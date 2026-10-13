Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Expert team reveals for Matchday 2

13 October 2026 20 comments
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With the UCL Fantasy deadline approaching, our resident experts are finalising their chips and transfers.

Here, they reveal their 15-man teams, explain the key decisions behind their selections and discuss their plans for the second round and the long-term.

Our six-strong team are serial top 1k finishers in UCL Fantasy, so they know their stuff.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also use our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 2 squads.

@Big4FPL

NOTES

  • After a solid opening Matchday, it’s been injury chaos heading into Matchday 2. Raphinha and Rodrigo Zalazar are both ruled out, while Maximilian Mittelstädt looks almost certain to miss out after needing stitches in his heel.
  • The original plan was to move Bruno Fernandes on for a Bayern Munich midfielder or Dominik Szoboszlai, but even the latter now looks doubtful.
  • That leaves a likely switch from Raphinha to Lamine Yamal, funded by downgrading Mittelstädt to a €4.0m defender. With three €4.0m defenders already in the squad, adding a fourth is far from ideal. However, with Limitless planned for Matchday 3 and a Wildcard in Matchday 4 or 5, the hope is that the ultra-cheap defence can get through the next couple of rounds.
  • Harry Kane gets the captaincy on Tuesday, although there’s a slight concern he could be rested. Kylian Mbappé provides a strong backup option on Wednesday if needed.
  • There’s a temptation to captain Michael Olise instead, but this feels like the sort of fixture where Bayern could win a penalty or two, allowing Kane to boost his tally from the spot.

@MeijersDavid

Matchday 2 UCL

NOTES

  • As will probably be the case for many managers, I have three injuries to deal with this week, with Raphinha, Rodrigo Zalazar and Maximilian Mittelstädt all expected to miss out. Replacing all three would only cost me one hit (-4), so I’ve decided to take that route rather than use a chip, especially as the rest of my team looks in good shape.
  • Raphinha’s injury gives me the perfect opportunity to bring in Michael Olise, having somehow gone without him in Matchday 1 and missed out on his huge 21-point haul!
  • With that move essentially locked in, I have €9.5m left to spend on a midfielder and defender. None of the €5.0m or €5.5m midfielders particularly appeal to me, so I’m considering spending €5.0m on Federico Dimarco instead.
  • That would leave €4.5m for the midfield spot, with Gjivai Zechiël currently leading the way. The young Dutchman has been one of the Eredivisie’s best performers this season, producing five goals and four assists in eight matches.
  • Feyenoord’s fixtures aren’t necessarily ideal for my Limitless Matchday 3 and Wildcard Matchday 7 strategy, although they do play all but one of their upcoming matches at home. Their only away trip is against Viking FK, which looks fairly favourable on paper.
  • Another €4.5m midfielder I’m considering is Alisson Santana of Shakhtar Donetsk. Their upcoming fixtures look considerably better, although the usual home advantage may be less significant with Shakhtar playing their home matches at Stamford Bridge this season.
  • For captaincy, it’s between Olise and Harry Kane on Tuesday, with Kylian Mbappé ready to take over on Wednesday if the first captain fails to deliver.

@SilentBats

Matchday 2 UCL

NOTES

  • We couldn’t ask for much more, with Matchdays 2 and 3 coming back-to-back!
  • Matchday 1 went brilliantly, finishing on 120 points and an overall rank of around 12k. Unfortunately, a few injuries are threatening to spoil the party.
  • The current transfer plan is to sell Raphinha and Zalazar, bringing in Kevin De Bruyne alongside one of Martin Baturina, Nico Paz or Assane Diao.
  • As for captaincy, Harry Kane gets the armband on Tuesday, with Kylian Mbappé lined up for Wednesday if needed.
  • Good luck, everyone! May your arrows be green!

@hichemillo

NOTES

  • A return of 121 points and a place inside the top 10k made for a very good start to Matchday 1!
  • Matchday 2 looks a little trickier, though. Injuries and doubts surround Raphinha, Julian Ryerson, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Rodrigo Zalazar. There are also concerns over minutes or fixtures for Josha Vagnoman, Sergi Altimira, Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes.
  • The plan is to avoid using the Wildcard this week, although that could still change depending on team news.
  • For now, Inter, Liverpool, RB Leipzig and potentially Real Madrid are the teams I’m looking to target, given their upcoming fixtures.
  • My current thinking is to sell Mittelstädt, Ryerson and Raphinha, using two free transfers and a four-point hit. Defensively, I’m considering two of Federico Dimarco, Virgil van Dijk and David Raum, alongside a midfielder from Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Antonio Nusa or Vinícius Júnior.
  • However, if both Mittelstädt and Zalazar are confirmed out, I may have to activate the Wildcard earlier than planned.
  • For captaincy, Harry Kane gets the armband on Tuesday. Wednesday’s options are Serhou Guirassy and Vinícius Júnior, depending on how the first day goes.

@TheCrisk

Matchday 2 UCL

NOTES

  • Raphinha’s injury has complicated my plans slightly. I was already looking to sell Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to double up on Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, but now I’m forced to find another premium midfielder instead.
  • Michael Olise looks like a great option against Viking FK, although Bayern Munich’s rotation is a concern. After dropping points in the Bundesliga, they also face Arsenal in just over a week’s time, so there’s a chance some players could be rested.
  • I’m also slightly worried about how many away fixtures my squad has this week, particularly with my Bundesliga players travelling to Norway.
  • Vinícius Júnior is another midfielder I’m considering. His league suspension following a red card should make his Champions League minutes more secure, but Roma have been very good defensively, which makes that fixture less appealing.
  • Wednesday is another concern, as I don’t have any real premium captaincy options. However, Bradley Barcola or Serhou Guirassy could still do the job if I need to switch the armband.

[/private]

Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Sangare, Konsa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 4?
20 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Which option is better:
    1. Keep Dom in bench and start Odegard, Mbuemo
    2. Transfer Dom to Gross and bench Odegard or Mbuemo

    Not sure how long will Dom out for as well

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      By Dom, do you mean Dominic Solanke? If I had him, I'd want to play him at home to Coventry. He's not yellow carded, so I assume he picked up some sort of injury?

      But honestly, Odegaard and Mbeumo would get the nod instead (for me).

      No matter which of the options you do, you are going to have a benching headache. I would definitely prefer 2 though. Gross is too cheap and doing too well not to have right now. I'd be looking to gain points on everyone else somewhere else before you are priced out.

      Open Controls
  2. SalahFingers
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Pickford Tzolakis
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper Hall Egan
    Saka Rogers Schade Gross Janelt
    Haaland Joao Pedro Kostoulas

    A) The idea is play Kostoulas each week and first bench Janelt as my 90+2 DC points most weeks.

    B) But would it be better to have Kostoulas as my first bench cheap player, and upgrade Janelt to someone who might score?

    C) Or get rid of Kostoulas, so I can have 2 Brighton defs. Pickford -> Verbruggen, which means Kostoulas -> Someone. I was thinking Izak here but he's injured now so can't.

    Open Controls
  3. Assisting the assister
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    What’s the priority?
    A. Wissa to DCL/Barry/Solanke
    B. MGW to Cherki

    1FT - cheers

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Why would DCL be a priority?

      Barry is on form but 2 horrible fixtures. I'd pass.

      Solanke just because he's against Coventry next? Coventry actually are winning games. I definitely wouldn't buy a Spurs forward.

      B for me MGW to Cherki seems boring but the most reliable atm.

      Open Controls
  4. Absolutely Muñozed
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Hall De Cuyper
    Palmer Rogers MGW Gross
    Haaland JP Barry
    Sub- Munoz Konsa Slater
    2 FT and 2.2 itb

    1. Roll FTs
    2. MGW to Cherki
    3. MGW + Munoz to Cherki + Gvardiol for free

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      My priority would be to sell MGW. He and his team aren't doing particularly well and they are playing 3 of the top 4 teams in the next 4 games (ARS, MCI, BRE).

      I'd go with 3 honestly.

      Open Controls
  5. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    People kept saying "Cherki won't play much with UCL" and whatnot yet he's the 2nd highest scoring midfielder in the game so far.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      He only played over 65 mins once before Foden's suspension, so not really sure what your issue with that statement is

      Open Controls
  6. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Do I use/waste(as he'll be benched anyway) an FT if Szobo drops or roll FT to adjust triple Brighton next GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      30 mins ago

      They had an amazing fixture in matchday 1 so lots of people picked multiple man utd players

      Open Controls
  7. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    I don’t play UCL Fantasy but the guy with Bruno + Mbeumo (C) might need to be institutionalised

    Open Controls
  8. Pedram
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Fixture looks pretty good for Coventry. Thoughts on on Jay Dasilva?

    Open Controls
    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      30 mins ago

      why would you pick him over Bobby Thomas?

      Open Controls
      1. Pedram
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        Because he contributes offensively. 1 goal and assist in the past two games.

        Open Controls
  9. FDMS All Starz
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who to bring in for Szobo?

    A) Enzo (regular starter in a prolific city team + set pieces, but plays deep)

    B) Savio (Brightest spark in a bad spurs team, great fixtures coming up surely they start scoring)

    C) Tavernier (pens? Talisman, good fixtures coming up but Bournemouth in a bad patch)

    Open Controls
    1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
      just now

      Gross, but if already own cherki or Rogers if can afford, but if none of these three work taverner.
      Please see related post below

      Open Controls
  10. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
    19 mins ago

    If you could buy any two midfielders for free, who would you pick and why?
    I already have rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Mbeumo and Palmer

      Open Controls
  11. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is it risky bringing in Gvardiol?

    Thinking of moving Williams to him.

    Open Controls

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