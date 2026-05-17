Man Utd v Forest team news: Casemiro, Mbeumo + Gibbs-White start

Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest in Sunday’s early kick-off.

The action at Old Trafford gets underway at 12.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are three changes to the Man Utd XI from Gameweek 36.

Diogo Dalot and Bryan Mbeumo come in for the benched Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee.

Casemiro, who returns for his farewell appearance at Old Trafford, replaces Mason Mount in central midfield, too.

Mbeumo should start up front, with Benjamin Sesko still out with a shin injury.

Jair Cunha, Dilane Bakwa and Taiwo Awoniyi drop to the bench for Forest.

Morgan Gibbs-White, fit to start after his nasty facial injury, Omari Hutchinson and Chris Wood replace them.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Mount, Ugarte, Zirkzee

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Netz, Anderson, Dominguez, Hutchinson, Jesus, Gibbs-White, Wood

Subs: Victor, Ortega, Sangare, Awoniyi, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Bakwa, Abbott

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: