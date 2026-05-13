FPL

Salah, Trippier, Casemiro: The FPL players set for farewells

13 May 2026 145 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
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With only two Gameweeks to go, we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are contemplating which moves to make for the final knockings.

Arsenal and Everton players are in demand this week, while several mid-price players are on the chopping block.

But what about the sentimental option?

A few players are on the verge of playing their last matches for their clubs and will be desperate to go out on a high note.

As they prepare for their last hurrah, and particularly the final home matches of Gameweeks 37 and 38, is their motivation strong enough to merit an emotional punt?

Here we take a look at those players aiming to give their fans and, possibly us managers, a fond farewell.

Kieran Trippier

­­­FPL Gameweek 7 differentials: Trippier, Richards + Isidor

It’s hard to believe that it was only three years ago that Kieran Trippier (£4.9m) was the highest-scoring defender in Fantasy. The Newcastle defender racked up 198 points, largely on the strength of clean sheets (16) and assists (nine). The set-piece taking full-back’s record since has been a tale of diminishing returns, with 52 points garnered from 17 starts in a campaign in which he slipped down in the pecking order.

Trippier began 2025/26 promisingly, producing four returns in his first five starts, but injury sidelined him for two months over Christmas. He managed only two six-point hauls before losing his place in the side.

Since Gameweek 29, he has started only once. Even with injuries to Tino Livramento (£4.9m) and Lewis Miley (£4.4m), Eddie Howe seems to prefer anyone but Trippier these days, even deploying Lewis Hall (£5.3m) out of position there in Gameweek 36. Trippier is clearly out of favour, which probably explains his decision to leave in the summer.

He may only start again for the Magpies if Hall is injured. Then again, might Howe give him a farewell appearance in front of the St James’ faithful this weekend? Minutes of some variety are likely, surely, but that could still come off the bench. It’s hard to have any conviction about a start.

Keep an ear out for Howe’s press conference on Friday.

Verdict: Avoid

Andrew Robertson

FPL notes: Wirtz returns, Ekitike rested + Ngumoha bright FPL farewells

FPL managers of a certain vintage will have fond memories of Andrew Robertson (£5.7m). In his remarkable 2018/19 season, he set the record for most points by a defender (213), which still stands to this day. Those were the halcyon days of marauding full-backs being defenders of choice. The only dilemma back then was which Liverpool defender to go for: Robertson or Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This season, the Scot has lost his place to Milos Kerkez (£5.6m). Five of his 10 starts have come in the last seven Gameweeks, at least, and he did serve a reminder of his attacking threat when scoring against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 34.

Kerkez is Liverpool’s first-choice left-back, however, and started against Chelsea in Gameweek 36. And with the natives on Merseyside getting restless, it would be surprising to see Arne Slot play the sentimental card against Aston Villa in Gameweek 37 – particularly with UEFA Champions League qualification still not yet secured.

One suspects Robertson may be handed a final cameo appearance at Anfield in Gameweek 38. Brentford, chasing a European spot, will be in no mood to make it a fairytale farewell.

Verdict: Avoid

John Stones

What the EFL Cup results mean for Blank Gameweek 25 2

Like Robertson, John Stones (£5.4m) has been a superb performer for his club – when fit. Injury, however, has dogged his last few seasons at Manchester City. Since 2021/22, his number of starts reads: 14, 21, 12, 6, 4. And his last start this campaign was in Gameweek 9.

Man City have addressed their ageing defence by bringing in Marc Guehi (£5.1m) and Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m), while Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) has been a home-grown revelation.

All of which suggests a low probability of seeing the classy former England international bring the ball into midfield in a City shirt.

The best chance he has of a final bow is if Arsenal clinch the title before the end of the season, which could result in a farewell performance at home to Aston Villa on Gameweek 38.

Verdict: Avoid


Casemiro

Ever since announcing he would be departing this summer, Casemiro (£5.9m) has transformed into peak Real Madrid-era Casemiro.

Far from being a sentimental choice, the Brazilian has emerged as a highly desirable, and affordable, asset. Among midfielders since Gameweek 29, only one has scored more goals than the Manchester United veteran’s four, none has had more headed attempts (six) and only three have had more big chances (four).

Casemiro did miss the goalless draw with Sunderland last time out but he was one of several players rested with minor knocks. It sounds like he’ll be fit to play in Gameweek 37, which is his final home game.

“I just said to the boys, Case will be fine next week, it’s not a big issue.” – Michael Carrick in his post-match presser

Carrick is still playing for his job, and United were poor in Casemiro’s absence at Sunderland. The sixth-highest scoring midfielder in Fantasy is his best chance of finishing the season with a flourish.

Verdict: Keep/Possible Buy


Bernardo Silva

FPL farewells Bernardo

In a team with such an embarrassment of riches, the fact that Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) has made 31 starts is a testament to his importance to Pep Guardiola. The Portuguese talisman has started every match since Gameweek 9, and only missed four matches through injury. Indeed, he has only missed nine matches through injury in his entire Man City career.

Even though Guardiola has announced plans to rotate the team for the run-in and the forthcoming FA Cup final, there’s a decent chance of Bernardo playing out the final two matches, such is his importance to the side. Certainly, you can imagine him starting at an emotional Etihad in Gameweek 38.

However, the reason for not plumping for the Portuguese is that he doesn’t really offer the attacking threat (two goals, four assists) demonstrated by so many of his team-mates. There are 10 City players who have picked up more FPL points than his 97. And even the possibility he might be given penalty-taking duties on, say, the final day is remote. The one he missed in the Champions League quarter-final shootout defeat to Real Madrid in 2024, must still haunt him.

Verdict: Avoid

Mohamed Salah (£14.0m)

Salah injury latest

There is no doubt that Salah has not represented value for money this season. 2025/26 has been a far cry from 12 months ago when he made FPL history with his logic-defying 344-point haul, comprised of 29 goals and 18 assists.

In fairness, that was a high bar, but he has fallen off a cliff by comparison this season, mustering only seven goals and six assists in his worst FPL campaign by a distance.

Nonetheless, Salah is expected to recover from the injury that has sidelined him for the last two Gameweeks, and which scuppered all those managers who brought him in with their Free Hit in Gameweek 34.

“I think Mo [Salah] is close to returning, Ali [Becker] is close to returning.” – Arne Slot, speaking on Sunday

Does he have one final hurrah in him? 

Before limping of against Crystal Palace he had scored in back-to-back matches and you wouldn’t bet against the Egyptian King rolling back the years in the last two matches. If fit for a cameo in Gameweek 37, there’s a good chance he starts in Gameweek 37 at Anfield.

Verdict: Possible buy in Gameweek 38 (if he’s back this week)


Potentially leaving?

FPL notes: Mukiele injury latest, Le Fee pen + Wilson DefCon

Among other players currently out of contract in the summer are Karl Darlow (£4.0m), Callum Wilson (£5.8m) and Harry Wilson (£5.9m). They will all be looking to shine in the run-in, either to impress prospective new buyers, convince their clubs to offer them a new deal or clinch Premier League safety, and by extension, hero status. 

Darlow has been exceptional value for Leeds this season but with the Yorkshire side now safe, one suspects shutting out relegation-threatened West Ham and Europe-chasing Brighton might be beyond him. 

Harry Wilson has had a dream season for Fulham this year, but his goals have dried up in recent weeks. He has managed only one goal in eight matches. His minutes look a little bit ropey, too.

Calum Wilson, meanwhile, demonstrated his eye for goal against Arsenal last time out when his added-time “goal” was ruled out by VAR. West Ham need goals. Could the former Bournemouth man be the one to help them pull off a Great Escape? Probably only off the bench; he’s started just twice since Gameweek 21.

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145 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    DGW36 - 63pts all put, Pepo pooping on the template from a great height…

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      …won’t bother watching the dead rubber now…any good series/films on Netflix?

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      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Beef series 2 (no need to watch series one)

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        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Cheers Toast (of London), also a great series…

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      2. Ron_Swanson
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Legends is good

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      3. -GK22-
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Legends or Vardy doc

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    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      64 for me plus another 15 from my bench boost
      With Seymenyo & Munoz to play plus captain Haaland from the bench.

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    3. Evasivo
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Mr Inbetween is an awesome series… ITVX or Disney+ iirc

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        It’s brilliant. Disney+

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        1. Evasivo
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Glad you’ve enjoyed it too 🙂

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  2. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    What’s with that Man City team absolute joke

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    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Taking the FA Cup more seriously than the league

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      1. Babit1967
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Hopefully Palace get a cleansheet now for my two Palace defenders.

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    2. boc610
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      lol their front 4 is savinho foden marmoush semenyo...poor man city how do they cope with this farmers league squad of internationals

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  3. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    F this game

    He's clearly given up on the title

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Pretty shocking really…

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    2. boc610
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      has he? this is the easiest tie of the three left, that "second string" team should be well able to beat palace.. city have a cup final at the weekend then bournemouth a few days later which he know is the hardest of the bunch in the league.

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Did you forget City's strongest team losing the same cup final to Palace last season? Nice easy game

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        1. boc610
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          you cant compare the two, palace had eze and guehi and were flying then, they are on the beach now with a european cup final their only priority.

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          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            See how long it takes them to break through tonight I guess

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  4. Evasivo
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Ouch!!

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  5. Evasivo
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Haaland Cherki benched and RAN not wven in the squad?

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Yep, full tilt….comical…

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      1. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Hopefully 2nd half appearances for the former two… but Cherki to Wilson or KDH a no brainier this weekend

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    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      RAN starts

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      1. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Sorry I meant NOR

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  6. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Will be glad to see the back of this bald fraud never to return to this league again.

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    1. boc610
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      isnt maresca going to replace him?

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      1. Utopsis
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Lol

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      2. Monklane
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        How could we tell?

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  7. Utopsis
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    CARNAGE at the Etihad

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  8. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Hopefully my loyalty to Semenyo is rewarded..........

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  9. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    If Man City don't win
    Arsenal will win the league if or when they win at Burnley at the weekend.

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    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      *At home to Burnley*

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    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Monday but yes

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    3. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I think Pep has conceded the league

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    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      pep clearly prioritizing the FA cup now

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  10. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Ok, so we resting Wharton, Kamada and Sarr. Makes sense to keep rotating for rest of the league games. Pity about Haaland (TC) though 🙁

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    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      It'll be their B team vs Arsenal to hand them the title

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      1. Hughes Your Daddy
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Yeah, I mean I don't want Arsenal to win the league but if they do win it I would rather it happen before the last gameweek at ours.

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  11. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Verb
    Gabriel O’Reilly Senesi
    Bruno Saka Cherki Groß
    Haaland Gyokeres Welbeck

    (Darlow Tav Hill Struijk)
    2FTs & 1.5m

    A) Tav ➡️ KDH/Ndiaye
    B) Groß & Tav ➡️ KDH & Szobo
    C) Struijk & Tav ➡️ Keane & Ndiaye/KDH
    D) Struijk & Tav ➡️ Tarkowski & KDH

    Best option out of these?

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  12. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Don't like the Hughes and Lerma combo together in midfield though, not worked for us. See a Man City win (even with their rotations)

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  13. Sandy Ravage
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Where's Sarr?

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      He's Sarr-y not Sarr-y

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      2 hours ago

      On the bench

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  14. Sandy Ravage
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Won't be surprised if Mateta ends up top scorer

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  15. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    I would say that line up has worked out good for someone who has O'reilly, Semenyo and Haaland (C) which is weird.

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Not bad. Semenyo might be hooked before 60 though

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    2. Nickyboy
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Same for me, all my rivals have O'Reilly, so no difference there. Some switched Semenyo to Cherki (or were already on him) and some are TCing Haaland vs my regular C so it's pretty good for me

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    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      O’Reilly doesn’t start.

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  16. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Semenyo haul incoming to punish Cherki switchers. Me.

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  17. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Nailed it 😳 😆

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/05/13/salah-trippier-casemiro-the-fpl-players-set-for-farewells?hc_page=1#hc_comment_27636325

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  18. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Need a Hendo CS + pen save for a green

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  19. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    I also view this as confirmation Pep is leaving city and just desperately wants another trophy before he goes.

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  20. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Cherki chasers ouch!

    Senenyo keepers could get lucky.

    This is on par for TC Kane, Mane, Dunk, Sane, Dennis

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      You mean those who TC Cherki?

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  21. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    strange from pep. they need a big win today

    if arsenal bash burnley for 4 or more goals even a draw on final day at palace could be enough

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  22. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Haaland, Doku, Semenyo here.

    Stay humble...

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    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Doku TC here (+Haaland and Cherki) thinking this is finally the one time I'll get a haul with the chip.

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      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Very well done. Nearly, very nearly TC Doku over Haaland because I'm chasing in ML.

        Biased but i think Doku will still play tonight

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        1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I took the armband off Cherki and was tempted to go back, but woke up (live in the States) too late and missed the deadline.

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          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 13 Years
            1 hour ago

            Talk about being lucky 😀

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  23. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    NOR may well be a sell with Gvardiol back, Stones, Dias, Ake all on the bench and RAN playing. Just too many options now. Not even making the squad tonight

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      I very much doubt he has not made the squad because others are in front of him in the pecking order.

      Has to be injury / managing minutes related

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  24. el polako
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    City thrown in the towel.

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    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Surely a pink one

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  25. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    I can't wait for Palace to punish Pep for this arrogance.

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    1. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      H, Cherki, Doku, Kovacic on the bench. Ain't gonna happen.

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  26. Cheeky Reijnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Hoping for lots of saves and CS from Donna and a brace from Semenyo.

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