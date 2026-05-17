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Man Utd v Forest team news: Casemiro, Mbeumo + Gibbs-White start

17 May 2026 238 comments
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Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest in Sunday’s early kick-off.

The action at Old Trafford gets underway at 12.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are three changes to the Man Utd XI from Gameweek 36.

Diogo Dalot and Bryan Mbeumo come in for the benched Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee.

Casemiro, who returns for his farewell appearance at Old Trafford, replaces Mason Mount in central midfield, too.

Mbeumo should start up front, with Benjamin Sesko still out with a shin injury.

Jair Cunha, Dilane Bakwa and Taiwo Awoniyi drop to the bench for Forest.

Morgan Gibbs-White, fit to start after his nasty facial injury, Omari Hutchinson and Chris Wood replace them.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Mount, Ugarte, Zirkzee

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Netz, Anderson, Dominguez, Hutchinson, Jesus, Gibbs-White, Wood

Subs: Victor, Ortega, Sangare, Awoniyi, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Bakwa, Abbott

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

238 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    How many assists Bruno denied today? Should have at least 3 or 4 by now.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      8 chances created

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  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Bps
    Anderson (NFO) (46)
    Cunha (MUN) (43)
    B.Fernandes (MUN) (42)
    Gibbs-White (NFO) (32)
    Dominguez (NFO) (23)
    Mbeumo (MUN) (18)
    Mainoo (MUN) (16)
    Morato (NFO) (16)

    Def. Contributions
    Anderson (NFO) (16)
    Dominguez (NFO) (11)
    Martinez (MUN) (11)
    Maguire (MUN) (10)
    Morato (NFO) (9)
    Cunha (MUN) (8)
    Gibbs-White (NFO) (8)
    N.Williams (NFO) (8)

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  3. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Should've capped Bruno instead of Saka ffs

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    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I capped Trossard, so you may well end up better off than me!

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    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Not really
      Saka just needs a goal a clean sheet & 2 or 3 bonus to outscore him .

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        He needs more than that

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    3. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Silimar

      Captain Haaland - forgot about Friday deadline due to work late
      & then stuck in unexpected 3hr queue on Friday.

      Was thinking to check Friday late to go with possible
      Bruno or Arsenal player like Saka or Gabriel

      It is what it is - will have to see how it plays out

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  4. fusen
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    People who didn't captain Bruno have been incredibly lucky. 9 points is a complete let down after that game

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Yeah could've had so much more

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    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      How come FPL has Bruno on 2 assists but BBC only gives him 1?

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Shhh

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    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Very disappointing considering.

      Up against a few Gabriel cappers and could easily have them covered, now really want a Burnley consolation goal

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    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      You make your own luck in this game

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  5. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    So entertaining. On another day that could have been a 10 - 5 game. What wouldn't ManU give for a real striker or two...

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  6. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Thought that YC would’ve knocked Anderson down the bonus more 🙁

    Another Bruno return and it would’ve, pity, it’s going to be a right scrap in the ML

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    1. Digital-Real
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Bruno will get all 3 when they recalculate. Created enough chances at the end.

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Hopefully!

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  7. Bobby1
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Do we reckon Bruno will stay on only 1bp? Seems strange as created a lot of chances in the last five minutes?

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    1. Shteve
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I can see it being adjusted, he def didn't get anything for the Zirkzee chance yet

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  8. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    How is the 1st goal a bruno assist ?!?!

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    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      They decided to pander to casuals more by changing the rules. Cross into box, only one defender touch and Shaw scores. Intended target rule done away with.

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      1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        If only one defender touch and the goal scorer is inside the box, it stands as an assist.

        If Shaw scored from outside the box it wouldn't of stood, as per Porro's assist last week.

        Them's the rules

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    2. Gazwaz80
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Shhh

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    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Quiet you…

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    4. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      How about being grateful he didn't end up with 6 of them?

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        This too!

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      2. Nightf0x
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Why so serious bro, just asking i already have bruno in my team but thats not an assist for me, so players missed his assists this justifies handing him an assist which is none lol

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        1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          As per the rules of FPL it's an assist, as I explained in my other comment above

          In the rules of general football it's never an assist, you're right. But FPL has its own set of rules, which they correctly awarded the assist for.

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  9. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Need Wilson to stay on bench to get Anderson's
    12pts

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  10. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    Played bench boost fpor 6 points last week,last two players on my bench: Virgil and Mene. Not optimal..

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  11. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Ml rival brought in Sarr for dgw, I got lacroix, !

    He’s had a blinder so far, Sarr Watkins Roger’s, who I took out for Tross !

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