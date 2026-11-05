FPL Gameweek 10: Players with the best chance of DefCon points

Not sure which defenders or midfielders to start in Gameweek 10? Our projected defensive contributions (DefCon) could help you decide.

We’ll take a look at the top 10 defenders and midfielders expected to rack up DefCons this week, highlighting those with the best chance of earning additional FPL points.

GAMEWEEK 10: TOP 10 DEFENDERS + MIDFIELDERS PROJECTED DEFCONS

The graphic below highlights the top 10 defenders (left) and midfielders (right) most likely to secure DefCon points in the upcoming round by percentage.

These are taken from our Rate My Team (RMT) page.

These are based not just on a player’s propensity for amassing tackles, interceptions etc but also factor in the opposition (ie how many times players facing these clubs deliver DefCon points).

SUMMARY

Nobel Mendy (£4.1m) leads the DefCon projections among defenders heading into Gameweek 10. The Hull City centre-back has averaged an impressive 13.01 DefCons per match this season, reaching the points threshold in four of his six starts. A difficult trip to Arsenal could give him plenty of opportunities to add to that tally.

Another popular pick among the top 10 is Tarik Muharemović (£5.1m). Tottenham Hotspur head into this match after three consecutive league wins, which could keep the defender busy – and the Lilywhites have conceded more DefCon points to opposition players than any other team this season. Muharemović has already collected DefCon points in six of his nine appearances this season.

Crystal Palace have two defenders in the top 10, with Chris Richards (£4.9m) and Jaydee Canvot (£4.8m) both making the cut. Richards has averaged 11.67 DefCons per match, compared with Canvot’s 9.25. Palace have yet to keep a league clean sheet this season, and Liverpool could make that run even worse.

Interestingly, António Silva (£5.1m) misses out on the top 10, but Bournemouth teammate James Hill (£5.5m) makes the cut. Hill has already amassed an impressive 101 contributions this season, showing just how consistent he has been.

Among midfielders, Exequiel Palacios (£5.0m) sits well ahead of the rest. The Ipswich Town midfielder has reached the DefCon points threshold in each of his previous three matches. This season he’s managed DefCon tallies of 19 twice and 17.

Other familiar names include Ethan Ampadu (£5.3m) and Tyler Adams (£5.3m). Both midfielders have collected DefCon points in their last three league matches, showing their consistency in this area.

There is also a clear link between the fixtures and the projections. Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Leeds United all have players among the leading options. Tougher opponents could mean more defensive work, giving their players additional chances to collect DefCon points.