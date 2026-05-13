White ruled out for the season with knee injury

Arsenal confirmed on Tuesday evening that Ben White (£5.1m) suffered “a significant medial knee ligament injury” in Sunday’s win over West Ham United.

Unsurprisingly, the issue will rule White out for the remainder of this season.

The league leaders added that they are aiming for White to be “ready for the start of our pre-season preparations”.

WHO WILL PLAY AT RIGHT-BACK FOR ARSENAL IN GAMEWEEK 37?

Jurrien Timber (£6.0m) would ordinarily be locked in a tussle for the right-back role with White but he’s been out for two months.

The Dutchman suffered an ankle injury in the Gameweek 30 match against Everton.

Speaking about Timber last Friday, Mikel Arteta didn’t sound overly optimistic about him playing again this season.

“No chance for the weekend. “I don’t know [if we’ll see them again this season]. There’s still a fair bit to do, so everything has to be so smooth and quick if they want to have a chance of playing minutes.” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino

On Sunday, Arteta initially, and curiously, turned to Declan Rice (£7.2m) to deputise for White.

With Arsenal ceding the midfield battle without their influential England international, Arteta swiftly acted at half-time. Rice back into the engine room, and substitute Cristhian Mosquera (£5.3m) brought on at right-back.

Mosquera seems to be the favourite to get the nod at right-back in Gameweek 37, then, although does he offer enough offensively against a poor, relegated Burnley side? Bukayo Saka (£10.0m), for instance, has really benefitted from having White make those overlapping/decoy runs.

Arteta may have a surprise up his sleeve on Monday night.