UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 2 clean sheet odds

As the second round of UCL Fantasy nears, we take a look at the Matchday 2 clean sheet odds to identify which teams have the strongest defensive prospects.

These odds come from our brand-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!

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TOP PROJECTED CLEAN SHEET ODDS: MATCHDAY 2

SUMMARY

Arsenal lead the clean sheet odds for Matchday 2, with a 56% chance of shutting out Lille at the Emirates. The Gunners kept a clean sheet in their opening Champions League fixture and boasted the competition’s best defence last season.

Bayern Munich and Inter sit joint-second on 50%, although there are a few differences worth considering. Bayern also kept a clean sheet in Matchday 1 and now travel to Viking FK, giving them a decent opportunity to make it two from two.

Inter, meanwhile, have struggled to keep clean sheets consistently this season. There have been some encouraging signs. The shutout against Parma in their latest league outing being one of them. Club Brugge visit the San Siro this week, so there is a good opportunity for the Italian side to build on that result.

Liverpool aren’t far behind on 48% ahead of their trip to LASK. The Reds have managed three clean sheets in all competitions so far, although their recent 3-0 defeat to Manchester City was hardly encouraging. Their opponents failed to score against AEK Athens in Matchday 1, which should give Liverpool a decent chance of adding another shutout.

Stuttgart complete the top five with a 42% clean sheet probability against Slovan Bratislava. The German side have kept three consecutive clean sheets when including their two recent friendlies, and this looks like an excellent opportunity to extend that run. Slovan were beaten 6-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in the opening round, so Stuttgart defenders could offer good value this week.

Aston Villa (38%) are next, with a home fixture against Fenerbahçe, while Barcelona (33%) travel to Galatasaray. The Catalans may have one of the strongest attacks in the competition, but their clean sheet prospects aren’t quite as convincing. That could make their attacking players a better investment.

Arsenal, Bayern and Inter look like the standout defences on paper. However, there are alternatives worth considering. Stuttgart’s fixture is particularly attractive, while Liverpool also have a reasonable chance of keeping LASK out.