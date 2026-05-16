Scout Notes

FPL notes: Isak injury latest as Villa + Liverpool players haunt sellers

16 May 2026 46 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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By beating Liverpool 4-2 and leapfrogging them into fourth place, Aston Villa are guaranteed UEFA Champions League (UCL) football for next season.

In a match of seemingly little Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest at this moment, three players recently ditched en masse each decided to turn up and haul: Morgan Rogers (£7.4m), Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m).

Here are our Villa v Liverpool Scout Notes.

ROGERS + VAN DIJK HAUNT SELLERS

NameTeamGW37 Sales
RogersAVL379,082
Gibbs-WhiteNFO311,593
WatkinsAVL212,074
SemenyoMCI183,438
João PedroCHE166,292
VirgilLIV149,984

The most-sold individual ahead of Friday’s deadline was Rogers, discarded by 602,000 over the last two Gameweeks due to his constant teasing. Villa’s midfielder promises much but continually frustrates.

So, of course, he scored with his only shot – a delicious strike from the corner of the box – then assisted to accumulate 12 points.

Liverpool defender van Dijk – abandoned by 636,000 across the most recent three Gameweeks – was goalless until Gameweek 23, but now has an overall position-leading six of them.

FPL notes: High-profile hauls as Villa overtake Liverpool

Above: Defender goals from Gameweek 23 onwards

His equalising header came from a deep Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) free-kick, and the same combination brought a stoppage-time consolation.

A WATKINS RAMPAGE

FPL notes: Watkins in demand, £4.8m Le Fee + Alderete injury 5

The Hungarian collected a respectable nine points, though his accidental stumble came at a crucial moment. Rogers pounced on it and set up Watkins, beginning Villa’s surge up to 4-1.

Soon after, the centre-forward tapped in, having seen Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) and Pau Torres‘ (£4.3m) shots be foiled by Giorgi Mamardashvili (£4.1m). He set up John McGinn‘s (£5.3m) stunning late curler, too.

Above: The location of Ollie Watkins’ six shots (green ones were on target)

That puts Watkins on five goals and two assists from his last four starts. This occasion saw him shoot six times, four of which were Opta-defined big chances.

…BUT DON’T BUY FOR GAMEWEEK 38!

We saw on the final day of 2021/22 that Villa are very capable of scaring Manchester City in title-deciding circumstances. They went 2-0 up at the Etihad Stadium, before an epic comeback from the hosts.

However, it’s not just about fixture difficulty. Friday’s win secured the Villans’ Champions League qualification, allowing Unai Emery’s side to fully concentrate on their midweek trip to Istanbul for the Europa League final. His Gameweek 38 starting lineup could be anything, which isn’t punt-friendly.

FPL notes: High-profile hauls as Villa overtake Liverpool 1

£4.3m NGUMOHA STARTS AGAIN, SZOBOZSLAI THE STAND-OUT LIVERPOOL ATTACKER?

Enzo knock, time for Eze, Bench Boost worries: International break notes

In terms of Liverpool, this defeat means they can still be caught by Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion – two teams whose UCL dreams more likely depend on Villa both finishing fifth and beating Freiburg.

As of now, the Reds need to secure a top-five spot when hosting Brentford. Such motivation means it could be worth investing in their attack.

The problem is that there aren’t too many convincing candidates. Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) boasts 18 consecutive starts, but has a meagre 8.2% conversion rate over the whole season (seven goals from 85 shots).

Florian Wirtz (£8.3m), meanwhile, was restricted to a cameo after being ill last week. You’d think nine days would help him fully recover from a stomach bug, so will he oust impressive teenager Rio Ngumoha (£4.3m) in Gameweek 38? The youngster hit the post on Friday, with Gakpo missing the open goal in the rebound.

Nostalgic managers will be tempted to buy Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) for his emotional Anfield farewell. But the Fantasy GOAT wasn’t seen until the 74th minute on his comeback, and his performances hardly inspire confidence. Will he even be fit to start next weekend?

If so, the Egyptian will likely be on penalty duties next week, which slightly dampens Szoboszlai’s appeal. On the other hand, the Hungarian all-rounder isn’t relying on spot kicks.

FPL notes: High-profile hauls as Villa overtake Liverpool 2

Above: The consistency of Dominik Szoboszlai from Gameweek 23 onwards

He has delivered either a goal, assist or defensive contribution success in 11 of his last 14 outings. Sometimes a couple of them. The playmaker ranks second overall for chances created (74), crosses (199) and successful passes into the box (117).

A 90-minute man, he is, at this early juncture, probably the stand-out Liverpool player for the final day.

ISAK + FRIMPONG INJURY LATEST

Alexander Isak (£10.3m) missed out on Friday but could reappear on the final weekend.

“Yes, there will definitely be a chance [he can be fit for the final day].

“We’ve tried to be as careful as we could, but I don’t think it can come to anyone as a surprise if you miss your pre-season, if you then break your leg, that minor injuries can occur if you have to start in Premier League games immediately in that intensity.

“I expect him to train with us this week, but I cannot give any guarantees.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

Elsewhere, neither Alisson Becker (£5.4m) nor Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) were available at Villa Park.

Frimpong has a minor issue. Alisson is, at least, back in training following two months out.

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

46 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours ago

    Damned if you do, damned if you don't with Villa players

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    1. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      sorry reply below

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    2. el polako
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Should be sponsored by Thronton’s
      Box of chocolates team.

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    3. space mercenary
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      My mini league rival chasing me transfered VVD for Saliba and put Rogers last on his bench.

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    4. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Finally got rid of Watkins and Rogers this week for Saka and Gyokeres.

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  2. Bluetiger1
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    yep - decided to stay close to Watkins / Rogers last night

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  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Words cannot express how much I hate Morgan Rogers.

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    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Get drunk and try.
      Use VPN.

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    2. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Same mate, bench/get rid he does something, like this week after finally getting rid after his 1-2 pters

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        I'd held him since wildcard ages ago. And for Digne to assist him is just the ultimate insult.

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  4. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    I have 4 players (!) that i don't want to score because of EO...

    Haaland
    Bruno
    Saka
    Gabriel

    This game is beyond unfun at this point

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    1. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Agree - needs a massive change in the summer to avoid template teams

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      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Template is a template for a reason.
        Value for money + performance + seal of approval from content creators.

        Don’t think there is a way of stopping template from forming.

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          The excess chips and extra transfers and rolling to 5 and a late wildcard has heightened the template picks in the run in

          Still, some fantasy managers lower down in mini leagues hit 49 points so far

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        2. Bluetiger1
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Wonder if pricing could change - players like Palmer /Saka put as forwards
          Less chips

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          1. Bluetiger1
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            the doubling of (TC/WC/BB/WC) plus the extra African Nation Chips - prices used to change
            quicker than they do now years ago.

            AI & Social media have added to the similar templates

            Not sure best solutions but feel now with DEFcons & extras needs some tweaks.

            I liked the Manager chip as you really had to think about when to play as it tied in three GWs

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        3. Bluetiger1
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          fair shout EL Polako - just hope something can change to
          add to the enjoyment of the fantasy game

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      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Captaincy needs to be removed so its possible to cheer for your own players...

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        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Removing captaincy is the single best thing to do which would reduce the element of luck.

          It would make every single point count and would stop good\lucky captaincy covering for a poor week and vice versa bad\unlucky pick ruining otherwise strong week.

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          1. space mercenary
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Agree with both of the above. Would be happy to lose captaincy for a purer version of the game.

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  5. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Dont see many standout attacking punts for gw38, maybe it's just me..how would you improve this? 1 Ft 2.8 itb

    Raya
    Gab O Reily Hill
    Bruno Szobo Rice Cherki
    Haaland Welb Thiago

    Hendo Stach Lacroix Andersen

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    1. space mercenary
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Yrah, tricky one partly because the 2 worst teams play each other. Will be a clearer picture after this gw. The league could be over which may make the City players minutes risks. Maybe a few differentials starting once we've had the pressers.

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Thiago to Bowen.

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  6. space mercenary
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Probably been discussed to death already - City playing at 3 pm today. A good chance they will win the cup - hang around Wembley photos etc. They have to be back on the south coast Tuesday. Will they travel back to Manchester? Presumably Sunday off. Training session on Monday?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Sounds about right.

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  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Interesting question.... If you were Mark and had absolute control over the game, how much would Salah have been next season if he had seen out his new contract and was staying one more year?

    I'd have to say £10.5m (if Slot remains in charge). Not a secure starter and his output has tumbled badly.

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      11 to be on safe side

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  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Kelleher was sold for half the price of Mamardashvili.

    Has a team ever had a worse transfer window than Liverpool's last summer? £450m down the drain.

    Atmosphere could turn very toxic at Anfield next Sunday. Brentford could do very well.

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Newcastle's window wasnt any better. Everything they touched, turned dust.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I'd be more confident of Howe coaching them into good players however. Look at what he did with Joe Linton.

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  9. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    2 hours ago

    Lack of premier league football today feels bad.

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Chelsea vs Man City!

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Wait until a week on Monday and see how that feels. 🙁

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        It’ll feel great

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  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Neale has benched Wilson.

    Just when you think things can't get any worse 😥

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      yellow card from bench

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Didn't sell him over Rogers because it was Wolves.

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  11. Bluetiger1
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Fingers cross for a Chelsea win in the FA Cup Final- massive underdogs
    but always have a fighters chance - on their day could
    beat anyone but a poor season - attitudes of some players
    not get - hope with Colwill & James back we have a chance

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  12. Bluetiger1
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Last night game started GW37 off with a bag with Villa 4 v 2 Liverpool

    Usually last couple of game weeks more goals, teams on the beach
    & teams with something to play for with that in mind predictions for
    rest of GW37 whilst no Premier league games today (hoping for goals).

    Man U 2 v 2 Nott'm Forest
    Brentford 3 v 1 Crystal Palace
    Everton 3 v 0 Sunderland
    Leeds 1 v 2 Brighton
    Wolves 1 v 2 Fulham
    Newcastle 1 v 1 West Ham
    Arsenal 4 v 1 Burnley
    Bournemouth 2 v3 Man City
    Chelsea 2 v 1 Spurs

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Oooo. That's naughty giving Burnley a consolation goal

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      1. Bluetiger1
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        (lol) I think Arsenal will win but what if Burnley score first the pressure from the home fans to the Arsenal team would be extremely high - last week who have thought a 2-2 with Villa
        stranger things happen once a team is relegated/pressure off/some players then playing to get away

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        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Man U 2 v 0 Nott'm Forest
          Brentford 4 v 2 Crystal Palace
          Everton 0 v 0 Sunderland
          Leeds 0 v 1 Brighton
          Wolves 0 v 0 Fulham
          Newcastle 3 v 3 West Ham
          Arsenal 2 v 0 Burnley
          Bournemouth 0 v 2 Man City
          Chelsea 1 v 1 Spurs

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      2. WVA
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Burnley will score!

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  13. Bluetiger1
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Celtic v Hearts

    1. I have not seen the incident with the pen that was given for Celtic -
    any thoughts on if it should have been given for handball.

    a. Yes
    b. No

    2. Who wins the Scottish Premiership

    a. Celtic
    b. Hearts

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