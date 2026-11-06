Calvert-Lewin + Stach: Leeds injury latest for FPL Gameweek 10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (foot) missed training on Thursday but, speaking to journalists, Daniel Farke is “carefully optimistic” about the Leeds United striker’s availability for Saturday.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 10

Noah Okafor (adductor) and Anton Stach (broken toe), plagued by recurring pain in recent weeks, are “major doubts” yet again.

“In the offence, we still are struggling a little bit. “Noah Okafor, obviously missed the last game due to some adductor problems. He was also not able to have one team training session during this week so far, just individual work for him. So, can’t really say if he’s available for the game. We have two more days but so far he has not joined us in team training. “Same with Anton Stach, with foot problems. Just individual rehab work was possible. “So, major doubts, them both. “Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a little setback with his foot, as well, and wasn’t able to train with us today, but with him, I’d say I am carefully optimistic that he’s back in training hopefully tomorrow. Then, he would also be available.” – Daniel Farke

“Since a few weeks, he’s been dealing with a broken toe. A little toe is broken. Of course, although painful, it’s possible to be available for the games but… we can’t inject him for each and every training session. We can take his pain away with injections for the game but obviously we can’t do this on every weekday. So, for that, he’s just doing innovative programmes where he doesn’t have always a tight football boot on, a bit more like running shoes. Of course, it’s not ideal if you don’t have the preparation, but that was the reason he was not involved in the starting line-ups in the last weeks. “I accept at the moment that he’s perhaps not ready to be in the starting line-up due to these problems, but I also appreciate that he’s willing to sacrifice himself and to give something to the squad, and also to be ready then for the last days in training, and then also be ready for the games to deliver at least coming from the bench.” – Daniel Farke on Anton Stach

In better news, Joe Rodon (hamstring) is back in full training.

“Good news with Joe Rodon: he is back in full team training during this week. Of course, he was out for quite a time, but it’s definitely good because he is an important player for us. “Normally, after being out for, I think, nine weeks, it wouldn’t be possible, after being [just] one full week back in training, to be involved too much. But Joe is an experienced player and the good thing is in the years before, he has more or less played each and every game. For that, he can deal with such a break perhaps better than a player who is always out. “He looked looked good and sharp in training. On the defensive position, we have delivered really good performances so far, so for that, perhaps not the need to rush him in. But I think it’s also a big, big boost to have him back. I think he’s also called up for the Welsh side; I think he will get important minutes there. But if I get the feeling he is also ready to help us, if it’s just for a few minutes anyhow, then he will be in the squad.” – Daniel Farke

James Justin and Gabriel Gudmundsson are also fine after picking up knocks last weekend.