Chip Strategy

Best cheap players for a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost

12 May 2026 42 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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As our weekly poll shows, a number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to use their Bench Boost chip in Gameweek 37:

In this article, we pick out some of the best cheap options available.

Many of those ‘boosting’ will already have their budget players in place, of course. A majority would have set their teams up accordingly on a very recent Wildcard.

But for those managers needing to top up their squad, say, because of an unexpected injury, let’s come up with a few suggestions.

GOALKEEPERS + DEFENDERS (UP TO £4.5m)

Michael Keane (£4.5m)

Best Michael Keane replacements in FPL 12

Although it was James Tarkowski‘s (£5.7m) turn to haul on Sunday, centre-back partner Keane has the underlying stats to suggest he could register a Gameweek 37 return.

After all, Everton’s low-scoring opponents, Sunderland, are finding it even tougher when wearing flip-flops on the beach.

Best cheap players for a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost 3

The 33-year-old has secured additional defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 14 of 27 starts (four of his 31 appearances were off the bench).

His 10.55 DefCon actions per 90 ranks fifth at the back (2,000+ minutes).

Meanwhile, there are three goals to Keane’s name, all at home. Though it should be said that Everton are winless in five, conceding two or more each time!

Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) or Maxim De Cuyper (£4.3m)

Best cheap players for a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost

In the other direction is Brighton and Hove Albion. A 3-0 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers made it seven wins in 10, of which five brought clean sheets.

From Gameweek 26 onwards, they’re joint-best for restricting big chances (16) and third for expected goals conceded (xGC, 11.59)

Fighting for European qualification – including the Champions League – the Seagulls are flying to face an already-safe Leeds United. As Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul van Hecke are both £4.6m, let’s check out two others: Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) and Maxim De Cuyper (£4.3m).

The versatile Turkish international has out-of-position potential, shown on Saturday, and has started 32 league matches in a row. Such secure game time allows him to be the second-best defender for successful passes in the final third (337) and joint-fourth for shots on target (12).

As for De Cuyper, he made the most of his first start since Gameweek 25, finding himself with two assists by the five-minute mark. Does that, plus the Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) and Mats Wieffer injuries, keep him in Fabian Hurzeler’s XI?

Even though he’s played under half the possible minutes, he’s now the number one defender for big chances created (nine) and up in seventh for successful crosses (27).

Above: Defenders ranked by their proportion of Team Big Chances Created while playing (minimum 10 appearances)

So, while De Cuyper hasn’t yet gained DefCon, that’s compensated by his creating 36% of Brighton’s big chances when on the pitch.

Harry Maguire (£4.4m)

Best cheap players for a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost 1

Interim Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick rotated a bit at Sunderland, so it’s hard to guess who is nailed to start now that the club has pretty much secured third place.

But Maguire has played all of their latest three encounters and put a couple of headed attempts on target. DefCon and bonuses helped him bag 10 points on Wearside, as the Red Devils secured a second successive away clean sheet.

Next up is Nottingham Forest, whose season is also over. That match could be anything.

Calvin Bassey (£4.4m)

Best cheap players for a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost 2

Onto Fulham, who recently experienced a spell of three clean sheets in five, before losing their last two matches. DefCon king, Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), would’ve been great for their closing matches against one-goal-in-five Wolves, then Newcastle United.

But a red card means his season is over, which should bring Diop in alongside Bassey. So, which one is most likely to bring points?

Bassey has reached the DefCon threshold more often (28.60% v 9.09%), but Diop has only reached the hour mark in six of 11 occasions. It’s better, therefore, to check out DefCon actions per 90.

MINUTESDEFCON ACTIONSACTIONS PER 90
BASSEY2,3741917.24
DIOP658506.84

A closer battle, that still favours Bassey (7.24 v 6.84).

The Nigerian also bests Diop for minutes per shot (182.6 v 658), not that either is a huge set-piece threat.

MIDFIELDERS (UP TO £5.5m)

Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m)

Goals + assists imminent! Who is 'due' in FPL Gameweek 32? 5

Right now, Hinshelwood is one of FPL’s biggest gems. Shining in Brighton’s number 10 role, he’s scored in three consecutive games and is a great differential at a time when many opted for teammate Pascal Gross (£5.6m).

From Gameweek 30 onwards, only a couple of forwards have bettered his nine shots on target. The youngster is also the leading midfielder in this sample size for big chances (seven) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 4.69).

Furthermore, of everyone in this position, just Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) can boast more than 13 penalty area shots.

And, as mentioned, the Seagulls still have something to play for when facing Leeds and Man United.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.2m) or James Garner (£5.2m)

FPL notes: Three in four for Dewsbury-Hall + Moyes on Barry/Beto rotation

Indeed, attacking returns keep coming for Dewsbury-Hall too. The 27-year-old has done so in four of his last five, taking him to four goals and four assists in 12. Since Gameweek 29 got underway, only two midfielders have beaten his eight efforts on target.

Yet, for the same price, there’s DefCon monster Garner. He’s second throughout the league for such actions (437, averaging 12.14) and, between Gameweeks 16 and 34, reached the threshold in 15 of 19 matches.

Plus, he has multiple routes to points, being the number one corner taker (103) and number two crosser (193), helping him set up 12 big chances and assist seven times.

Garner has seven more points than his colleague but, in fairness, has played every minute apart from the final few in Gameweek 16, whereas Dewsbury-Hall missed six weeks with a hamstring problem. That’s why the latter is superior for points per start (5.2 v 4.3).

FORWARDS (UP TO £5.5m)

Beto (£5.0m)

FPL Gameweek 31: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points 9

Sticking with the Toffees, Beto delivered four goals and an assist from Gameweeks 31 to 33, then missed West Ham United (a) because of the concussion protocol.

Even though he blanked versus Man City, watching replacement Thierno Barry (£5.7m) net twice in a cameo, the Guinea-Bissau international kept the shirt against Crystal Palace and scored.

Since getting back in David Moyes’ XI in Gameweek 28, he ranks second for goals (six) and joint-fourth for both box shots (18) and big chances (eight).

Will Osula (£5.4m)

FPL notes: 3 in 4 for £5.4m Osula,

Finally, a brief shout to someone who has started five times in a row, grabbing a goal in three of them.

Eddie Howe has very clearly lost faith in Nick Woltemade (£6.7m) and Yoane Wissa (£7.3m), while also hinting that Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) won’t play before his much-rumoured summer departure.

This gives Osula a platform to impress against West Ham. It’s Fulham on the final day.

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

42 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Leeds v Brighton

    Start Verbruggen + Van Hecke over Darlow + Struijk?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Asked on last article no reply

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        Just answered your previous post

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cheers, Ta

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    2. bigbudgie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yes...go with form

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    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      59 mins ago

      Yes

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  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Best mid upto 8.3m?

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    1. z13
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Ndiaye or Szobo

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      • bigbudgie
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cunha

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Don't BB in 37. Rotation will be heavy.
      Carry the chip into next season instead.

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      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Great if you could, especially as I'm thinking of using it GW1 if fixtures work out. BB1, FH2, TC3, WC4 if they do

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    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Why does it take forever for the captain poll to go live?

      It's nearly Wednesday and it's a Friday deadline. Shirley captaincy is what people need to know now to try and make some last minute rank gains?

      It's not really a big chip week, is it?

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      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Would be silly to have the captain poll up and then Haaland gets injured tonight.

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        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          39 mins ago

          Tonight is the same as any other day I suppose

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        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          39 mins ago

          Tomorrow even

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        3. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          So we get only a day and a half of votes? The data won't be reliable.

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      2. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        O Captain! my Captain! our fearful trip is done,
        The ship has weather’d every rack, the prize we sought is won,
        The port is near, the bells I hear, the people all exulting,
        While follow eyes the steady keel, the vessel grim and daring;
        But O heart! heart! heart!
        O the bleeding drops of red,
        Where on the deck my Captain lies,
        Fallen cold and dead.

        O Captain! my Captain! rise up and hear the bells;
        Rise up—for you the flag is flung—for you the bugle trills,
        For you bouquets and ribbon’d wreaths—for you the shores a-crowding,
        For you they call, the swaying mass, their eager faces turning;
        Here Captain! dear father!
        This arm beneath your head!
        It is some dream that on the deck,
        You’ve fallen cold and dead.

        My Captain does not answer, his lips are pale and still,
        My father does not feel my arm, he has no pulse nor will,
        The ship is anchor’d safe and sound, its voyage closed and done,
        From fearful trip the victor ship comes in with object won;
        Exult O shores, and ring O bells!
        But I with mournful tread,
        Walk the deck my Captain lies,
        Fallen cold and dead.

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      3. z13
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I'm sure Hub premium pro ultra has one. Try there and don't come back

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          1. z13
              5 mins ago

              Sorry there was supposed to be a joking emoji but it didn't go through so that comment now looks quite rude

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          2. bigbudgie
            • 11 Years
            58 mins ago

            Saka / Haaland / Bruno about the same I expect
            Gyokeres in third

            There you go sir

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        • bigbudgie
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Hi legends. Have Gabriel

          A) Eze > Saka (sideways and leaves only 2 Arsenal)
          B) JP > Gyokeres (3 Arsenal but no Saka and even if Eze starts he only gets 50/60 mins)

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          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            59 mins ago

            A

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            1. bigbudgie
              • 11 Years
              58 mins ago

              Thank you sir
              I have an idea that Havertz might get a start too so I think A is the way too probably

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              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                Agree. See my dilemma below

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        • RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Which duo to start?

          A) Pedro and KDH
          B) Gyokeres & Tav/Justin

          Not able to get both of Gyokeres and KDH whiteout a hit

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          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Doing A after tonights game

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        • Flynny
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Hi. 1ft and 0 cash. Would you make any moves here?

          Munoz / lacroiz out due to palace rotation perhaps? Thanks

          Raya (verbruggen)
          Gabriel oreilly munoz (lacroiz justin)
          Saka bruno cherki gross (sarr)
          Haaland richarlison welbeck

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          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Save

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            1. Flynny
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Thanks

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        • Aaa
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Need to make up 15 points in a mini league, both have Saka and 99% sure he will captain him.

          Is captain Gabriel worth the punt?

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          1. JBG
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yes, Gabriels bottom atm is 6pts. Might even get defcon and bonus, which will give you 20-22 C points.

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        • simong1
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Is any Arsenal defender likely to start both 37 and 38 besides Saliba and Gabriel?

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          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Wouldn't risk it

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        • Bluebulls
            50 mins ago

            Hi all, just looking for a few suggestions for GW37.

            Raya
            Gabriel, Nunes, VVD
            Bruno F (C), Cherki, Szobo, KDH, Palmer
            Haaland, Thiago

            Kelleher, Bijol, Kroupi, Hill

            1 FT, 0.1m in bank, no chips left

            Thinking of Palmer - Saka however I have a strong feeling Palmer will score against spurs.

            Most likely going to roll to have 2 transfers for the final game week?

            Or should I try go for an Arsenal attacker?

            Thanks

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            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Toll

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              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                just now

                *roll

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            2. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              3 mins ago

              Ive had a strong feeling Palmer will score the last 3 GWs

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          • Van der Faart
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            45 mins ago

            Back West Ham and Bowen to get a penalty this weekend, Jarred Gillet and Craig Pawson the dynamic duo who denied Spurs penalty last night are in charge of Newc v West Ham.

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          • Stimps
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            33 mins ago

            Keane or Kadioglu for BB?

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            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Keane

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          • Caligula's third favou…
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            On BB and need an Andersen replacement. Tempted to sell Eze and bring in Saliba and go with triple ars defence. Other defenders are gab, Keane, NOR and Munoz.

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          • leo_messi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            3 mins ago

            Which transfer should I do?

            A) Rogers to Saka and bench Gross/Bowen
            B) Bowen to Gyorkeyes and bench Rogers

            Thank you

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