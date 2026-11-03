Champions League

UCL Fantasy: Expert team reveals for Matchday 4

3 November 2026 46 comments
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With the UCL Fantasy deadline approaching, our resident experts are finalising their chips and transfers.

Here, they reveal their 15-man teams, explain the key decisions behind their selections and discuss their plans for the fourth round and the long term.

Our six-strong team are serial top 1k finishers in UCL Fantasy, so they know their stuff.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also use our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 4 squads.

@MeijersDavid

46 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Is Justin Kluivert a viable option for this gameweek, and beyond?!

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      His starts/mins might be an issue once Kroupi is fit to start after IB

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Would you consider him a good option for the next gameweek away to Ipswich at the very least?!

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        1. Tonyawesome69
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Not my type of pick, I'm expecting an early sub again

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  2. Brosstan
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Feels good to be a Barry owner. #value

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  3. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Thinking I will bring big Gab in for Thomas and play 5 atb

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    1. Brosstan
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Welcome to the club 🙂

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      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        523/532 rotating a mid and fwd. Points are atb!

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    2. ran
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Who are the other defenders? Going with 2/3/4 mids?

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  4. SpaceCadet
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    UCL fantasy question. Undav > guirassy -4?

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  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW9 (652 teams)

    Safety score = 46
    Top score = Khalid Ameen 85

    57 teams to be removed, 595 teams through to GW10

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Autosubs not included.

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Hi TM, forgot to register for LMS. Are there any plans to reopen the league for entries?

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      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        International break next week.

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        1. Tonyawesome69
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Cheers TM, tend to switch off during IB but I will keep an eye out for it.

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    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Just scraped through again - with 47 points.

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  6. Tonyawesome69
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Saliba is back training with the first team in the UCL open training session.

    https://x.com/SamBIitz/status/2117587189651407107?a=CGlbORJ4osh_y2fMvOw&s=19

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    1. x.jim.x
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Tick tock Konsa fans... tick tock

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    2. PartyTime
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      New Konsa owner

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    3. Tonyawesome69
      56 mins ago

      As a Konsa owner, I could keep him until he becomes a rotation issue. I think Saliba will be eased in and lead to Konsa being subbed early. This could lock in an early CS but reduces the chances of DC. There are good alternative defender pick options so moving him on would remove the headache.

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      1. PartyTime
        just now

        Conflicting last paragraph

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  7. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Really annoying, do I bring in Bmouth players (finally) as they keep rising? The players I want rid of have ok fixtures so I could just roll, but is it risky not getting in Tavernier/Evanilson now?

    Raya (Dub)
    Tark / Hall / Calafiori De Cuyper (Thomas*)
    Gros / Rogers / Palmer / Barnes (King)
    Haaland / Jackson

    2 FTs, TIA

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    1. x.jim.x
      57 mins ago

      Just do Hall + Barnes to Silva + Tavernier after the CL games
      Or just one
      Or roll

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  8. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Get a load of this
    Just added up my best team each week replacing low scoring players with those that I benched
    Keeping the same captain
    I'd be on 698 point & ranked around 160
    I did similar last season & would have won FPL by 38 points
    Obviously I have a strong all round squad but a decent 91k rank
    Huge mistake this week benching Arsenal defence & banking on Isak to bust the clean sheet

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    1. x.jim.x
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      It's not a mistake if the logic was sound - Isak should have had a pen so you can't dwell on it

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        50 mins ago

        Yes but I went against the crowd
        I bought in Isak for Pedro instead of Jackson
        Plus many wouldn't have benched all of their Arsenal defenders & maybe played one or two

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        1. x.jim.x
          48 mins ago

          And if refs did their job properly, you’d be laughing

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    2. ran
      10 mins ago

      Would be really nice to see your team. Hope you don't mind.

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  9. theshazly
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    WC11 and want to get a one week punt

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Konsa MDC ( Thomas* / Davis )
    Rogers Cherki Barnes Gomez ( MGW )
    Haaland DCL Jackson

    1 FT / 5.6 ITB

    Do:

    A ) MGW > Gakpo
    B ) MGW > Tavernier
    C ) DCL > Isak
    D ) DCL > Evanilson
    E ) MGW & DCL >> Tav & Isak ( -4 )

    Please help lads!

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  10. PartyTime
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    With the Saliba return News. Trust Arteta will play Konsa for 45 minutes against Hull then Saliba ON at HT.

    New Konsa Owner here only have myself to blame.

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  11. -GK22-
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Start any off the subs?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Calafiori, Muharemovic, De Cuyper
    Rogers, Gross, Tavanier
    Haaland, DCL, Jackson

    Dub, Schade, King, Van Hecke

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    1. Over Midwicket
      just now

      Van Hecke easily. Play him every week.

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  12. Stimps
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A) Hall -> Gabriel (Have Cala, Konsa)
    B) Barnes -> Rogers (Have Palmer)
    C) DCL -> Evanilson (Have Tavernier)

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    1. Assisting the assister
      40 mins ago

      Think I’m doing A but would be -4 if I did it this week. Not sure if worth it but Gvardiol and Hall have been terrible

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    2. Over Midwicket
      just now

      B

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  13. LC1
    48 mins ago

    Who would you prioritise bringing in for MGW for my team with budget no issue?

    Raya
    Calafiori Kona Mykolenko De Cuyper
    Rogers Palmer Tavernier MGW
    Haaland Jackson

    Barnes David Walle

    Thinking Gross, Kudus, Manzambi etc.

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    1. Christina.
      19 mins ago

      keep - you know how this works
      10 pts vs City

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    2. Over Midwicket
      6 mins ago

      Konsa out

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  14. Kane Train
    46 mins ago

    Which one would you rather do??

    A) Hall > De Cuyper
    B) Thomas > A.Silva

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori / Hall / Konsa
    Bruno / Palmer / Rogers / Groß
    Jackson / Haaland / Evanilson

    Bench: Dubruvka, Egan, Thomas, Slater

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    1. Over Midwicket
      24 mins ago

      Both for a hit.

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      1. Kane Train
        19 mins ago

        Only doing 1. And not taking any hits. I do have 3FTs

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      2. Lost for Wirtz
        17 mins ago

        Verbruggen
        Calafiori / Konsa / Silva / DeCuyper
        Palmer / Rogers / Groß
        Jackson / Haaland / Evanilson

        Bench: Dubruvka, Bruno, Egan, Slater

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  15. Digital-Real
    29 mins ago

    DCL is a sell right?

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    1. Over Midwicket
      1 min ago

      Yes

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  16. Over Midwicket
    25 mins ago

    Best keeper? I need to get rid of Tzolakis.

    Defence is Cala. Konsa. Muha. De Cuyper. Silva.

    Thinking Kinsky, Trafford or Suzuki? Raya is so expensive.

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    1. Lost for Wirtz
      19 mins ago

      Kinsky and Verbruggen

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    2. Kane Train
      18 mins ago

      Verbruggen

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