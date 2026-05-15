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FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

15 May 2026 172 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, differentials, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

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You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

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172 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. suddenorgan
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Gone all week with Haalnd (C) Saka (VC) and not even considered Bruno, am I missing something? His formed has tailed off and Utd are on the beach

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    1. Shteve
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      He's chasing the assists record and returned 8 games in a row before sundere

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      1. suddenorgan
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        fair to say his underlying numbers are going down though?

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        1. Shteve
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Haven't looked at them. He'll be very motivated to get the record, and can be sure his teammates will as be as well in their last home game. Def warrants captain consideration.

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not out of the question Haaland gets reduced minutes after the cup final, especially if it goes to extra time.

      I expect he'll start, but the City "B team" didn't do badly in his absence on Wednesday.

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      1. suddenorgan
        • 15 Years
        just now

        yeah I can see the argument for not captaining Haaland against the titans of Bournemouth tbf

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  2. Conners
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Still undecided on whether or not to replace Wilson (due to lack of form and minutes risk) with Hinshelwood (for free).

    What do you think?

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  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Oh

    He may be okay

    Finally, there was an update on the team’s defensive options, with Edmund explaining:

    “Pascal is not going to train today with us. He has a hip contusion, so got a hit. He will train individually but we are hopeful that he will be available.”

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Another headache to deal with.

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  4. R Whites
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Real headache this week. 1FT and £5M itb

    Darlow (verb)
    Gabriel, Van Hecke, O'Reily (sen, hill)
    Saka, Cherki, Tav (Okafor)
    JP, Haaland, Welb

    A - Sen/Hill to Saliba (bench Tav)
    B - Okafor to KDH or another (bench Tav)
    C - anything else! Welbs to Thiago or an option but feel attention is needed elsewhere .

    Cheers

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  5. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Repost for new page:

    Which one?

    A: Cherki -> Trossard
    B: Cherki -> Ndiaye
    C: Munoz, Canvot -> Tarkowski, Keane
    D: Munoz, Canvot, Henderson -> Tarkowski, Keane, Pickford
    E: Roll to 3FT
    F: Other, please suggest

    2 FT, 0,2 million in bank

    Other players:

    FW: Haaland, Thiago, Bowen
    MD: Cherki, Stach, KDH, Bruno, Gross
    DF: Gabriel, O'Reilly, Justin
    GK: Raya

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  6. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start Whom ?
    A- Darlow v.s Brighton (H)
    B- Henderson v.s Brentford (A)

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    1. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I think A. Darlow will probably get 3 or 2 points and Henderson 1 or 2.

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  7. Loðbrók
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench boost this week, but got Gordon.

    Dosent look like he will gwt mins, with manager comments about saveing him for possible sale this summer.

    Any player Worth hitting in for the bb? Thats alao useful gw38?

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    1. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      just now

      In game week 38 will be a lot of rotation and a few teams are on the beach. Maybe Dewsbury-Hall.

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bruno G

      WH have to attack so it should be an open game
      Fulham the following week minus Andersen

      Should be on pens if Gordon isn't being played

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  8. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Are this good transfers?

    Struijk (out with an injury) -> Tarkowski
    Watkins -> Thiago (sadly for a hit)

    Thank you!

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Seems reasonable to me.

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  9. liam_alleycat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Hi Tom,

    What order would you choose to play these in - Alderete, Senesi, Struijk, E Anderson and Tavernier?

    Cheers

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