comments
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With Burnley and Crystal Palace to come, an Arsenal triple-up feels like a no-brainer for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Indeed, relegated Burnley are bottom for expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2025/26, while Palace have the distraction of a UEFA Conference League final a few days later.

In contrast, Arsenal’s late win over West Ham United on Sunday has put them on the brink of the Premier League title.

The question now is: should FPL managers load up on the Arsenal defence, or is it perhaps preferable to include an attacker or two?

In this article, we pick out the names to consider.

DEFENCE

FPL notes: Gabriel hauls, why Saliba was a sub + Livramento injury 3

The best team in the division for clean sheets (18), goals conceded (26) and xGC (27.13), there is a very solid case for doubling, or even tripling-up, on the Arsenal defence.

Stacking defenders from the same club is typically a high-risk/high-reward play, but if you’re going to pursue this approach in Gameweeks 37 and 38, the Gunners are undoubtedly the top choice.

Here are the best options to consider at the back.

GABRIEL MAGALHAES (7.3m)

Gabriel is the obvious place to start, having smashed the 200-point barrier in Gameweek 36.

Set plays, and corners in particular, are a key route to goals for this Arsenal team, which is why the Brazilian has racked up eight attacking returns in 2025/26, the fourth-most of any Fantasy defender.

Gabriel is first among all Arsenal players for headed goal attempts from set plays:

Furthermore, Burnley and Palace are both in the bottom three for set play xG conceded per 90 minutes since the turn of the year.

Then you have defensive contributions (DefCon), with Gabriel’s 36.7% success rate the highest of any Arsenal defender.

Gabriel is averaging more points per start (6.9) than any other player this season, so this really isn’t a position to experiment with in your team; just get him in if you don’t own him already!

DAVID RAYA (6.1m)

It’s often said that Raya has a ceiling of six points each week, with Arsenal’s ability to limit shots resulting in just nine save points all season.

However, the Golden Glove winner has bucked the trend in the last three Gameweeks, amassing 25 points.

He’s now joint-second among goalkeepers for bonus, just one behind Robin Roefs’ (£4.8m) 12.

That said, for the run-in, it’s probably fair to say he offers few routes to points outside of clean sheets. Indeed, in the reverse fixtures against Burnley and Palace earlier this season, Raya banked six points on each occasion.

He is, however, a nailed-on starter in the best defence in the division, so naturally carries appeal.

OTHERS

FPL notes: Saliba + Gibbs-White latest, Salah benched, why Calafiori was subbed 2

There are pros and cons to the rest of Arsenal’s defensive unit, as well as plenty of uncertainty in both full-back positions.

William Saliba (£6.2m) is a secure starter at centre-back but doesn’t generate much excitement.

The Frenchman offers an occasional threat from set plays, but with just one goal from five shots all season, it can’t be regarded as a strength. His DefCon success rate is just 13.3%, too.

Elsewhere, a left-back option could emerge later this week, depending on the severity of Riccardo Calafiori’s (£5.6m) injury, which you can read more about here.

Calafiori, if fit, has major upside: his rate of 50.0 minutes per shot and 72.7 minutes per shot in the box is the best of any defender in FPL this season.

That said, the presence of positional rival Piero Hincapie (£5.1m) means there’s much more risk to a Calafiori pick than there is with Raya, Gabriel and Saliba.

At right-back, we might not see Jurrien Timber (£6.0m) again in 2025/26 due to injury. Ben White (£5.1m) could be out for the season, too.

Cristhian Mosquera (£5.3m) would likely fill in, which is exactly what happened in the second half on Sunday, i.e. after the failed Declan Rice (£7.2m) experiment.

Meanwhile, an ‘out of position’ Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.0m) has started three matches in a row in all competitions, but there is always a potential minute’s risk with Martin Zubimendi (£5.0m) lurking.

He’s probably not worth the risk, given his limited attacking upside (zero shots and one chance created in the last two Gameweeks), plus his lack of DefCons.

ATTACK

 

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50 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Koflok
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Pedro > Thiago?

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  2. Monklane
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    A very good article. Thank you.

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  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Burnley have conceded 157 chances this season on the right flank, the worst in the league by far.

    Does that mean the right back who'll be facing Arsenal's left winger?

    Or does that mean Saka playing on Arsenal's right?

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    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Means Arsenals right wing

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Think it means the left actually if you read the article above.

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  4. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    3 hours ago

    1FT 2.9m ITB

    Raya
    O'Reilly Gabriel Van Hecke
    Cherki Eze Bruno Hinshelwood
    Haaland Welbeck DCL

    Henderson- Munoz Rogers Lacroix

    Eze to Saka the play here?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        A good shout. DCL -> Thiago worth a look? Your suggested transfer is totally fine though

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        1. Il Capitano
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Yeah could certainly look at DCL to Thiago, will see how I feel about Eze's minutes closer to deadline

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Calafiori worth getting?

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      1. Ron_Swanson
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Not if injured

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        1. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Will wait for news

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    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      kdb or hinchelwood? i have gross already. cheers.

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      1. Hazardous1221
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        I’d say Kevin de bruyne personally

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        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          d'oh ! kdh of course

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          1. Hazardous1221
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Haha

            Difficult tbf cos Everton have the better game this week, Brighton have the better game next week. Hinshelwood has better underlying goal threat per 90 so I’d just about go with him

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    4. Hazardous1221
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Senesi, Tavernier, Haaland > Gabriel, Saka, Gyokores for free. Yay or nay?

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        if nothing to lose 100% yes

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        1. Hazardous1221
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Cheers, I’m 3rd in my 3 person league lol so I think I’ll go for it

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    5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Earlt thoughts... MGW to BrunoG and GTG like this?

      Roefs
      Gabriel NOR Dalot
      Saka BrunoF BrunoG Doku KDH
      Haaland Gyökeres

      Dubravka Watkins VVD Hill

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    6. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Player being replaced comes into which Arsenal to go for as well. Which do you prefer ?

      A) Vert to Raya (bench Darlow)
      B) Struijk to Saliba
      C) Joao Pedro to Gyökeres,

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          B. Struijk injured, Pedro still good and Gyokeres minutes risk, Verb -> Raya too small an upgrade

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      2. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Torn between a) munoz to gabriel or b) strujik to califiori ? Gives me m
        Munoz oreilly califori or
        Gab oreilly van hecke

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        1. NZREDS
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          B

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        2. NZREDS
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Sorry A

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          1. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Cheers

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        3. Mr Turnip 1
            just now

            A

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        4. One Man
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Welbeck to Gyokeres? For free.

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          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            of course!

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          2. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Y

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        5. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          I need to sell one of these players to fund elsewhere
          a rogers to hinchelwood
          b semenyo to hinchelwood
          c munoz to a fulham defender (have castagne already)

          cheers

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          1. Mr Turnip 1
              8 mins ago

              Probably A

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              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                just now

                cheers

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          2. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            With 1FT do you prefer Ampadu > Saka or Welbeck > Gyokeres?

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            1. Stranger Mings
              • 5 Years
              45 mins ago

              First

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            2. Mr Turnip 1
                1 min ago

                First

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            3. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              This playoff semi is the best advert for VAR ever. Inside 50 minutes and already two clear penalties not given, and a goal that should’ve been disallowed. Awful refereeing.

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              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  1 min ago

                  Agreed. There’s too much VAR hate out there. Waiting a minute is worth it for decisions which are objectively better on average (even if not perfect), especially with so much at stake for teams. Seems a much fairer system than hoping the ref spots everything

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              2. Pilgrim62
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                57 mins ago

                Cap Saka or Gyoker?

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                1. thetommy14
                  • 5 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Gyokeres

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                2. Mr Turnip 1
                    just now

                    Saka

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                3. thetommy14
                  • 5 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  Start Cherki or Szobo?

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                  1. Mr Turnip 1
                      1 min ago

                      Cherki

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                  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 11 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    A Trossard and castagne
                    b hinchelwood and tarkowski

                    thanks

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                    1. Mr Turnip 1
                        22 mins ago

                        A probably, mostly for Trossard

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                        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          thanks again!

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                      • Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Trossard Keane possible?

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                    2. Scapegoat Salah
                      • 9 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Exactly this:

                      https://x.com/6thiagoat/status/2053917236721504542?s=46&t=9kc3AjHVl1oxDhDgPWy8gA

                      #justiceforWilson

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                    3. Scapegoat Salah
                      • 9 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      More evidence:

                      https://x.com/footballconfid1/status/2054210622103916673?s=46&t=9kc3AjHVl1oxDhDgPWy8gA

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                    4. Scapegoat Salah
                      • 9 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      #justiceforWilson
                      #justiceforWestHamLads

                      https://x.com/GeronimoMorgans/status/2053895856810586119/video/1?s=46

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                    5. Mata of opinion
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Do I do eze>saka to defend lead in ML or play my own game with something like tav>KDH or dcl/jp> thiago?

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                      1. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Would go KDH or Thiago

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