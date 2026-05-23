Spot the Differential

FPL Gameweek 38 differentials: 3 low-owned punts for the final day

23 May 2026 59 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Gameweek 38 is when Fantasy Premier League (FPL) differentials are needed more than ever.

With that in mind, here are three low-owned picks for your consideration.

ZIAN FLEMMING

  • FPL ownership: 0.5%
  • Price: £5.3m
  • Fixture: Wolves (h)

Zian Flemming (£5.3m) looks like a decent differential option for Gameweek 38.

In the battle to avoid finishing bottom, Burnley host a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that have kept just one away clean sheet all season.

For that reason, the Clarets will fancy their chances of a positive result at Turf Moor, especially after a couple of improved performances under interim boss Mike Jackson, which included a point against Aston Villa and a narrow defeat to Arsenal.

Flemming is perhaps the most likely to benefit, having racked up 10 goals this season, the most of any Burnley player.

Two of those goals were scored in the reverse fixture against Wolves earlier this season.

The penalty taker has also been afforded more shots than any other teammate in his last seven matches:

That has helped Flemming score three goals in that time.

As for Wolves, their last shutout was in February, and they remain in a precarious position defensively: in their last six matches, no side has conceded more big chances than Rob Edwards’ men.

That should mean Burnley get opportunities at Turf Moor, which could play into the hands of Flemming in potentially his last game for the Clarets, given the inevitable summer transfer interest.

PHIL FODEN

  • FPL ownership: 7.6%
  • Price: £8.0m
  • Fixture: Aston Villa (h)

On his day, Phil Foden (£8.0m) is certainly capable of racking up a cricket score.

Indeed, despite struggling for form for much of the campaign, he’s still racked up six double-digit hauls in 2025/26.

That’s the third-most of any FPL midfielder, despite him having only made 22 starts.

Foden impressed recently, with two assists and 12 points in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in Double Gameweek 36.  

In his most productive performance in months, notably in a deeper-lying midfield role, Foden created a match-high five chances for his teammates.

He offers real potential on Sunday, then, and could easily haul against an Aston Villa side with very little interest in this fixture, following their midweek Europa League win and subsequent trophy parade.

So, if Pep Guardiola does turn to his old favourites for his final match, we all know what Foden is capable of.

And with the extra incentive of proving a point to Thomas Tuchel following his England World Cup squad omission, Foden fits the profile of a potentially explosive final day differential, albeit it a risky one given the lack of gametime guarentees.

CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE

  • FPL ownership: 1.4%
  • Price: £5.4m
  • Fixture: Leeds (h)

Crysencio Summerville (£5.4m) will go into Sunday’s encounter with strong motivation and the incentive to seek out goals.

Remember, West Ham United have to win against his former club, Leeds United, to maintain any hope of avoiding the drop.

While Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) is the obvious pick from the Hammers’ attack, Summerville could be a cheaper final-day alternative.

He has produced five goals and three assists across the season.

Notably, all five of those strikes have arrived since the turn of the year.

While Summerville has blanked in each of his last six matches, he’s recorded 10 shots and six chances created in that time.

He also showed flashes of his quality at St James’ Park in Gameweek 37, completing six of his nine attempted dribbles.

On Sunday, he’ll be up against a Leeds team that have recently added Anton Stach (£4.8m) to their growing injury list, which also includes Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m), Ilia Gruev (£4.7m), Sean Longstaff (£4.8m) and Noah Okafor (£5.5m).

Pascal Struijk (£4.2m) and Jayden Bogle (£4.4m) might be unavailable, too, although they have recently returned to training.

Just 1.4% of Fantasy managers own Summerville, so with West Ham needing to win, Gameweek 38 looks a good opportunity to take a chance on him.

59 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Repost:

    Going into last GW 21 points behind.

    Differentials:

    Me:
    Szobo, Bruno G, Cunha, Cherki, Senesi
    Rival:
    Semenyo, Rayan, Gyokeres, Reinildo/Van Hecke (dont know which he will play) and someone he will get in for Saka. He's a pretty boring manager so it's likely he's getting someone like Enzo.

    Are these teams different enough to realistically gain 21 points with a bit of luck, or should I do something drastic and punt on a different captain like Szobo over BrunoF. He's capping Bruno like 99%.

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Feels like if I'm not capping BrunoF I shouldn't be getting cunha as I'm basically betting on man united doing poorly.

      The bigger differential play would be to play verbruggen and cap someone other than Bruno, hoping that man united blank. But I feel like my team has enough differentials to catch the 21 points with luck in my favor.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I would expect all his players to blank. So the question is whether your differentials can do well.

      I expect Szobo to do fine, he is my captain. Others should get decent points as well. Cherki is the one I'm unsure of. I think you can improve him.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Actually he's most likely getting Szobo, not saka. So he's not likely a differential...

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Szobo not Enzo*

          And thanks for the input

          Open Controls
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Last transfer this season?

    A) Trossard to Szoboszlai
    B) Saka to Szoboszlai
    C) Cherki to Szoboszlai
    D) Pedro to Bowen

    Saka Bruno Cherki MGW Trossard
    Haaland Pedro Welbeck

    The ones I’m chasing 10 points hasn’t MGW, Trossard and Pedro, but have Gyokeres and KDH

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Can't see Saka starting

      Open Controls
  3. Bluetiger1
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Thinking best must have Liverpool player for GW38 Who scores more?

    a. Virgil

    b. Szoboszlai

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Betting on West Ham to survive. Mukiele to Mavropanos and Brobbey to Taty with 2FTs.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I wouldn't use a transfer on a defender tomorrow.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Attack is set, so cant really think of anything. Enzo punt is an option but Sunderland wont be easy.

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        He has 5FTs

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Fair enough then. I thought he just had 2.

          Open Controls
    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I disagree about the outcome, wouldn't shock me if Leeds beat West Ham, they are slightly better than them basically, just depends how heavy they rotate. Transfers are fine though if you think that. Something about using transfers on West Ham or Spurs players feels a bit uneasy. They've got the motivation but equally they are both very bad football teams and one of them will be relegated.

      Open Controls
  5. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Which final day moves would you make? Will adjust my lineup accordingly (exact funds).

    A. Lacroix -> Pedro Porro
    B. Gordon -> Szoboszlai
    C. Both moves for a -4 hit

    Dubravka
    Gabriel O’Reilly LACROIX Hill
    Bruno Saka Cherki Gross
    Haaland J.Pedro

    Raya Thiago GORDON Bijol

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I like A

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      30 mins ago

      Saka > Szobo

      Open Controls
    4. WVA
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I think you might need that FT for a non starter

      Open Controls
  6. Dotherightthing
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Will Solanke fit have an impact on Richarlison in terms of minutes on the pitch and position?

    Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Doubtful. I would think rich will start.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yes, if they are doing poorly surely Hail Mary Solanke will come on.

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah he'll be on at some point but not major threat to rich if you want him in.

        Open Controls
  7. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Morning. Sat at almost exactly 10k, would be nice to end inside it. No clue what transfer to make. Any idea?

    Verb
    Gabriel Senesi O'Reilly
    Saka BrunoF Hinshelwood Semenyo
    Haaland Gyökeres DCL

    /Darlow / Tav / Tarkowski / VanH

    Open Controls
    1. Ale Seizer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Being around half a million places above me, you probably don't need my advice. But I'd go Gyok to Richarlison or Saka to Szobo.

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Thanks. I reckon there's a reasonable chance Gyökeres gets played.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Agreed

          Leaks will be helpful for those with the time tomorrow afternoon

          Open Controls
  8. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Hi. i have 1ft and 0 cash. Im offline all sunday so won't see any leaks.

    Rank 200k and nothing to play for.
    So what would you do here. Could be carnage with this squad!

    Thinking cherki and saka to enzo and a punt for a hit? Foden or szobs...but iwont know if foden is starting....

    ....might be short in defence too....thanks

    Raya (verbruggen)
    Gabriel oreilly justin (munoz lacroix)
    Saka bruno cherki kdh (gros)
    Haaland richarlison welbeck

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      Hi Flynny!

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        Hi mate

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          34 mins ago

          Foden punt looks good.

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Thanks mate - good luck!

            Open Controls
  9. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    A-League grand final about to start, Auckland FC against Sydney FC! Hate Sydney so hoping the Kiwis can get their first ever title! I’d be surprised if there were any better football games on today!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Score update: 0-0

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Further update: 0-0

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          40 mins ago

          Score check: 0-0

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            10 mins ago

            Quick update: 0-0

            Open Controls
            1. Goro Majima
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Not any more. Didn't Newcastle win the league, or does that not matter?

              Open Controls
  10. WiredWeasel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Views on likelihood of Saka and Gyokeres playing at all, or a sub appearance? Crystal Palace at best can only improve from 15th to 14th (and that involves them winning and Leeds scoring no points) so frankly if both teams played reserves, no one could accuse them of being unsporting and disrespecting the league!

    I just wondered if Saka could do with a few more minutes (9, 45, 79, 90 in the last four) in what is likely to be one of the friendliest PL fixtures played. Or do people think it's cotton wool all round? But I know that would mean still unlikely to haul, so is he generally a favourite for transfer out?

    My rank is rank, I've only 1FT and at present, my only (vague) plans for that are to get rid of Wilson and bring in Rayan as Bournemouth do have something to fight for.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Saka no

      Gyok yes, probably starts if Havertz has the European starting spot

      Or VV, if Gyok is preferred against PSG. I doubt he is tho.

      Open Controls
  11. Cheeky Reijnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Maguire might be decent punt.......

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Brighton decent and at home

      2-2?

      Open Controls
  12. WVA
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Wow nearly every post mentions bringing in Szoboszlai, is he essential for 38?

    Open Controls
    1. Crystal Alice
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      no it’s an echo chamber

      Open Controls
    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
  13. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    1 FT

    Would you bring in

    1. Anderson
    2. Rayan
    3. Anthony

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  14. Keane There Dunne That
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which two for the final day battle?
    A) Trossard -> Summerville
    B) Saka -> Szobo / Wirtz
    C) Pedro -> Bowen

    Open Controls
  15. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Oh my goodness this is carnage. I think everyone needs to sell or bench their arsenal players.

    https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/transfer-news/arsenal-lineup-crystal-palace-fpl-33998323

    Open Controls
  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    How come Salah hasn't dropped price since Gw16?

    He went from £14.5m to £14m then just stayed there for the rest of the season.

    That seems odd.

    Open Controls
  17. WVA
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who would you bring in to this team? Can afford anyone.

    Raya
    Gab NOR Hill
    Bruno Saka Semenyo GroB
    Haaland Thiago DCL
    Darlow Tav Justin Van Hecke

    Darlow comes in if Rayas out
    Tav comes in if Sakas out
    Justin comes in if Gab is out
    Van Hecke comes in if NOR is out

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I think MGW, Flemming & overlooked players will shine this week.

      Welbz has great numbers against United but not even mentioned.

      Capt is complete gamble with Ars playing another final?

      Open Controls
  18. Mr Johnson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best replacement for Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      just now

      MGW, Sboz, Maddison, Palmer

      Open Controls
  19. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    1FT fancy a gamble, who do you fancy as a punt this week?

    Play double Brighton or bench Hecke for Sensi?

    Long season & switched off a few weeks ago, any chance site is debugged over the summer 😉

    Verb,
    Gabriel, NOR, Hecke
    Bruno, Semenyo, Saka, KDH
    Haaland, Welbs, Gyok

    Darlow, Tavernier, Sensi, Sturijk,

    4.4

    Open Controls
  20. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Auckland FC score! 1-0, hard for Sydney now.

    Interesting tidbit - one of the Auckland players once had a season at Burnley!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.