FPL

FPL 2026/27 – Crystal Palace: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

18 August 2026 34 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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UEFA Conference League winners Crystal Palace are next up in our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 team previews.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign, predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, detail their set-piece takers, assess the summer transfer activity and more.

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REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

FPL notes: Sarr close as Palace boss 'El Chuckico'

THE MANAGER

Pierre Sage arrives at Selhurst Park with a growing reputation in football, having previously secured European qualification at Lyon, who were rock bottom when he took over.  

He recently scooped Ligue 1’s Manager of the Year award, too. He led RC Lens to an impressive second-place finish and the club’s first-ever Coupe de France trophy in 2025/26.

The underlying numbers in the league were equally impressive: Lens ranked second for expected goals (xG), only behind Paris Saint-Germain, and fourth for expected goals conceded (xGC).

Given that success, plus the fact he achieved it with a 3-4-2-1 formation that resembles Oliver Glasner’s set-up, Sage feels like a decent fit for Palace.

DEFENSIVELY SOUND

With their compact 5-2-3 out-of-possession shape, Palace kept 12 clean sheets last season, the third-most of any team, behind only Arsenal and Manchester City:

They ranked seventh for xGC, too.

Crucially, it should provide Sage with a solid foundation from which to build, considering the similarities between his tactics and those of Glasner.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

FPL notes: Munoz injury, Mateta’s minutes + £5.2m Wilson

LACK OF EFFICIENCY IN FRONT OF GOAL

A key priority for Palace this season is to sharpen up their finishing.

In 2025/26, the Eagles often struggled to break teams down. They scored only 41 goals overall, which was fewer than all other teams except for Championship-bound Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

They actually ended the campaign ranked eighth for expected goals (xG), with 58.18.

However, they underperformed that number by just over 17 goals (see below), highlighting a pressing need for greater ruthlessness and composure in the box.

EUROPE A DISTRACTION AGAIN

Palace really need to bolster their squad, as they prepare to compete in the UEFA Europa League for the first time. Currently, they have a settled core of players but absolutely need more depth if they want to compete on multiple fronts.

Last season, Palace’s small squad started to suffer from mid-December, when they endured a 12-match winless run.

Defenders Oscar Mingueza (£4.5m), Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m) and Anan Khalaili (£5.0m), plus Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) and Evann Guessand (£5.5m), have already arrived at Selhurst Park, but other new faces will need to come in before the transfer window closes.

Holding onto key players such as Adam Wharton (£5.5m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.5m) is equally important, too, having already lost Maxence Lacroix (£6.0m) to Chelsea.

CRYSTAL PALACE: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

DEF | Oscar Mingueza | Celta Vigo (free)
DEF | Takehiro Tomiyasu | Free
MID | Dwight McNeil | Everton (swap)
MID | Evann Guessand | Aston Villa (loan)
DEF | Anan Khalaili | Union Saint-Gilloise (£21m)

Key Transfers Out:

DEF | Maxence Lacroix | Chelsea (£52m)
MID | Brennan Johnson | Everton (swap)
DEF | Nathaniel Clyne | Released

Guessand was on loan last year and rejoins the Eagles.

He’ll likely be a back-up ’10’ along with McNeil, who started in the final friendly – although likely only because Yeremy Pino (£5.5m) wasn’t ready.

Three right-sided defenders have arrived in the shape of Mingueza, Tomiyasu and Khalaili. The latter looks set to be the Daniel Munoz (£5.5m) replacement; the Colombian seems to be on the way out.

Mingueza is versatile enough to cover on both flanks as well as at centre-half, while Tomiyasu is likely well down the pecking order – think the ‘new Nathaniel Clyne’ – as a right-sided centre-back.

CRYSTAL PALACE: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Jul 18 | Crystal Palace 5-1 Swindon Town (h) | Nketiah, Nketiah (Esse assist), Franca (Canvot assist), Franca pen (Drake-Thomas assist), Franca
Jul 25 | Bromley 3-0 Crystal Palace (a)
Jul 28 | Crystal Palace 0-3 Lens (n)
Jul 28 | Crystal Palace 0-0 Famalicao (n)
Jul 31 | Crystal Palace 3-1 Al-Ula (n) | Devenny (Cardines assist), Nketiah (Cardines assist), Canvot (Jemide assist)
Aug 7 | Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace (n) | Sarr (Richards assist), Franca (Mingueza assist)
Aug 15 | Freiburg 3-0 Crystal Palace (a)

Form Players: Franca (4 goals), Nketiah (3 goals), Cardines (2 assists), Canvot (1 goal, 1 assist)

OPENING FIXTURES

If you’re looking long term, Palace sit top of our Fixture Ticker over the first dozen Gameweeks. They play all three newly promoted clubs in that time. Only two of those 12 matches are against teams that finished in the top seven of the Premier League in 2025/26.

Those on a Gameweek 4 Wildcard could start the season without the Eagles’ assets, instead jumping on just in time for the visit of Ipswich Town.

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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34 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. NoOneCares
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Semenyo + Mbuemo or Fernandez + Gomez with Gomez benched after BB GW1?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Surely
      Semennyo & Mbeumo

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  2. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    a little bit upgrade can i share it with you so please Kindly rate my team..

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori VVD Maguire
    Mbeumo Semenyo Tzolis E.La fee
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    And this BB
    (Kinsky KDH Muharemović Hume)

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    1. BR510
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Very nice, better options than VVD and Le Fee but rest is good

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    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      looks good

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    3. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Thanks guys

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    4. Statulis
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Fun team, but I also don't trust Le Fee too much. And you already have Sunderland representation in Hume. I like Kluivert/Tavernier or Ndiaye more for that price

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      1. OptimusBlack
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Dude you got me really want one of Kluivert or Tavernier
        Already have KDH so no need for Ndiaye

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  3. BR510
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    1. Bruno Isak Wirtz
    2. Haaland Wirtz Sangare
    3. Bruno Haaland Sangare (costs extra 4.5 million!)

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    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Not Wirtz.

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      1. BR510
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Which one doesnt have to be Wirtz

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        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Tzolis Ndiaye Mbeumo instead,

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    2. 2008 Antony
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      If you have the money go 2 but with MGW instead of Wirtz

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  4. HellasLEAF
    • 17 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Why not Brobbey over DCL if spending the 6.0. Just looks more dangerous to me even without penos.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Margot Brobbey!

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  5. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    How's she cooking? BBGW1

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Muharemovic Maguire
    Bruno Mbuemo Ndiaye Hinchelwood
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Verbruggen Sangare Hume Diop

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Looks fine, good to see a template team with a few low owned diffs.

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    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Bit like mine, pretty template. The Bruno-boomo double up is getting some love.

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  6. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Down to a last few tweaks.
    BB GW1 and optional FH GW3. I'll try to hold transfers for as long as possible given I have (hopefully) 15 starters.

    Is it season over if I (c) Mbeumo?
    Is Tarko too xxy

    Raya - Verbruggen
    Calaf - Tarko - vanEwijk - Shaw - Diop
    Palmer - Semenyo - Mbeumo - BrunoF - Ndiaye
    JPedro - DCL - Thiago

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Very good and has some differental

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    2. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I want to believe in Palmer.

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  7. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    how does this team look?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori, Shaw, Mykolenko
    Odegaard, Bruno, Mbeumo, Wirtz
    Haaland (c), JP (v), DCL

    subs.: Dubravka; Maeda, De Cuyper, Diop

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  8. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    As with previous seasons, it’s extremely unlikely Palace will score any goals this season!

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  9. Statulis
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    1) Muhamerovic + Shaw
    2) Rodon + Maguire

    Thank you!

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    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Rondon Shaw

      Open Controls
  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Does feel like a pretty decent time to play Villa for BBing likes of Verbruggen

    With the Watkins Saudi newsflow and lack of preseason anyway, it might be something like:

    Kamara Barkley
    McGinn Buendia Garnacho/Hemmings
    Abraham

    Doesn't scream goals

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    1. KadMan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Yeah I'm going double up minimum I think

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Kadioglu + de Cuyper + Groß triple up for gw 1 in isolation would make many fat ladies excited.

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  11. Zoostation
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Good to go BB GW1? Advice appreciated...

    Lammens Verbruggen

    Calafiori Gvardiol VVD Ajer Diop

    Mbeumo Wirtz Ndiaye Tzolis Gross

    Haaland Pedro Thiago

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  12. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Rodon with 0.5itb or muharemovic?

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  13. Dutchy
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    If I was to go without Haaland this would be it.

    Looks good? BB1

    Kinsky
    White Maguire Muharemovic
    Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Szob
    Isak Pedro Thiago

    Verbruggen Colwill Hume Hinshelwood

    Open Controls
  14. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    This season hasn't even begun & I already feel jaded

    Open Controls
  15. lilmessipran
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Not sure if this has been mentioned before but Brighton are going to the Arctic circle.

    Open Controls
  16. Gordo3131
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Hi All, new to the site. Looks like a great community. Please RMT.
    Kinsky
    Shaw Hume Cala
    Semenyo mbeumo Palmer shade
    Isak haaland perdo
    Bench dab Michell Davis slayer

    Aware D is light. Plan is to roll with this for the first 3 game weeks.
    First concern for me is Shaw just feels like a transfer waiting to happen. Should I downgrade Shaw to a 4m defender and upgrade shade to tzoils and start Michell Or go the other way and downgrade Michell to a 4m defender and upgrade Shaw to maguire or another 5m defender? Any and suggestions welcome.

    Open Controls

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