FPL Gameweek 37 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’ll get the Gameweek 37 team news from 10 Premier League managers on Friday as the pre-match press conferences continue.

You can find all the key injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

One of the head coaches facing the media is Pep Guardiola. Today’s presser is actually for Saturday’s FA Cup final; Manchester City’s Gameweek 37 fixture is not till next Tuesday.

Which brings us to Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur. Their managers won’t be facing reporters until Monday, well after the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline. We’ve rounded up what we know on the team news front for those two clubs in our predicted line-ups page.

For the headline news from Thursday’s eight pressers, check out this round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM NEWS

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday’s FPL Press Conferences! 🚨 ⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🐝 1pm – Edwards

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

⚒️ 1.30pm – Nuno

🍬 2.15pm – Moyes pic.twitter.com/ZhyhLLKjhB — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) May 15, 2026

*Pep Guardiola’s press conference has been put back to 2pm

MANCHESTER UNITED

As expected, Casemiro is available for his final home match as a Manchester United player. The veteran Brazilian missed out in Gameweek 36 with a minor issue.

“Yeah, Cas is available. I can speak for, since I’ve been here and met him and worked with him, he’s been fantastic for us, for me personally, for us as a group, what he’s given us. “I think the clarity helps, of knowing the situation, for him and for us, for him to get his head in a place where he can give absolutely everything.” – Michael Carrick on Casemiro

Benjamin Sesko (shin) is still not “100%”, however.

“Ben’s not as straightforward as Cas is. He’s still not 100% with the problem that he had. “Apart from that, we’re alright, really.” – Michael Carrick on Benjamin Sesko

Manuel Ugarte, who wasn’t mentioned by Carrick, has trained this week. He missed out last weekend, too.

There was also no update on Matthijs de Ligt (back), who has been on the grass recently.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Despite needing treatment last Sunday, Lewis Hall has trained this week and is available for selection.

“Lewis is fine, he has trained this week. So, no problems with his fitness.” – Eddie Howe

Joelinton (thigh), however, is a fresh concern.

“We have a doubt over Joelinton, who has picked up a slight thigh problem. So, we’ll assess him in the next couple of days. “I think we are okay apart from that.” – Eddie Howe

Lewis Miley (foot), Emil Krafth (knee), Tino Livramento (thigh) and Fabian Schar (ankle/foot) are all still unavailable.

“Of course, we’ve got the guys that are out. There is no change to their status. “I don’t think [Fabian] will make the last two games, which is a real shame for Fabian. He was so close to returning a few weeks ago, and then, of course, he suffered the infection that he did. He is back running again and he is looking fit and healthy, but there is a big difference between that and actually playing.” – Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe gave another big hint that Anthony Gordon‘s future lies away from Tyneside – and that he’ll continue to warm the bench in the meantime.

“When you get to this stage of the season, part of what we will be doing is looking to next year, naturally. Anthony has just come back from injury, I think the team has played well in his absence… and with a partial view to the future, yes.” – Eddie Howe on whether Anthony Gordon’s omissions are influenced by a potential summer move away

LEEDS UNITED

Gabriel Gudmundsson (hamstring), Ilia Gruev (hamstring), Jayden Bogle (hamstring) and Noah Okafor (calf) remain out for the Whites.

Meanwhile, Pascal Struijk (hip) is yet to train this week and Ethan Ampadu is now a “major doubt” with an illness.

Loanee Facundo Buonanotte is also ineligible to face his parent club.

Quotes to follow

FULHAM

Joachim Andersen begins a three-match ban after his sending off last weekend. That suspension will creep over into Gameweek 1 of 2026/27, too.

Ryan Sessegnon (muscle) also remains out but Alex Iwobi (hamstring) is back in contention after returning to training this week.

“Alex is back in contention to the game. Last week, he did some training sessions with us. This week, throughout the week, he’s been working with ourselves. It’s been a good week for him. “Joachim Andersen is going to be out, as you know. Sessegnon is still out. All the other players are going to be available for the game.” – Marco Silva

More quotes to follow

CRYSTAL PALACE

Evann Guessand (knee) is back in training and set to be involved, with the intention being for the Aston Villa loanee to get some fitness-boosting minutes before the UEFA Conference League final later this month.

Borna Sosa (unspecified) is likelier to return in Gameweek 38.

Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) and Cheick Doucoure (knee/muscle/match fitness) remain out.

Quotes to follow

WEST HAM UNITED

Adama Traore (muscle) is the Hammers’ sole absentee for the trip to Newcastle United.

“We have Adama, who is out for this game, but the rest of the squad is good. “It’s a muscular injury. He was not available for the match against Arsenal. He’s recovering but he’s going to be short for this one.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Jose Sa (ankle) has returned to training this week and is available for selection.

And Ladislav Krejci (neck), an unused substitute last weekend, has likewise been on the grass since Gameweek 36.

Hugo Bueno is also fine after his substitution last weekend.

The only known absentee is Sam Johnstone (shoulder), although Rob Edwards did say that Wolves had a few “knocks” elsewhere.