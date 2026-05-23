FPL Gameweek 38 differentials: 3 low-owned punts for the final day

Gameweek 38 is when Fantasy Premier League (FPL) differentials are needed more than ever.

With that in mind, here are three low-owned picks for your consideration.

ZIAN FLEMMING

FPL ownership: 0.5%

0.5% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m Fixture: Wolves (h)

Zian Flemming (£5.3m) looks like a decent differential option for Gameweek 38.

In the battle to avoid finishing bottom, Burnley host a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that have kept just one away clean sheet all season.

For that reason, the Clarets will fancy their chances of a positive result at Turf Moor, especially after a couple of improved performances under interim boss Mike Jackson, which included a point against Aston Villa and a narrow defeat to Arsenal.

Flemming is perhaps the most likely to benefit, having racked up 10 goals this season, the most of any Burnley player.

Two of those goals were scored in the reverse fixture against Wolves earlier this season.

The penalty taker has also been afforded more shots than any other teammate in his last seven matches:

That has helped Flemming score three goals in that time.

As for Wolves, their last shutout was in February, and they remain in a precarious position defensively: in their last six matches, no side has conceded more big chances than Rob Edwards’ men.

That should mean Burnley get opportunities at Turf Moor, which could play into the hands of Flemming in potentially his last game for the Clarets, given the inevitable summer transfer interest.

PHIL FODEN

FPL ownership: 7.6%

7.6% Price: £8.0m

£8.0m Fixture: Aston Villa (h)

On his day, Phil Foden (£8.0m) is certainly capable of racking up a cricket score.

Indeed, despite struggling for form for much of the campaign, he’s still racked up six double-digit hauls in 2025/26.

That’s the third-most of any FPL midfielder, despite him having only made 22 starts.

Foden impressed recently, with two assists and 12 points in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in Double Gameweek 36.

In his most productive performance in months, notably in a deeper-lying midfield role, Foden created a match-high five chances for his teammates.

He offers real potential on Sunday, then, and could easily haul against an Aston Villa side with very little interest in this fixture, following their midweek Europa League win and subsequent trophy parade.

Unai Emery smiled at his press conference when asked about his starting XI for Sunday.



“ I will try to be serious and get the best starting XI respecting the competition, but it’s not easy….Sorry but it’s not easy.”



From what I hear, good luck predicting the team. #AVFC — Jacob Tanswell (@J_Tanswell) May 22, 2026

So, if Pep Guardiola does turn to his old favourites for his final match, we all know what Foden is capable of.

And with the extra incentive of proving a point to Thomas Tuchel following his England World Cup squad omission, Foden fits the profile of a potentially explosive final day differential, albeit it a risky one given the lack of gametime guarentees.

CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE

FPL ownership: 1.4%

1.4% Price: £5.4m

£5.4m Fixture: Leeds (h)

Crysencio Summerville (£5.4m) will go into Sunday’s encounter with strong motivation and the incentive to seek out goals.

Remember, West Ham United have to win against his former club, Leeds United, to maintain any hope of avoiding the drop.

While Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) is the obvious pick from the Hammers’ attack, Summerville could be a cheaper final-day alternative.

He has produced five goals and three assists across the season.

Notably, all five of those strikes have arrived since the turn of the year.

While Summerville has blanked in each of his last six matches, he’s recorded 10 shots and six chances created in that time.

He also showed flashes of his quality at St James’ Park in Gameweek 37, completing six of his nine attempted dribbles.

On Sunday, he’ll be up against a Leeds team that have recently added Anton Stach (£4.8m) to their growing injury list, which also includes Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m), Ilia Gruev (£4.7m), Sean Longstaff (£4.8m) and Noah Okafor (£5.5m).

Pascal Struijk (£4.2m) and Jayden Bogle (£4.4m) might be unavailable, too, although they have recently returned to training.

Just 1.4% of Fantasy managers own Summerville, so with West Ham needing to win, Gameweek 38 looks a good opportunity to take a chance on him.