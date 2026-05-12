Best cheap players for a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost

As our weekly poll shows, a number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to use their Bench Boost chip in Gameweek 37:

In this article, we pick out some of the best cheap options available.

Many of those ‘boosting’ will already have their budget players in place, of course. A majority would have set their teams up accordingly on a very recent Wildcard.

But for those managers needing to top up their squad, say, because of an unexpected injury, let’s come up with a few suggestions.

GOALKEEPERS + DEFENDERS (UP TO £4.5m)

Michael Keane (£4.5m)

Although it was James Tarkowski‘s (£5.7m) turn to haul on Sunday, centre-back partner Keane has the underlying stats to suggest he could register a Gameweek 37 return.

After all, Everton’s low-scoring opponents, Sunderland, are finding it even tougher when wearing flip-flops on the beach.

The 33-year-old has secured additional defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 14 of 27 starts (four of his 31 appearances were off the bench).

His 10.55 DefCon actions per 90 ranks fifth at the back (2,000+ minutes).

Meanwhile, there are three goals to Keane’s name, all at home. Though it should be said that Everton are winless in five, conceding two or more each time!

Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) or Maxim De Cuyper (£4.3m)

In the other direction is Brighton and Hove Albion. A 3-0 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers made it seven wins in 10, of which five brought clean sheets.

From Gameweek 26 onwards, they’re joint-best for restricting big chances (16) and third for expected goals conceded (xGC, 11.59)

Fighting for European qualification – including the Champions League – the Seagulls are flying to face an already-safe Leeds United. As Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul van Hecke are both £4.6m, let’s check out two others: Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) and Maxim De Cuyper (£4.3m).

The versatile Turkish international has out-of-position potential, shown on Saturday, and has started 32 league matches in a row. Such secure game time allows him to be the second-best defender for successful passes in the final third (337) and joint-fourth for shots on target (12).

As for De Cuyper, he made the most of his first start since Gameweek 25, finding himself with two assists by the five-minute mark. Does that, plus the Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) and Mats Wieffer injuries, keep him in Fabian Hurzeler’s XI?

Even though he’s played under half the possible minutes, he’s now the number one defender for big chances created (nine) and up in seventh for successful crosses (27).

Above: Defenders ranked by their proportion of Team Big Chances Created while playing (minimum 10 appearances)

So, while De Cuyper hasn’t yet gained DefCon, that’s compensated by his creating 36% of Brighton’s big chances when on the pitch.

Harry Maguire (£4.4m)

Interim Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick rotated a bit at Sunderland, so it’s hard to guess who is nailed to start now that the club has pretty much secured third place.

But Maguire has played all of their latest three encounters and put a couple of headed attempts on target. DefCon and bonuses helped him bag 10 points on Wearside, as the Red Devils secured a second successive away clean sheet.

Next up is Nottingham Forest, whose season is also over. That match could be anything.

Calvin Bassey (£4.4m)

Onto Fulham, who recently experienced a spell of three clean sheets in five, before losing their last two matches. DefCon king, Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), would’ve been great for their closing matches against one-goal-in-five Wolves, then Newcastle United.

But a red card means his season is over, which should bring Diop in alongside Bassey. So, which one is most likely to bring points?

Bassey has reached the DefCon threshold more often (28.60% v 9.09%), but Diop has only reached the hour mark in six of 11 occasions. It’s better, therefore, to check out DefCon actions per 90.

MINUTES DEFCON ACTIONS ACTIONS PER 90 BASSEY 2,374 191 7.24 DIOP 658 50 6.84

A closer battle, that still favours Bassey (7.24 v 6.84).

The Nigerian also bests Diop for minutes per shot (182.6 v 658), not that either is a huge set-piece threat.

MIDFIELDERS (UP TO £5.5m)

Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m)

Right now, Hinshelwood is one of FPL’s biggest gems. Shining in Brighton’s number 10 role, he’s scored in three consecutive games and is a great differential at a time when many opted for teammate Pascal Gross (£5.6m).

From Gameweek 30 onwards, only a couple of forwards have bettered his nine shots on target. The youngster is also the leading midfielder in this sample size for big chances (seven) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 4.69).

Furthermore, of everyone in this position, just Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) can boast more than 13 penalty area shots.

And, as mentioned, the Seagulls still have something to play for when facing Leeds and Man United.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.2m) or James Garner (£5.2m)

Indeed, attacking returns keep coming for Dewsbury-Hall too. The 27-year-old has done so in four of his last five, taking him to four goals and four assists in 12. Since Gameweek 29 got underway, only two midfielders have beaten his eight efforts on target.

Yet, for the same price, there’s DefCon monster Garner. He’s second throughout the league for such actions (437, averaging 12.14) and, between Gameweeks 16 and 34, reached the threshold in 15 of 19 matches.

Plus, he has multiple routes to points, being the number one corner taker (103) and number two crosser (193), helping him set up 12 big chances and assist seven times.

Garner has seven more points than his colleague but, in fairness, has played every minute apart from the final few in Gameweek 16, whereas Dewsbury-Hall missed six weeks with a hamstring problem. That’s why the latter is superior for points per start (5.2 v 4.3).

FORWARDS (UP TO £5.5m)

Beto (£5.0m)

Sticking with the Toffees, Beto delivered four goals and an assist from Gameweeks 31 to 33, then missed West Ham United (a) because of the concussion protocol.

Even though he blanked versus Man City, watching replacement Thierno Barry (£5.7m) net twice in a cameo, the Guinea-Bissau international kept the shirt against Crystal Palace and scored.

Since getting back in David Moyes’ XI in Gameweek 28, he ranks second for goals (six) and joint-fourth for both box shots (18) and big chances (eight).

Will Osula (£5.4m)

Finally, a brief shout to someone who has started five times in a row, grabbing a goal in three of them.

Eddie Howe has very clearly lost faith in Nick Woltemade (£6.7m) and Yoane Wissa (£7.3m), while also hinting that Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) won’t play before his much-rumoured summer departure.

This gives Osula a platform to impress against West Ham. It’s Fulham on the final day.