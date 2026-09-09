Missed the UCL Fantasy deadline? Here’s a Matchday 1 squad you can still enter

You may have been caught unawares by Tuesday’s Matchday 1 UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy deadline, which passed at 17:45 BST.

But there’s still time to enter a team!

You can select from the 24 clubs yet to contest their Matchday 1 fixture, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United.

What’s more, you’ll get to see the teamsheets from Barca v Feyenoord and Stuttgart v Viking before finalising your selection.

You’ll still be eligible for the prizes on offer, too.

Just remember: get a team entered by 17:45 BST on Wednesday 9 September!

MATCHDAY 1 SQUAD YOU CAN STILL ENTER

A lot of the above names featured in many UCL Fantasy managers’ squads anyway, such as those of our experts.

Naturally, we can’t own Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) or Erling Haaland (€11.0m), as their fixtures have now passed. However, there is a handy $4.0m in the bank left over with the above draft, which gives you the ability to buy one of them in Matchday 2 if you so desire. Bryan Mbeumo (€7.0m), for instance, could be upgraded to either striker.

A ‘Wildcard in Matchday 2’ approach is one of the more common strategies anyway, should you wish to recruit more of Tuesday’s players from the next round onwards.

We’ve gone with Marquinhos (€5.0m) over Achraf Hakimi (€6.0m) here, with rumours of a possible benching for the latter.

Our goalkeepers play on different days through the group stage, so they rotate nicely. Remember that you’re allowed manual subs in UCL Fantasy, so you’ll want playing substitutes and not bench fodder.

GET MORE UCL FANTASY TIPS AND HELP WITH OUR TOOLKIT!

Managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also get plenty of help with our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 1 squads.