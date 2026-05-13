FPL

Who are the best Rogers + Gibbs-White replacements in FPL?

13 May 2026 42 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Having covered the best cheap midfielders in our article on Bench Boost enablers, let’s move to the next price bracket ahead of these final two Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweeks.

Why are we taking a closer look at this tier?

Well, mid-priced midfielders are on the chopping block. The top four transfers out this week are all players in the £5.5m-to-£8.5m midfield bracket, namely Morgan Rogers (£7.4m), Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) and Noah Okafor (£5.6m).

A little further down, Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) also appears:

best Rogers replacements

Let’s have a look at a few names to consider, then.

We’ll leave out Jeremy Doku (£6.5m), as the time to buy him has arguably passed, at least in terms of Gameweek 37. City have an FA Cup final three days before the trip to Bournemouth, so there’s a little uncertainty about how Pep Guardiola will line up at the Vitality Stadium. If the league title is still on the line come Gameweek 38, Doku could re-emerge as a final-day punt.

And we won’t mention Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.2m) again, as we’ve already included him in ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ and the Gameweek 37 Bench Boost options piece. He is, it’s worth reiterating, one of the best replacements for Rogers et al this week – and he frees up cash to be spent elsewhere.

BEST MID-PRICED FPL MIDFIELDERS

Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m)

FPL notes: Many routes to points for van de Ven 1

Everton are fighting for European qualification and have generous closing fixtures against Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur. Instead of getting Dewsbury-Hall or James Garner (£5.2m), those with an extra million to spend could buy the club’s penalty taker, Ndiaye.

The Senegalese star’s stats have tailed off since the African Cup of Nations, and he’s currently on five successive blanks, but the skill of FPL is to predict the goals, not buy them afterwards.

Indeed, Ndiaye is on our ‘Goals Imminent’ table. Plus, the non-penalty ‘Finishing Skill’ and ‘Lucky Goalscorers’ tables say that he has above-average finishing technique (+2.41) while being this season’s second-unluckiest (-3.43) player when assessing his good shot locations.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m)

FPL notes: 169

Across Merseyside is 90-minute man Szoboszlai. Enjoying his highest-scoring FPL season, the Hungarian brings a level of consistency that could deliver more returns against Aston Villa and Brentford.

An all-rounder now that defensive contributions (DefCon) are in the game, Szoboszlai has delivered either a goal, assist or DefCon success in 10 of his 13 outings. Sometimes a couple of them.

In fact, Anton Stach (£4.8m) is the only other Fantasy midfielder to reach a minimum of five goals, five assists and 20 DefCon points.

He could also be on Liverpool’s penalties but, during an emotional Anfield final day farewell, expect Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) to step up in Gameweek 38.

Bruno Guimaraes (£6.8m)

FPL notes: Palace + Newcastle injury latest, Howe on Bruno + Miley 4

Alongside Szoboszlai as the joint-10th best midfielder in FPL, Newcastle’s on-pitch leader is back from injury.

Although the Magpies did eventually grab a couple of wins in his two-month absence, Guimaraes’ influence on the side is clear to see. And especially at home, where seven of his initial 12 appearances ended on double-digits.

When starting at St James’ Park, he averages a huge 7.8 points, compared to 3.6 when travelling.

Having followed a home assist in Gameweek 35 with 0.82 expected goal involvement (xGI) away at Nottingham Forest, perhaps the Brazilian can produce versus West Ham United (h) and Fulham (a).

After all, he assisted and scored in autumn’s reverse fixtures.

Newcastle have little to play for, apart from trying to claw back some late-season respectability, but anyone watching Bruno’s committed performances over the years will know that he doesn’t do ‘on the beach’.

Mathys Tel (£6.2m)

Who are the best £5.5m to £7.5m FPL midfielders to buy Tel best Rogers replacements

Now for a big differential suggestion, a Tottenham Hotspur attacker who has started their previous two encounters on the left flank, assisting against Aston Villa before breaking the deadlock himself versus Leeds United.

On corners, he’s second among Spurs assets, behind only Richarlison (£6.4m), for xGI over the last two Gameweeks (ie when he returned to the starting XI).

The race to avoid relegation could go all the way, so Spurs don’t have time to mess about. Expect Tel to be in Roberto De Zerbi’s lineup for Chelsea – three days after the Blues’ FA Cup final – and then Everton.

Traditionally, Gameweek 38 is wild and unpredictable in FPL. Perhaps Tel is the punt who will help you overtake mini-league rivals.

Leandro Trossard (£6.5m)

Trossard best Rogers replacements

Are any Arsenal midfielders worth buying, apart from the expensive Bukayo Saka (£10.0m)?

Although Declan Rice (£7.2m) takes lots of set-pieces, he’s delivered just two assists, no goals and no big chances from 16 recent appearances. Even his DefCon rewards are drying up.

Eberechi Eze (£7.3m) now looks under serious threat from Martin Odegaard (£7.8m), too.

Maybe Sunday’s match winner, Leandro Trossard (£6.5m), is the one, despite facing left-sided competition.

He’s delivered an attacking return three matches running, including in the Champions League last midweek.

Seven shots in the last two Gameweeks is an Arsenal-best, as is three big chances created.

He’s in pole position for the left-wing role at present – but he’ll have to keep delivering to stave off the competition. The visit of a sorry Burnley side at least gives him a great chance to do that.

A few other names…

FPL notes: Salah up top, Enzo 10, Sanchez boost + Palmer injury 7

Looking around, Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m) recently had a 10-game spell of one attacking return – an assist – but has emerged from that with an FA Cup semi-final winner, plus a Gameweek 36 goal. His four most recent league outings included 10 shots and 13 chances created.

Moving to west London, Dango Ouattara (£5.7m) passes the eye test but is goalless in 11. Not only that, Keith Andrews benched him away to Man City and Leeds, which could happen again at Anfield in Gameweek 38.

At his peak, 3.55 million managers owned Harry Wilson (£5.9m). But his output has dried up, allowing momentum and ownership to dwindle.

About to leave Fulham in the summer, Wilson barely reached 60 minutes in their last two matches. Could Marco Silva even bench him in Gameweek 37?

We’ll give a final mention to Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m). Another name to feature in our ‘Bench Boost options for Gameweek 37’ article, he’s the leading midfielder for big chances (seven) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 4.69) from Gameweek 30 onwards.

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

42 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Malkmus
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    A'noon all. Who to lose for Thiago?

    A - DCL
    B - Welbeck

    Has to be A surely?

    Ta

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  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    MGW and Pedro to KDH/Ndiaye and Gyokeres worth -4?

    Chasing 10 points, ML leader has Gyokeres.

    If I only get Gyokeres, I’l have to play one of Tavernier and Justin if MGW doesn’t start

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  3. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Hi All

    What changes would you make to this team if you were using your BB this week

    Sanchez Dubravka
    Gabriel Alderete O'Relliy Sensei Mavropanos
    Fernandes Cherki KDH Dango Szobozial
    Haaland Thiago Bowen

    1FT 1.2 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcome

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    1. Johnh1995
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Take Bowen out for Gyokeres

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    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Neither of your keepers started last weekend so that could be a bit of a problem. Them and Dango are your potential issues although I think Dango was probably the formation switch for playing vs City. Sanchez had concussion stuff going on bit is he even the No.1 for them now? I don't know. Dubravka appears to have lost his spot

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  4. Johnh1995
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    I have 1 FT to use. Do I take out Bowen and put Grokrees in or swap Semanyo for Doku

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    1. Bluebulls
        just now

        Bowen to Gyok

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    2. grooveymatt65
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Hi guys, this is my current team:

      Raya
      Gabriel O Reilly Justin
      Bruno Eze GroB Cherki
      Thiago DCL Haaland
      Henderson Rogers Munoz Lacroix

      2ft 0.0itb

      Thinking of doing one of these moves:

      1. Rogers to Bruno G
      2. Eze and Rogers to Saka and fodder for free
      3. Rogers to Trossard
      4. Eze and Rogers to Trossard and Dewsbury Hall/Bruno G for free

      Just wondering who would you TC out of the below?

      A) Saka (after I get him in for Eze) - Home to Burnley
      B) Bruno - Home to Forrest
      C )Thiago - Home to Palace
      D) Haaland - Away to Bournemouth

      Thanks guys!!!

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      1. Sho-kun
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        2. and D

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    3. Karan_G14
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Verb
      Gabriel O’Reilly Senesi
      Bruno Saka Cherki Groß
      Haaland Gyokeres Welbeck

      (Darlow Tav Hill Struijk)
      2FTs & 1.5m

      A) Tav ➡️ KDH/Ndiaye
      B) Groß & Tav ➡️ KDH & Szobo
      C) Welbeck & Tav ➡️ Thiago & KDH
      D) Struijk & Tav ➡️ Keane & Ndiaye
      E) Struijk & Tav ➡️ Tarkowski & KDH
      F) Struijk & Welbeck ➡️ Keane & Thiago

      Appreciate your thoughts!

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      1. Johnh1995
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        I am struggling to understand what you are asking. A to F are not in your team to start with

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        1. Karan_G14
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          A to F are all in my team (Tav, Groß, Welbeck & Struijk). The replacements after the arrrow are not in my team. Im asking which is the best option out of these.

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        2. Bobby_Baggio
          • 15 Years
          just now

          All the players on the left are in his team. He wants to know who on the right out of the choices he should go for

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      2. Bobby_Baggio
        • 15 Years
        15 mins ago

        I think E but with Keane - has higher XG i believe. Problem this week is who do you bench if you make those trasnfers?

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        1. Karan_G14
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Has to be one of the Brighton guys. Could save FT or just make one transfer but is it even worth having 2 or 3 transfers for GW38.

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      3. Bavarian
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        A-KDH

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      4. Johnh1995
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I would move D and replace with Keane and Ndiaye

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    4. Babit1967
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Captain decisions

      A) Haaland
      B) Saka
      C) Bruno
      D) KDH - punt

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        B

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      2. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        B or Thiago imo

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      3. Bavarian
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        B

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      4. Eze Come, Eze Go
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        B

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      5. Johnh1995
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        E Kyokeres

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      6. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        D here.But my last 6 captains bar GW33 Haaland have all blanked (including a 0 and 2 x 1 pointers).

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    5. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Need a Semenyo masterclass tonight

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      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        NOR would be nice

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        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          51 mins ago

          Triple captain, so I'm expecting a benching, late sub and red card.

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          1. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            just now

            That's the spirit

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      2. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        55 mins ago

        Amen to that

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      3. Johnh1995
        • 2 Years
        51 mins ago

        I agree but I suspect he may not even start

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    6. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Afternoon all! G2G other than the transfer options below?

      1. Rayan > KDH
      2. Rayan > Ndiaye

      Raya
      O’Reilly - Gabriel - Van Hecke
      Saka - Semenyo - Fernandes - Grob - Rayan
      Haaland (C) - Thiago

      Dubravka - DCL - Cash - Hill

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      1. Eze Come, Eze Go
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Actually Saka for Captain

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    7. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      Eze and Pedro >> Gyokores & Damsgaard too sideways?

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      1. Kvarken SS
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I just brought Eze in. Please transfer him out for some good mojo.

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    8. Kante Touch This
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      I'd quite like to move on from Watkins and Rogers, but only have 1FT with 1.4m ITB

      1. Watkins > Gyokerez = straight swap, 1FT, keep Rogers, no Saka

      2. Watkins + Rogers > Saka + 7.6m FWD = -4, bin off AVL, Saka as Captain

      Which option would you go for, and if 2, what FWD would you bring in?

      Thanks!

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      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Beto, baby!

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        1. Kante Touch This
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Sunderland and Spurs, I'm tempted!

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    9. Vasshin
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      2FT available

      What is best among these:
      1. Semenyo or Tavernier(on bench) to Schade/Dango/Any Everton mid
      2. Pedro to Thiago or Bowen
      3. Save FT and use 3FT next week( start Semenyo, Pedro this week)

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      1. Dutchy FPL
        • 2 Years
        just now

        1, I would go Tav to KDH and go with 2 FT's to GW38. But depends on the rest of your team

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    10. Dutchy FPL
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Captaining Bruno at home to Forest might actually be a differential captaincy, while most discuss about Saka, Gyokeres and Haaland.

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      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think he will be a very popular pick. Everyone has him so a haul won't hurt too much

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    11. sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hi all. Any suggestion?

      Raya
      Gabriel, O'Reilly, Muñoz
      Saka, Bruno Fernandes, Cherki, Hinshelwood
      Haaland, Thiago, Welbeck

      Verbruggen, Rogers, Justin, Hill

      A. Hold
      B. Rogers to someone
      C. Muñoz to Tarkowski

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