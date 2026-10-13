UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Expert team reveals for Matchday 2

With the UCL Fantasy deadline approaching, our resident experts are finalising their chips and transfers.

Here, they reveal their 15-man teams, explain the key decisions behind their selections and discuss their plans for the second round and the long-term.

Our six-strong team are serial top 1k finishers in UCL Fantasy, so they know their stuff.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also use our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 2 squads.

NOTES

After a solid opening Matchday, it’s been injury chaos heading into Matchday 2. Raphinha and Rodrigo Zalazar are both ruled out, while Maximilian Mittelstädt looks almost certain to miss out after needing stitches in his heel.

and are both ruled out, while looks almost certain to miss out after needing stitches in his heel. The original plan was to move Bruno Fernandes on for a Bayern Munich midfielder or Dominik Szoboszlai , but even the latter now looks doubtful.

on for a Bayern Munich midfielder or , but even the latter now looks doubtful. That leaves a likely switch from Raphinha to Lamine Yamal , funded by downgrading Mittelstädt to a €4.0m defender. With three €4.0m defenders already in the squad, adding a fourth is far from ideal. However, with Limitless planned for Matchday 3 and a Wildcard in Matchday 4 or 5, the hope is that the ultra-cheap defence can get through the next couple of rounds.

, funded by downgrading Mittelstädt to a €4.0m defender. With three €4.0m defenders already in the squad, adding a fourth is far from ideal. However, with Limitless planned for Matchday 3 and a Wildcard in Matchday 4 or 5, the hope is that the ultra-cheap defence can get through the next couple of rounds. Harry Kane gets the captaincy on Tuesday, although there’s a slight concern he could be rested. Kylian Mbappé provides a strong backup option on Wednesday if needed.

gets the captaincy on Tuesday, although there’s a slight concern he could be rested. provides a strong backup option on Wednesday if needed. There’s a temptation to captain Michael Olise instead, but this feels like the sort of fixture where Bayern could win a penalty or two, allowing Kane to boost his tally from the spot.

NOTES

As will probably be the case for many managers, I have three injuries to deal with this week, with Raphinha , Rodrigo Zalazar and Maximilian Mittelstädt all expected to miss out. Replacing all three would only cost me one hit (-4), so I’ve decided to take that route rather than use a chip, especially as the rest of my team looks in good shape.

, and all expected to miss out. Replacing all three would only cost me one hit (-4), so I’ve decided to take that route rather than use a chip, especially as the rest of my team looks in good shape. Raphinha’s injury gives me the perfect opportunity to bring in Michael Olise , having somehow gone without him in Matchday 1 and missed out on his huge 21-point haul!

, having somehow gone without him in Matchday 1 and missed out on his huge 21-point haul! With that move essentially locked in, I have €9.5m left to spend on a midfielder and defender. None of the €5.0m or €5.5m midfielders particularly appeal to me, so I’m considering spending €5.0m on Federico Dimarco instead.

instead. That would leave €4.5m for the midfield spot, with Gjivai Zechiël currently leading the way. The young Dutchman has been one of the Eredivisie’s best performers this season, producing five goals and four assists in eight matches.

currently leading the way. The young Dutchman has been one of the Eredivisie’s best performers this season, producing five goals and four assists in eight matches. Feyenoord’s fixtures aren’t necessarily ideal for my Limitless Matchday 3 and Wildcard Matchday 7 strategy, although they do play all but one of their upcoming matches at home. Their only away trip is against Viking FK, which looks fairly favourable on paper.

Another €4.5m midfielder I’m considering is Alisson Santana of Shakhtar Donetsk. Their upcoming fixtures look considerably better, although the usual home advantage may be less significant with Shakhtar playing their home matches at Stamford Bridge this season.

of Shakhtar Donetsk. Their upcoming fixtures look considerably better, although the usual home advantage may be less significant with Shakhtar playing their home matches at Stamford Bridge this season. For captaincy, it’s between Olise and Harry Kane on Tuesday, with Kylian Mbappé ready to take over on Wednesday if the first captain fails to deliver.

NOTES

We couldn’t ask for much more, with Matchdays 2 and 3 coming back-to-back!

Matchday 1 went brilliantly, finishing on 120 points and an overall rank of around 12k. Unfortunately, a few injuries are threatening to spoil the party.

The current transfer plan is to sell Raphinha and Zalazar, bringing in Kevin De Bruyne alongside one of Martin Baturina , Nico Paz or Assane Diao .

and Zalazar, bringing in alongside one of , or . As for captaincy, Harry Kane gets the armband on Tuesday, with Kylian Mbappé lined up for Wednesday if needed.

gets the armband on Tuesday, with lined up for Wednesday if needed. Good luck, everyone! May your arrows be green!

NOTES

A return of 121 points and a place inside the top 10k made for a very good start to Matchday 1!

Matchday 2 looks a little trickier, though. Injuries and doubts surround Raphinha , Julian Ryerson , Maximilian Mittelstädt and Rodrigo Zalazar . There are also concerns over minutes or fixtures for Josha Vagnoman , Sergi Altimira , Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes .

, , and . There are also concerns over minutes or fixtures for , , and . The plan is to avoid using the Wildcard this week, although that could still change depending on team news.

For now, Inter, Liverpool, RB Leipzig and potentially Real Madrid are the teams I’m looking to target, given their upcoming fixtures.

My current thinking is to sell Mittelstädt, Ryerson and Raphinha, using two free transfers and a four-point hit. Defensively, I’m considering two of Federico Dimarco , Virgil van Dijk and David Raum , alongside a midfielder from Hakan Çalhanoğlu , Antonio Nusa or Vinícius Júnior .

, and , alongside a midfielder from , or . However, if both Mittelstädt and Zalazar are confirmed out, I may have to activate the Wildcard earlier than planned.

For captaincy, Harry Kane gets the armband on Tuesday. Wednesday’s options are Serhou Guirassy and Vinícius Júnior, depending on how the first day goes.

NOTES

Raphinha’s injury has complicated my plans slightly. I was already looking to sell Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to double up on Raphinha and Lamine Yamal , but now I’m forced to find another premium midfielder instead.

to double up on Raphinha and , but now I’m forced to find another premium midfielder instead. Michael Olise looks like a great option against Viking FK, although Bayern Munich’s rotation is a concern. After dropping points in the Bundesliga, they also face Arsenal in just over a week’s time, so there’s a chance some players could be rested.

looks like a great option against Viking FK, although Bayern Munich’s rotation is a concern. After dropping points in the Bundesliga, they also face Arsenal in just over a week’s time, so there’s a chance some players could be rested. I’m also slightly worried about how many away fixtures my squad has this week, particularly with my Bundesliga players travelling to Norway.

Vinícius Júnior is another midfielder I’m considering. His league suspension following a red card should make his Champions League minutes more secure, but Roma have been very good defensively, which makes that fixture less appealing.

is another midfielder I’m considering. His league suspension following a red card should make his Champions League minutes more secure, but Roma have been very good defensively, which makes that fixture less appealing. Wednesday is another concern, as I don’t have any real premium captaincy options. However, Bradley Barcola or Serhou Guirassy could still do the job if I need to switch the armband.

[/private]