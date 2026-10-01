WSL Fantasy 2026/27: Expert team reveal for Matchweek 5

With four rounds of WSL Fantasy complete, attention now turns to Matchweek 5.

Our expert Joe is back to reveal his latest squad, sharing his planned transfers, key selection decisions and captaincy thoughts ahead of the deadline.

A 76-point return and a third consecutive green arrow pushed me up to 102nd in the world after Matchday 4.

Matchday 5 is the final round before we get unlimited transfers. With that in mind, here’s how my team is currently shaping up, along with a few one-week punts I’m considering.

TEAM REVEAL

GOALKEEPERS

With both of my goalkeepers playing on Sunday, I’ll have to decide between Hannah Hampton and Fran Bentley this week.

Bentley produced an excellent 11-point haul last time out. However, Chelsea’s defensive stability means I’ll probably start Hampton.

I’ll have to monitor the injury news first. Hampton picked up a knock late on against Lyon on Wednesday but still managed to finish the match.

DEFENDERS

Ellie Carpenter continued her superb form with another double-digit haul in Matchday 4, this time without even producing an attacking return!

There is some risk of a rest on Sunday after she played almost every minute of Chelsea’s season so far. However, her points potential is high enough for me to take that risk.

Maya Le Tissier was a gutting one last week. A late West Ham consolation penalty, followed by a yellow card, dropped her score from seven points to two. It probably cost her some bonus points as well!

To rub salt in the wound, Andrea Medina (£5.5m), the other Manchester United defender I considered, returned a huge 17 points.

Regardless, Le Tissier remains a great option. Manchester United v Liverpool is the only Saturday fixture, making their assets the only ones we can substitute out before Sunday’s matches.

Le Tissier holds the armband for now, although I’ll probably move it onto one of my transfers.

Kaitlyn Torpey still looks like a bargain at £4.0m. The Newcastle United defender has returned in all four Matchdays so far, with her side conceding just one league goal.

Torpey has also picked up both an attacking and defensive actions point in consecutive matches. A trip to local rivals Durham, who sit bottom of the table, provides another great opportunity for returns.

After consecutive blanks, it’s time for Ona Batlle to leave my team ahead of Arsenal’s difficult trip to Manchester City.

I’m likely to replace her with Medina as I look to maximise the Saturday fixture and make the most of substitutions. Natalia Ramos is tempting too, as Fantasy lists her as a defender despite her playing in a more advanced midfield role for Liverpool.

Alex Greenwood provided another bright spot in Matchday 4, scoring her first WSL goal in over two years.

Selling her would allow me to bring in both Medina and Ramos. However, that would leave me needing to keep at least one of my three Saturday defenders in the XI, even if they all blank.

As a result, I’m more likely to buy a midfielder or forward instead. That would allow me to substitute all three defenders if necessary.

Keeping Greenwood is still a perfectly good option. Her attacking potential looks promising, while Arsenal have scored just twice in the WSL this season.

MIDFIELDERS

Lauren James is an easy hold after returning from her knock against Arsenal last week. As with Carpenter, there is some risk of a rest or an early substitution. That could put me off captaining James on Sunday, but her points potential remains excellent.

Signe Gaupset was really unlucky not to return last week after producing 1.25 xG+xA. Gaupset has created more chances than anyone else in the WSL. London City Lionesses provide a difficult test, but I’m happy to back a player from the league’s highest-scoring attack.

Lauren Hemp needs little explanation this week. Despite getting a full rest against Charlton, Hemp remains the fourth-highest-scoring midfielder in the game. She also leads the WSL for expected assists (xA) and ranks second for expected goals (xG).

With Arsenal struggling, this looks like another good opportunity for Hemp to return.

My two London City Lionesses players sit on the bench for now. After a slow opening two matches, Alexia Putellas has started to find her rhythm. She scored her first WSL goal on Saturday and has produced over 1.8 xG+xA across her last two matches.

I’m happy to have her as a substitute option, even with a difficult trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Daniëlle van de Donk has dropped into a deeper role rather than playing as a striker over the last two matches, which is slightly disappointing.

Her underlying numbers remain fine, though. At her price, keeping her as my second substitute still makes sense.

FORWARDS

Kathleen McGovern is the player I’m currently considering selling.

Durham is a great fixture for Newcastle’s attackers, but McGovern has been substituted early in two consecutive matches.

My main replacement option is Elisabeth Terland. She hasn’t enjoyed a flying start to the season, but she offers an interesting one-week punt.

Manchester United playing on Saturday also gives me another opportunity to maximise substitutions and the captaincy change.

Vivien Endemann (£6.0m) is the other forward I’m considering. She’s started the season strongly and showed against Manchester City that she can deliver against difficult opposition.

Khadija Shaw is, as always, an easy hold. She’s the WSL’s leading goalscorer and has accumulated more than twice the xG of any other player. Even with Arsenal up next, Shaw remains a serious captaincy option for Sunday.

Kiko Seike completes my line-up. Brighton have struggled in attack this season, scoring just three goals from 8.3 xG. If there’s a fixture to change their fortunes, however, it’s Charlton.

Their opponents are yet to pick up a point and have conceded the joint-most goals in the WSL.

Seike still managed 0.8 xG against London City and missed a big chance. I’m hopeful she can finally get on the scoresheet this week, and she could even become a Sunday captaincy option.

Best of luck for Matchday 5, everybody!