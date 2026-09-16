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Doku, Sarr, Foden appeal: FPL injury updates ahead of Gameweek 5

16 September 2026 78 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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This midweek sees 15 Premier League teams take part in EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League action.

And whenever there are midweek games, we often get accompanying pre-match press conferences. Six managers spoke on Monday, before three on Tuesday – though nothing from Aston Villa, Coventry City or Everton.

Next up, the bosses of Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

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KEY INJURY UPDATES

MANCHESTER CITY

There are no new injuries for Enzo Maresca to worry about, as Jeremy Doku (calf) is almost ready to return from his Community Shield problem.

“Jeremy [Doku] is quite close – we are happy.” – Enzo Maresca

However, this EFL Cup hosting of Norwich City will be the start of Phil Foden‘s three-match suspension. Given a straight red card in the Manchester derby, it doesn’t sound like the club will appeal this decision.

“We didn’t speak about it, to be honest. We’ll see. I don’t know.” – Enzo Maresca on whether City will appeal Phil Foden’s red card

The competition’s current champions are seeing Thursday night as an opportunity to start some fringe players.

“For sure, we are going to make some changes. I don’t know how many, but for different reasons. The ones who will play I’m sure at some points they’re going to play important games in the Premier League and Champions League.” – Enzo Maresca

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries will visit Real Sociedad in the Europa League without anything on top of the known Amine Adli (calf), Eli Kroupi (foot), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) and Julian Araujo (thigh) injuries.

“So far, we just miss Amine Adli, we miss Junior Kroupi, we miss Veljko [Milosavljevic] and have two or three more players at home, so we are in a good spot.” – Marco Rose

The head coach believes this is the start of him making more lineup changes and earlier substitutions, to ease the workload.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Yet to feature competitively in 2026/27, Ismaila Sarr (groin) should be in the Eagles’ matchday squad that goes against Lech Poznan and can “potentially” start. Eddie Nketiah (knock) might also be involved at Selhurst Park.

“He [Sarr] could be in the team tomorrow, as could Eddie Nketiah, because they started to train with us this week, and they are in shape.” – Pierre Sage

As for Dean Henderson (foot) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring), there’s optimism that they’ll return shortly after this extended international break.

“I hope it will be after the international break. But with long injuries, there’s more or less days. That’s why we hope and we will see.” – Pierre Sage on Dean Henderson and Jean-Philippe Mateta

Chadi Riad (knee) is a long-term absentee.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

78 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Refs aren't scared to call penalties on Arsenal's wrestling in the box this season. So I'm not going to bench Gross at home.

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    1. TMERC187
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I pity the fool who benches Gross.

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    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I want everyone to play Groß. Non owner.

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  2. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    https://www.premierleague.com/en/news/4720022/calvert-lewin-awarded-second-goal-after-leeds-appeal

    What happens in Fantasy Premier League?

    Sadly for the 2.3million Fantasy Premier League managers who had Calvert-Lewin in their teams, the accreditation of the goal came too late to be reflected in his points as it was the final match of Gameweek 4, and the game has now closed.

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    1. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      This deflection rule has to change. As long as a player is not shooting at his own goal, any shot that ends up in the back of the net should be accredited to the shooter. No own goal, no shot on target, no deflection. Unless you are shooting at an open goal, most goals do take some sort of deflection, however minute it may be, from a defender or a goalkeeper.

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      He got the assist tho

      And did it spur him on, when the ref said not your goal son?!

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      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Spurred him on to get no further attacking returns?

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I thought this was the first goal?

          Was it the second goal?

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    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      It was a crazy decision in the first place. I swear we’re losing common sense in general!

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    4. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Annoyingly 2 points worse off for DCL but 9 point variance for Bogle

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        One or two Justin owners in my ML too

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    5. cam
      • 17 Years
      42 mins ago

      that just sums up my game week in my head to head game. first of all the guy i was playing had the haland goal and also the assist from gvardiol when the goal/assist should have been disallowed.then lewis second goal was not given to him which robbed me of 4 points. my head to head finished 88-88. sorry for sounding off

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    6. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      What if there had been an identical situation in a Saturday match? That would have been changed before the game week end. Is it fair, that one gets changed and one doesn't? Surely each match has to have a closing point of 09:00 the next day, to treat each match equally?

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  3. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    who scores more points this GW.
    gibbs white or dewsbury hall?

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      GW for this GW

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      1. Botman and Robben
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        Great wisdom

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    2. Pringle
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Wish I knew. Bookmakers favours Gibbs White

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  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Opta updates and FPL lock out tho.

    The second goal of Leeds' 4-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League has been accredited to Dominic Calvert-Lewin after an appeal by the club.

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    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Do we owners get the points added?

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        No more

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  5. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Gvardiol for Hume 4ph? Think I can make it up in some of MC good upcoming fixtures?
    Thanks

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes yes yes

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  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Fluminense athlete Martinelli was called up on this Wednesday (16) by coach Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazil National Team's friendlies against Australia and India, in the upcoming FIFA international window.

    The player will replace Chelsea striker João Pedro, who is injured.

    https://x.com/CBF_Futebol/status/2100265297034743972

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      He was holding his knee when he was subbed.

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Another international „injury”?
        To be fair it would make more sense to report it after Brentford game so probably genuine.

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Well, Konsa and Sangare (+ de Cuyper) are waiting on my bench, so one week is not big issue. For some with weak bench or other injuries this may cause problems.

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  7. DRIZ ✅
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Joao Pedro to miss Brentford game?

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  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Is Dedic a definite transfer out?

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Not a priority

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    2. Botman and Robben
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Long time. Depends on your squad.

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      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        How's the season going?
        The other defenders are Califiori Kadioglu Diop and Thomas. Have 1 FT. No chips used.

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        1. Botman and Robben
          • 9 Years
          57 mins ago

          Not good, had a horrendous 54 points last GW.

          You have money for Gvardiol or Konsa?

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          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 10 Years
            44 mins ago

            Can get Konsa

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            1. Botman and Robben
              • 9 Years
              43 mins ago

              I would go that way but I am no expert.

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              1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Well, you've made some solid suggestions over the years. I am playing Gross. Not too sure if I should play double Arsenal defense or play Califiori. And play Dedic vs Hull.

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        2. GCHILD2K16
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Kadioglu and Diop especially are more priority transfers out over dedic given his next few fixtures.

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  9. DagheMunegu
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    This GW only

    A MGW
    B Saka

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    1. Botman and Robben
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      A

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  10. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Really want Munoz on my wildcard but if I go Williams it gives me enough to turn Yalcoure into king. Which do you prefer:
    A) Munoz & yalcoure
    B) Williams & king

    Rest of squad
    Leno / lecombe
    Gvardiol / calafiori / konsa / Davis
    Saka / Rogers / enzo / gibbs-white
    Barry / haaland / pedro

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      A by a country mile

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  11. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    DCL best pedro replacement? Cheerz

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  12. Slitherene
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Ben White and Elanga are definitely out right?

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  13. el polako
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Pascal Groß starts again.
    I thought he was old?

    At his age Rooney was already fat and bald.

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      He plays 90 twice a week no problem. He did it at the start of the season when they played Tromso.

      He was also top for distance covered in the Coventry game.

      The man is a machine.

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        He has also covered more distance than any other Brighton player this season
        https://www.fotmob.com/topnews/29652-35-year-old-pascal-gross-is-pushing-brighton-new-heights-this-season

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  14. Zilla
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Uhh so on WC currently not sure what to do with Joao Pedro? Keep or Sell? Plan a transfer later?

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      It's a 4 week long international break. Chances are he's back for GW6, so we might as well bench this week.

      But let's wait for news, you never know it could be serious.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Unless it's confirmed serious, what I doubt, I will simply bench him. If he had to pick up an injury, timing wasn't bad. I don't sell good players for one week and starting Konsa who can easily get 4-6 pts isn't a problem for me.

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      2. Brunsvigeren
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Im on WC I was 50/50 on still keeping Faith in Isak, now its an easy decision

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    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'm not building a team on wc with an injured 7.6 striker.

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      1. GCHILD2K16
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Its a short term injury. He will be back week 6 after the break.
        You have 2 week to wait before you need to do anything

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    3. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      8 mins ago

      wait for Bakar to ask his computer

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  15. Supersonic_
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Gomez sufficient cover if pedro is out

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      nope

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  16. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    garner or kdh on wc? cheers

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  17. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    bruno f is not worth 12m isnt he? would you keep on wc?

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  18. F4L
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    if pedro is out this gw i'd need to sell but its so depressing going through the strikers, er i guess could consider thiago? at least hes not losing mins to wilson right now and is getting chances. or just nah

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Thiago honestly decent. He’ll come good. Has just been super unlucky. Delap and Barry decent alternatives

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      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers

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    2. Captain Mal
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Do you plan to reverse the move next week? If yes, I'd consider Barry/Calvert-Lewin/Delap/Wissa.
      If it's a long-term move, probably Thiago, yes - not the greatest next 3 fixtures though.

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  19. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    I have been shafted every time a player has been awarded a goal late

    Solly March, king Gabriel and now DCL

    The gods don’t want me to win fpl

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  20. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hi. 0fts. 1mitb. Will this team survive gw5 before gw6 wildcard? Or wildcard now? Pedro unlikely to play - thanks

    Kinsky
    Calafiori maguire ajer (egan davis)
    Bruno mbeumo Szobo kdh (sangare forest)
    Haaland pedro dcl

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      easy save

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      1. Flynny
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers

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  21. JBG
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Groß playing midweek again, would be a real shame if something happened to him :/.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      He's captain

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        So is Bruno F

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  22. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    is kamada a good option on wc if for bb gw6? palace home to forest

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    1. Captain Mal
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good for his price, playing more advanced this season.
      I'd also take a look at Janelt. Good for DEFCONs, a solid long-term 8th attacker.

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        yep he was also on my radar. cheers 🙂

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  23. NejiHyuuga01
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any Newcastle fans have any insight on Dedic ? Is he droppable or secured at RB with Livra almost back?

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      There's sides in League 2 I don't think he'd get a game for

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hes crap and will be replaced fully by Livra in short time

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    3. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Brostan and co are wrong. He played for jassler at Salzburg and is critical to how he wants to play.
      Livra aint no threat to his position

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  24. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bruno rested hallelujah. All doubters shall perish GW5

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Has he ever been rested before?

      And hopefully, I'm probably brining him in this week. The timing feels right.

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  25. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Zzz of course Pedro is injured the one GW my bench is crap (because De Cuyper faces Ars)

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I feel this with Ajer v Chelsea, Diop v Everton away and Yalcouye v Arsenal…

      On WC6 and not sure whether to sell Pedro to Barry/Delap, go Ajer to Konsa and start Konsa, or roll and start Diop…

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