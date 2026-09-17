FPL

Gameweek 5 Wildcard + is Gibbs-White worth £8.0m? FPL Q&A

17 September 2026 59 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman hosts our weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A, answering your burning questions.

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Q: With so many low to mid-price midfielders doing well, is Morgan Gibbs-White actually worth £8.0m?

FPL Gameweek 2: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

(via Champ)

A: I touched on this last week, when I said I preferred Gibbs-White to Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) over a longer period.

In terms of open-play goal threat, I think Rogers is the superior pick, which is backed up by the underlying numbers in the first four Gameweeks…

But what pushes Gibbs-White beyond players like Rogers, Antoine Semenyo (£8.4m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) is his role on set plays, plus potential penalties, having scored from the spot in Gameweek 2 with Igor Jesus (£5.8m) and Liam Delap (£5.5m) on the pitch.

Even in a worse attack, those extras should pay off.

Now, other cheaper players can also offer this.

Pascal Gross (£5.7m) is one option. Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) is another.

However, over the next four Gameweeks, when Nottingham Forest play Coventry City, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town, I fully expect Gibbs-White to outscore them, having played a part in 75% of the goals that Oliver Glasner’s side have scored this season.

Also, Gibbs-White has either scored or assisted in each of his last eight away games, with 70 points. Given Forest’s upcoming run on the road, plus Coventry at home on Saturday, I think he will be worth the outlay.

Q: Which teams would you target on a Wildcard?

­­­FPL Gameweek 5 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider 6

(via Joletouriste)

A: I’ve included a Gameweek 5 Wildcard draft below, with the assumption that a Bench Boost has already been played.

In terms of the teams to target, I’d focus on…

  • Arsenal
  • Fulham
  • Newcastle United
  • Nottingham Forest

Arsenal are the best defensive team in Europe, so a double-up at the back, specifically Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.5m), feels like a must.

I’d also include Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) – with Viktor Gyokeres (£7.2m) out of favour, it should mean more penalties for the winger.

Fulham, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest is purely a fixture play. I’ll add Everton to that list, too.

If you include an attacker from each of those sides, you’ll get 11 fixtures against the three promoted clubs and Crystal Palace over the next four Gameweeks…

It’s perhaps unfair to include Hull City here, given how well they have started, but they’re still in the bottom half for most of the key defensive metrics.

Defensively, there is loads of value in the £5.0m defender pool, so I’d prioritise three of these options: Lewis Hall (£5.2m), Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m) and Neco Williams (£5.0m).

In midfield, Gibbs-White is the clear talisman for Nottingham Forest. I’d also feel comfortable backing the 1.6%-owned Josh King (£5.5m), who looks like a superb young talent. The rest of the midfield is fairly self-explanatory, and I’d feel confident taking on the more popular picks like Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) and Szoboszlai with this set-up.

Up top, I’d probably avoid Joao Pedro (£7.8m) given the uncertainty. If you’d rather keep him, you could perhaps switch Palmer to Rogers, then move Wissa to Pedro, although I’m a bit less keen on that due to penalties.

This is the team I would pick if I was playing the Wildcard this week, with £0.5m in the bank so affordability shouldn’t be an issue.

Q: What is your opinion on a power-packed midfield of Cole Palmer (£9.7m), Morgan Rogers, Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m), Gibbs-White and Rayan Cherki (£7.8m)?

FPL notes: Most-sold Mbeumo scores, Rashford + Garner injury latest

(via Esraj)

A: I’m not convinced it’s really necessary, given the value offered by some of the cheaper midfielders this season.

Gross is a superb ‘set-and-forget’ option.

Then you’ve got others with multiple routes to points, like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m), Marcus Tavernier (£6.1m) and Anton Stach (£6.0m), with set plays and defensive contribution (DefCon) point potential.

I think you can move these players in/out based on the fixtures, potentially pushing more money into your backline.

Given their open play threat, I don’t mind Kevin Schade (£6.1m) or Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) when the fixtures fall kindly either.

Q: Is it too early to move for Jurrien Timber (£6.5m)? He had a goal disallowed for offside in his previous cameo, plus Ben White (£5.5m) has his own issues.

FPL notes: Timber + Calafiori injury latest, Gabriel returns + why Minteh was benched 4

(via FPL Blow-In)

A: I think it’s a bit too early for Timber.

I thought he did really well after coming off the bench at Sunderland last week and nearly scored. However, it was only his second appearance since March.

He was completely rested for the midweek trip to Ipswich Town.

That said, given the length of absence, Mikel Arteta will surely adopt a cautious approach.

“No, everything is fine. He has played much more than we wanted. The other day he had 53 minutes after five months out. We need to look after him.” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber, speaking after Tuesday’s win over Ipswich Town

Given that rest on Tuesday, it may hint at a start for Timber at the Amex Stadium in Gameweek 5.

But even if White is ruled out, Martin Zubimendi (£5.3m) could easily play at right-back, as he did at Portman Road.

Personally, I’d rather be a week late for Timber rather than rush in, particularly given the £6.5m outlay.

Q: Who should I replace Joao Pedro with, if he’s out past the international break?

(via Pompel)

A: Xabi Alonso’s update wasn’t particularly helpful on Thursday. You’ve probably seen it already, but I’ll include it below just in case, with the quotes lifted from Neale’s Team News article.

“In terms of injuries, and in terms of the squad, we are having the last training session tomorrow, so no one is ruled out for us for Friday. So, I prefer to be cautious and we will wait till tomorrow to take the final decision on every player.” – Xabi Alonso on the Chelsea team news

“No.” – Xabi Alonso, when asked if he could confirm what Joao Pedro’s injury is

“It’s a possibility.” – Xabi Alonso on whether Joao Pedro could play on Friday but still miss out on international duty with Brazil

Now, Chelsea play tomorrow night in the Gameweek 5 opener, so we might get some early news.

If not, I’d probably start Joao Pedro anyway; just make sure you have a decent first sub in place. You’ll only want him back after the international break, provided it isn’t serious.

I’m on a Bench Boost, so it’s a bit more complicated. However, for others, you’ve probably got the squad to cope with him missing out.

If you only have a promoted defender to come in or something like that, I’d consider switching him out for Wissa or Barry.

59 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    I am now having second thoughts about including j pedro on wc...what are you guys doing?

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    1. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I'd probably keep him, but have a strong enough midfield so that you can bench him.

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        its annoying as team looks better without him...arrghh

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Does it look better for gw6 supposing he starts then?

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  2. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Pick two (for the next 4/5weeks) from:

    A) MGW
    B) Delap
    C) King
    D) Barnes

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    1. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      AD

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      I’ve all 4 currently lol

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      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        Nice lol, I need to move on Elanga and Wirtz unfortunately.

        Who would be your preferred two?

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          A and D

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  3. banskt
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Who shall I transfer in as the first sub for Joao Pedro?

    A. Delap
    B. Barry

    Current squad has Brobbey and 1 FT. Roll instead?

    Defense: Shaw / Van Ewijk / Hume / De Cuyper / Calafiori. Expecting to hardly get 3 from there, let alone 4.

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      a looks good

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  4. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Will u just start leif davis over pedro?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      why not 🙂 i dont think I will have pedro in my wc. if you keep, start him though.

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    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Start Pedro, Davis first on bench.

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    3. THE Wild Rover
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      No, because I don’t own him.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Good to see you, Wild Rover. How have you been mate?

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    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      No. Everton will give very little away defensively.

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  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    keep or sell de cuyper on wc? cheers. bb gw6 if that helps.

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    1. El Presidente
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'd keep

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    2. banskt
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd keep.

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  6. El Presidente
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Hi guys,

    Best replacement for Foden up to 6.6?
    Thanks!

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      We need to know who you already have first 🙄

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    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 16 Years
      30 mins ago

      Maybe ndiaye

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        He already has him.

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  7. premierglaser
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    MGE worth a hit? What would you do?

    MGW (COV) -4
    wirtz (bou)
    Tzolis (bha)

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  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    I remember the days when Zoph used to write this article for Scout (and not Hub) and he would answer my question every week. Ignoring someone is not only very childish but it is a form of bullying too 😥

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Zachary is a way worse player than Tom so id have Tom pick and answer any day of the week

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      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        39 mins ago

        Zophar** ffs

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      2. Christina.
        • 16 Years
        38 mins ago

        I remember

        F
        o
        r
        c
        a

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      3. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Alice? Alice? WTF is Alice/Zachery?! 😆

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    2. Hairy Potter
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I still miss Waxys, and his spiritual son Foo Fighter.

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  9. MEGPAL
    • 14 Years
    53 mins ago

    Sorry if it feels like stating the obvious but there’s too much uncertainty around not to say it. There’s zero chance JP risks pulling out of international duty if he has chance of playing tomorrow night. Zero. My good deed done for the day.

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    1. THE Wild Rover
      • 16 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why is pulling out of international duty a risk? Brazil treat him like dirt.

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        “Like dirt” hahahaha

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      2. MEGPAL
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Because he would like to represent Brazil and not risk tarnishing his reputation with Carlo. Plus the sheer embarrassment of pulling out to then start in the prem. Cant believe this is up for debate tbh

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        1. PartyTime
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Brentford aren't an easy side to beat away from home so I totally understand why Xabi didn't give any valuable info. He probably respects Keith Andrews' team.

          My final verdict: he will miss out.

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  10. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Do people really don't have a single sub to play, and planning to sell the best value player in the game because he is out for 1 GW?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Some seem to have that sort of problems. They have a reason not to roll and be on this site, unlike us.

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  11. JayJay96
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Wildcard team - thoughts ?

    Trafford / Leno

    Gabs | Konsa | Munoz | Thiaw | Van Hecke

    Palmer | Garner | MGW | Barnes | GroB

    Haaland | Wissa | Barry

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      V nice

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    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      yep cant fault it

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  12. Nightf0x
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Kinsky (verb)
    Cala konsa ewjik (shaw hume)
    Foden schade bruno palmer (slater)
    Haland dcl pedro

    which ?

    A) WC or FH
    B) foden to ode, start ewjik/shaw(if fit), slater start if pedro out
    C) foden hume/shaw -4 to ode/barnes/taverner/KDH aina/dedic

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  13. BlzE_94
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    Who would you have first on the bench? Belloumi or Gross

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  14. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    That third striker spot on WC is a right tricky decision. Happy to have DCL at elland road for gw5 prior to shifting back to Pedro. I’ve had Barry, Delap, and Wissa floating in and out otherwise. Toughie

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      i m going haaland wissa delap

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Which one you dropping for Pedro gw6?

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  15. Just jarvo
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Would i be stupid to free hit this week and still wildcard GW6 as always planned? got JP and White in my current side

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you don't have enough free transfers, that sorts it. However, hardly optimal.

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  16. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Play two :

    A ) Konsa ( BRI )
    B ) Leif Davis ( EVE )
    C ) Robertson ( AVL )

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      just now

      a c

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  17. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    on wc. best gk for bb gw 6 only

    a vert - sun away - (have de cuyper )
    b scherpen - fulham home - (have davis)
    c leno

    thank you!

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  18. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    According to several sources interviewed for this report, João Pedro has edema in his knee, caused by a sprain of the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments that occurred during the recent draw against Hull City in the English league.

    After reporting discomfort, the number 9 was examined last Tuesday (15) at a clinic in London, and the reports were clear in recommending that he spend three and a half weeks recovering.

    https://www.espn.com.br/futebol/chelsea/artigo/_/id/17269025/tecnico-chelsea-surpreende-faz-misterio-lesao-joao-pedro-corte-selecao

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    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers Tony

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      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        I wonder has this affects their attack (I.e. Palmer + Rogers)

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  19. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Okay let's do it tonight

    VVD & Elanga >
    N.Willimas & MGW

    OKAAAAAY
    No

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  20. Out now
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best 4.5 def other than Konsa? Thinking mykolenko or maitland-niles.. Aina perhaps but he dosnt have nailed mins

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  21. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play ones:

    Maguire (ful)
    Davis (eve)

    Thanks

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