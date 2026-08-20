FPL 2026/27 – Nott’m Forest: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 team previews continue with Oliver Glasner’s Nottingham Forest.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign, predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, detail their set-piece takers, assess the summer transfer activity and more

REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

STABILITY AT LAST?

Forest went from one manager (and style!) to the next in 2025/26, with Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou, Sean Dyche and Vitor Pereira all in charge at various points.

Pereira actually did a pretty good job, but there is now optimism that Oliver Glasner can provide some much-needed stability at the City Ground.

With an FA Cup win at Crystal Palace, followed by success in the UEFA Conference League, his appointment feels like a bit of a coup.

The Austrian will probably use a 3-4-2-1 formation at Forest, similar to the one he employed in south London, which could enhance the prospects of Ola Aina (£4.5m) and Neco Williams (£5.0m), the potential wing-backs.

GIBBS-WHITE STAYING?

… and what about Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m), who could play as one of the two No 10s in that aforementioned system?

The 26-year-old has been on fire this year.

From Gameweek 20 onwards last season, he was the second top-scoring player in FPL behind Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), with 12 goals, three assists and 124 points in 18 matches:

A player with real star quality, if Gibbs-White can carry that form into the new campaign (and not attract suitors from elsewhere!), Forest should do well.

NO EUROPE

Also, with no European football in 2026/27, a quieter schedule should help Forest, giving Glasner additional time on the training pitch to prepare for each fixture.

In theory, it should lead to a fresher squad.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

REPLACING ANDERSON

Elliot Anderson (£6.5m), a key player at Forest, has been sold to Manchester City this summer.

The England international had the most touches, won the most tackles and created the most chances of any teammate in 2025/26.

He also scored four goals and supplied five assists.

But having sealed a move to Enzo Maresca’s side, Forest now have a huge void to fill in the middle of the park, which could impact their ability to control games and keep clean sheets.

The hope is that Ibrahim Sangare (£5.0m) and new arrival Xaver Schlager (£5.0m) can step up, but it’s a big ask, given Anderson’s influence.

HOME FORM

One of the problems for Forest last season was their home form. The Tricky Trees managed to only pick up four wins at the City Ground.

Four months passed between their third and fourth victories.

The lack of goals on home turf was a concern, too.

They averaged just over one goal per match, scoring 20 times, the fourth lowest tally among all teams in the top-flight.

Their expected goals (xG) was slightly better at 27.07. However, they must become more decisive in the opponent’s penalty box, especially Igor Jesus (£6.0m), who fell short of his xG by 3.06 at the City Ground.

NOTT’M FOREST: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

MID | Xaver Schlager | RB Leipzig (free) DEF | Ousmane Diomande | Sporting (£34m)

Key Transfers Out:

DEF | Willy Boly | Released GK | Stefan Ortega | Olympiacos (free) GK | Angus Gunn | San Jose Earthquakes (free) MID | Elliot Anderson | Manchester City (£116m) MID | Jota Silva | Olympiacos (loan) FWD | Taiwo Awoniyi | Coventry City (£9m)

NOTT’M FOREST: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Form Players: Jesus (4 goals), Kalimuendo (3 goals), Awoniyi (2 goals, 1 assist), Netz (1 goal, 2 assists), Gibbs-White (3 assists)

OPENING FIXTURES

Nottingham Forest will be hopeful of making a decent fist of their opening eight matches.

Leeds actually were one of the few teams that Forest beat at home last season, while two newly promoted sides are within this run.

Gameweeks 2 and 7 could be covered, say, by a Tottenham Hotspur player. They face Newcastle United and Coventry City on those weekends.

There’s a decent run over the busy Christmas period, too. The Tricky Trees are a team to think about then, when many other Premier League clubs will be running on fumes and rotating due to additional European involvement.

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS