With only two Gameweeks to go, we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are contemplating which moves to make for the final knockings.

Arsenal and Everton players are in demand this week, while several mid-price players are on the chopping block.

But what about the sentimental option?

A few players are on the verge of playing their last matches for their clubs and will be desperate to go out on a high note.

As they prepare for their last hurrah, and particularly the final home matches of Gameweeks 37 and 38, is their motivation strong enough to merit an emotional punt?

Here we take a look at those players aiming to give their fans and, possibly us managers, a fond farewell.

Kieran Trippier

It’s hard to believe that it was only three years ago that Kieran Trippier (£4.9m) was the highest-scoring defender in Fantasy. The Newcastle defender racked up 198 points, largely on the strength of clean sheets (16) and assists (nine). The set-piece taking full-back’s record since has been a tale of diminishing returns, with 52 points garnered from 17 starts in a campaign in which he slipped down in the pecking order.

Trippier began 2025/26 promisingly, producing four returns in his first five starts, but injury sidelined him for two months over Christmas. He managed only two six-point hauls before losing his place in the side.

Since Gameweek 29, he has started only once. Even with injuries to Tino Livramento (£4.9m) and Lewis Miley (£4.4m), Eddie Howe seems to prefer anyone but Trippier these days, even deploying Lewis Hall (£5.3m) out of position there in Gameweek 36. Trippier is clearly out of favour, which probably explains his decision to leave in the summer.

He may only start again for the Magpies if Hall is injured. Then again, might Howe give him a farewell appearance in front of the St James’ faithful this weekend? Minutes of some variety are likely, surely, but that could still come off the bench. It’s hard to have any conviction about a start.

Keep an ear out for Howe’s press conference on Friday.

Verdict: Avoid

Andrew Robertson

FPL managers of a certain vintage will have fond memories of Andrew Robertson (£5.7m). In his remarkable 2018/19 season, he set the record for most points by a defender (213), which still stands to this day. Those were the halcyon days of marauding full-backs being defenders of choice. The only dilemma back then was which Liverpool defender to go for: Robertson or Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This season, the Scot has lost his place to Milos Kerkez (£5.6m). Five of his 10 starts have come in the last seven Gameweeks, at least, and he did serve a reminder of his attacking threat when scoring against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 34.

Kerkez is Liverpool’s first-choice left-back, however, and started against Chelsea in Gameweek 36. And with the natives on Merseyside getting restless, it would be surprising to see Arne Slot play the sentimental card against Aston Villa in Gameweek 37 – particularly with UEFA Champions League qualification still not yet secured.

One suspects Robertson may be handed a final cameo appearance at Anfield in Gameweek 38. Brentford, chasing a European spot, will be in no mood to make it a fairytale farewell.

Verdict: Avoid

John Stones

Like Robertson, John Stones (£5.4m) has been a superb performer for his club – when fit. Injury, however, has dogged his last few seasons at Manchester City. Since 2021/22, his number of starts reads: 14, 21, 12, 6, 4. And his last start this campaign was in Gameweek 9.

Man City have addressed their ageing defence by bringing in Marc Guehi (£5.1m) and Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m), while Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) has been a home-grown revelation.

All of which suggests a low probability of seeing the classy former England international bring the ball into midfield in a City shirt.

The best chance he has of a final bow is if Arsenal clinch the title before the end of the season, which could result in a farewell performance at home to Aston Villa on Gameweek 38.

Verdict: Avoid



Casemiro

Ever since announcing he would be departing this summer, Casemiro (£5.9m) has transformed into peak Real Madrid-era Casemiro.

Far from being a sentimental choice, the Brazilian has emerged as a highly desirable, and affordable, asset. Among midfielders since Gameweek 29, only one has scored more goals than the Manchester United veteran’s four, none has had more headed attempts (six) and only three have had more big chances (four).

Casemiro did miss the goalless draw with Sunderland last time out but he was one of several players rested with minor knocks. It sounds like he’ll be fit to play in Gameweek 37, which is his final home game.

“I just said to the boys, Case will be fine next week, it’s not a big issue.” – Michael Carrick in his post-match presser

Carrick is still playing for his job, and United were poor in Casemiro’s absence at Sunderland. The sixth-highest scoring midfielder in Fantasy is his best chance of finishing the season with a flourish.

Verdict: Keep/Possible Buy



Bernardo Silva

In a team with such an embarrassment of riches, the fact that Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) has made 31 starts is a testament to his importance to Pep Guardiola. The Portuguese talisman has started every match since Gameweek 9, and only missed four matches through injury. Indeed, he has only missed nine matches through injury in his entire Man City career.

Even though Guardiola has announced plans to rotate the team for the run-in and the forthcoming FA Cup final, there’s a decent chance of Bernardo playing out the final two matches, such is his importance to the side. Certainly, you can imagine him starting at an emotional Etihad in Gameweek 38.

However, the reason for not plumping for the Portuguese is that he doesn’t really offer the attacking threat (two goals, four assists) demonstrated by so many of his team-mates. There are 10 City players who have picked up more FPL points than his 97. And even the possibility he might be given penalty-taking duties on, say, the final day is remote. The one he missed in the Champions League quarter-final shootout defeat to Real Madrid in 2024, must still haunt him.

Verdict: Avoid

Mohamed Salah (£14.0m)

There is no doubt that Salah has not represented value for money this season. 2025/26 has been a far cry from 12 months ago when he made FPL history with his logic-defying 344-point haul, comprised of 29 goals and 18 assists.

In fairness, that was a high bar, but he has fallen off a cliff by comparison this season, mustering only seven goals and six assists in his worst FPL campaign by a distance.

Nonetheless, Salah is expected to recover from the injury that has sidelined him for the last two Gameweeks, and which scuppered all those managers who brought him in with their Free Hit in Gameweek 34.

“I think Mo [Salah] is close to returning, Ali [Becker] is close to returning.” – Arne Slot, speaking on Sunday

Does he have one final hurrah in him?

Before limping of against Crystal Palace he had scored in back-to-back matches and you wouldn’t bet against the Egyptian King rolling back the years in the last two matches. If fit for a cameo in Gameweek 37, there’s a good chance he starts in Gameweek 37 at Anfield.

Verdict: Possible buy in Gameweek 38 (if he’s back this week)



Potentially leaving?

Among other players currently out of contract in the summer are Karl Darlow (£4.0m), Callum Wilson (£5.8m) and Harry Wilson (£5.9m). They will all be looking to shine in the run-in, either to impress prospective new buyers, convince their clubs to offer them a new deal or clinch Premier League safety, and by extension, hero status.

Darlow has been exceptional value for Leeds this season but with the Yorkshire side now safe, one suspects shutting out relegation-threatened West Ham and Europe-chasing Brighton might be beyond him.

Harry Wilson has had a dream season for Fulham this year, but his goals have dried up in recent weeks. He has managed only one goal in eight matches. His minutes look a little bit ropey, too.

Calum Wilson, meanwhile, demonstrated his eye for goal against Arsenal last time out when his added-time “goal” was ruled out by VAR. West Ham need goals. Could the former Bournemouth man be the one to help them pull off a Great Escape? Probably only off the bench; he’s started just twice since Gameweek 21.