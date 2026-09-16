Doku, Sarr, Foden appeal: FPL injury updates ahead of Gameweek 5

This midweek sees 15 Premier League teams take part in EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League action.

And whenever there are midweek games, we often get accompanying pre-match press conferences. Six managers spoke on Monday, before three on Tuesday – though nothing from Aston Villa, Coventry City or Everton.

Next up, the bosses of Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

KEY INJURY UPDATES

MANCHESTER CITY

There are no new injuries for Enzo Maresca to worry about, as Jeremy Doku (calf) is almost ready to return from his Community Shield problem.

“Jeremy [Doku] is quite close – we are happy.” – Enzo Maresca

However, this EFL Cup hosting of Norwich City will be the start of Phil Foden‘s three-match suspension. Given a straight red card in the Manchester derby, it doesn’t sound like the club will appeal this decision.

“We didn’t speak about it, to be honest. We’ll see. I don’t know.” – Enzo Maresca on whether City will appeal Phil Foden’s red card

The competition’s current champions are seeing Thursday night as an opportunity to start some fringe players.

“For sure, we are going to make some changes. I don’t know how many, but for different reasons. The ones who will play I’m sure at some points they’re going to play important games in the Premier League and Champions League.” – Enzo Maresca

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries will visit Real Sociedad in the Europa League without anything on top of the known Amine Adli (calf), Eli Kroupi (foot), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) and Julian Araujo (thigh) injuries.

“So far, we just miss Amine Adli, we miss Junior Kroupi, we miss Veljko [Milosavljevic] and have two or three more players at home, so we are in a good spot.” – Marco Rose

The head coach believes this is the start of him making more lineup changes and earlier substitutions, to ease the workload.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Yet to feature competitively in 2026/27, Ismaila Sarr (groin) should be in the Eagles’ matchday squad that goes against Lech Poznan and can “potentially” start. Eddie Nketiah (knock) might also be involved at Selhurst Park.

“He [Sarr] could be in the team tomorrow, as could Eddie Nketiah, because they started to train with us this week, and they are in shape.” – Pierre Sage

As for Dean Henderson (foot) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring), there’s optimism that they’ll return shortly after this extended international break.

“I hope it will be after the international break. But with long injuries, there’s more or less days. That’s why we hope and we will see.” – Pierre Sage on Dean Henderson and Jean-Philippe Mateta

Chadi Riad (knee) is a long-term absentee.