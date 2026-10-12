UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 2 projected team goals

Goals mean points in UCL Fantasy, so identifying the teams expected to score heavily can help us target the best attacking assets for Matchday 2.

So, here we take a look at our projected team goals for the second round.

These projections come from our brand-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 2 squads.

TOP 10 PROJECTED TEAM GOALS

Note: You can access all 36 clean sheet projections in our toolkit

SUMMARY

Bayern Munich top the projected goals table for Matchday 2, with their trip to Viking FK looking hugely promising. The German champions are expected to score 3.74 goals, putting them comfortably ahead of the chasing pack.

Barcelona (3.03) and Liverpool (2.77) complete the top three, with both sides also facing favourable opposition. The Catalans travel to Galatasaray, while Liverpool visit LASK. Those fixtures should give managers plenty of confidence in their attacking assets, particularly given the quality available across both squads.

Stuttgart sit fourth on 2.58 projected goals ahead of their trip to Slovan Bratislava. That makes their attacking players worth a closer look, especially for managers searching for cheaper alternatives to the premium forwards and midfielders.

Inter (2.52) and Arsenal (2.46) are next, with home matches against Club Brugge and Lille respectively. Both have the advantage of playing in front of their own supporters, although Arsenal’s fixture looks slightly less straightforward than some of the other matches near the top of the table.

Further down, Borussia Dortmund (2.08), Real Madrid (2.03), Como (2.02) and RB Leipzig (2.02) complete the top ten. Dortmund face Bodø/Glimt, while Real Madrid travel to Roma. Como’s trip to Feyenoord and Leipzig’s home meeting with PSV also offer potential, particularly for managers considering differential picks.

The biggest takeaway is the gap between Bayern and the rest. With Barcelona and Liverpool also projected to score heavily, there is a strong case for prioritising attackers from those three clubs this week. However, Stuttgart’s favourable fixture and the home matches for Inter and Arsenal give managers several other routes to points.