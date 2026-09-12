Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 4 Wildcard team reveal

In his latest article, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman shows us his Gameweek 4 Wildcard squad.

He also discusses some of the main decisions to be taken.

BRUNO F OR HAALAND, BUT NOT BOTH

As I plan to Bench Boost in Gameweek 5, including both Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) and Erling Haaland (£15.5m) in my squad isn’t really an option, given the need for depth.

I’ve been going back and forth on which player to include throughout the week.

In my video with Joe on Tuesday, I was really keen on a ‘no-Haaland’ draft, which looked like this:

However, since then, I’ve switched to Haaland, in part due to captaincy.

Gameweek No Bruno F captaincy plan No Haaland captaincy plan 4 Palmer (HUL) Palmer (HUL) 5 Haaland (SUN) Fernandes (ful) 6 Palmer (BOU) Palmer (BOU) 7 Haaland (IPS) Fernandes (lee) 8 Palmer (TOT) Fernandes (BOU) 9 Haaland (BHA) Palmer (MUN) 10 Haaland (nfo) Fernandes (AVL) 11 Haaland (FUL) Palmer (LEE)

The ‘no-Haaland’ captaincy plan actually looks okay until Gameweek 7, but after that, it doesn’t look quite so robust.

Now, Manchester City play Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain just before Gameweek 7, so Haaland could of course be rested, but I’m hesitant to rely on that assumption, as he may very well start, too.

I do have three free transfers banked, which opens up another route to bring Haaland in. However, restructuring my squad so soon after a Wildcard doesn’t quite feel right.

This is why I am now leaning towards including Haaland.

Dropping Fernandes admittedly doesn’t feel great, especially with Fulham away next week, but it was always the plan to Bench Boost in Gameweek 5 and spread the funds, so I’m just going to see how it plays out.

BENCH BOOST OPTIONS