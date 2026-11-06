Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 10 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

6 November 2026 73 comments
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Bournemouth, Liverpool and Arsenal players are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less.

ANTONIO SILVA

  • FPL ownership: 3.1%
  • Price: £5.1m
  • GW10-14 fixtures: ips | NFO | ful | BHA | HUL

Bournemouth defender Antonio Silva (£5.1m) is our first differential pick ahead of Sunday’s away trip to Ipswich Town.

The centre-back has delivered 12 defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 2026/27 so far, the joint second-most of any FPL defender.

He’s subsequently hit the DefCon threshold in 66.7% of his matches.

Rested in Europe in midweek, Silva also carries a bit of goal threat from set plays.

His total of six headed shots from dead-ball situations this season, including three Opta ‘big chances’, is the third-most in his position, tied with Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m) and Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m).

Above: Defenders sorted by headed shots from set plays (Head) in 2026/27 so far

Certainly, it feels like a goal is on the cards soon.

Bournemouth have won seven matches in a row in all competitions, and are proving incredibly difficult to break down. Indeed, the Cherries have kept clean sheets in all of their last three Premier League games.

In terms of the underlying numbers, Marco Rose’s men are in the top three for expected goals conceded (xGC, 10.0).

Bournemouth face promoted Ipswich this weekend, with a mostly favourable run right through to the turn of the year…

So, with many routes to points, plus a favourable run of fixtures, Silva looks like a superb differential punt, with his ownership currently just 3.1%.

JEREMY JACQUET

  • FPL ownership: 4.5%
  • Price: £5.1m
  • GW10-14 fixtures: cry | MUN | eve | SUN | che

Jeremy Jacquet’s (£5.1m) value, as well as his DefCon potential, has brought him to our attention this week.

The Frenchman, who is only £5.1m in FPL, has produced 27 clearances, 11 blocks, 18 interceptions and 24 tackles over the first nine rounds of matches.

It leaves him just five total DefCons behind teammate Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m), who is obviously much more expensive.

Next up for Liverpool is a Crystal Palace side who will be without Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.3m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) due to suspension and injury, respectively.

They are also bottom for set play xGC, having conceded six headed goals so far this season, the most of any team.

Jacquet’s goal threat has been minimal so far (two shots in total, one from set plays), but at 6’3”, he is a presence in the box, so you never know, you might get lucky.  

As for Liverpool, they have made a solid start defensively under Andoni Iraola.

The Reds have kept four clean sheets in nine matches, conceded only nine times and rank fifth for xGC.

Their fixtures take a turn for the better in Gameweek 10, too…

So, if van Dijk is too expensive for your team, Jacquet could be your guy.

CHRISTOS TZOLIS

  • FPL ownership: 3.9%
  • Price: £6.1m
  • GW10-14 fixtures: HUL | new | MCI | bre | tot

Christos Tzolis (£6.1m) has supplied five assists across all competitions this season, and looks to be a great differential option for Gameweek 10.

A threat down the left flank, he has created seven chances in two home matches to date, against Coventry City and Chelsea.

Back from injury, he also came close to scoring at Liverpool last week, drawing a fine save from Alisson Becker (£5.5m), and almost created a second Arsenal goal with a lovely cross to the back post.

“With Christos, incredible. He didn’t want to come off, he wanted to complete the game” – Mikel Arteta on Christos Tzolis in Gameweek 9

Saturday’s opponents, Hull City, notably rank third-bottom for most crosses and key passes conceded from their right flank in 2026/27…

Above: Hull City’s chances created conceded heatmap in 2026/27 so far

Benched in midweek, Tzolis’ goal threat is pretty modest, with just over one shot per 90 minutes.

However, up against Hull, the winger could provide a short-term differential option, given that he’s owned by just 3.9% of squads.

After a solid start, the Tigers have failed to keep a clean sheet since Gameweek 3, and rank 19th in the subsequent period for big chances conceded, with 21.

Arsenal meanwhile have bounced back from their defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion with four league wins on the spin.

73 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FCH
    24 mins ago

    In WC:

    Rayan or Tav?

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    1. Lingardium Leviosa.
      5 mins ago

      Tav

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    2. jonnybhoy
      1 min ago

      Tav

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    3. Mo Mane Mo Salah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Def Tav

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  2. FPL Emu
    24 mins ago

    I still don't have Rogers or Palmer, and stubbornly I am still considering getting Isak instead and playing MGW, instead of the obvious transfer

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    1. Michelle Davin
      13 mins ago

      MGW to palmer.

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    2. Lingardium Leviosa.
      13 mins ago

      MGW dead pick.

      Rogers imo

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    3. Cojones of Destiny
      just now

      rogers

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  3. Pedersen
    23 mins ago

    Hall to Silva or wait a week to IB and save FT?
    Not sure transfer is worth it with fixture this week

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    1. jonnybhoy
      1 min ago

      If just one or two FT i would save if not do it

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  4. sirmorbach
    23 mins ago

    What would be your priority here, lads?

    Verbruggen / Steele
    Calafiori, White, Ajer / Egan, Van Ewijk
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Groß / Belloumi
    Haaland, João Pedro, DCL

    1 FT, budget of £2.8m. WC available.

    A. Roll
    B. WC
    C. DCL to Evanilson
    D. DCL to Isak, Belloumi to fodder (for a hit)
    E. Something else

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    1. Lingardium Leviosa.
      3 mins ago

      Pedro > Evanilson / Jackson?

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      1. sirmorbach
        1 min ago

        I'm so dumb, I pasted the previous team. Damn. João Pedro is Jackson already. Sorry.

        Your post below:
        I like the punt.

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  5. Lingardium Leviosa.
    23 mins ago

    Best week to make a Evanilson (C) punt?

    NFO seem a bit tight at home and City aren't exactly free scoring in the league

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Looks great on paper. Exactly the thing I would do.

      However, I have got captaincy wrong 8/10 times this season and have decided to stick it permanently on Haaland.

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  6. Calculated Risks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    Tzolakis (ars), Manzambi (mun), Muhamerovic (TOT), Van Hecke (lee) worth a bench boost?
    (Own Konsa)

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    1. jonnybhoy
      17 mins ago

      I would

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    2. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      just now

      Yep

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  7. The Wizard of Ozil
    20 mins ago

    A) Konsa -> Gabriel
    B) DCL -> Isak
    C) Save

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    1. jonnybhoy
      8 mins ago

      C

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    2. Bobby Digital
      6 mins ago

      B

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    3. Viper
      4 mins ago

      B

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    4. Mo Mane Mo Salah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      B

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  8. jonnybhoy
    19 mins ago

    Hi all. Whats to do? 3FT 1.5ITB.

    Raya
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper
    Mbuemo Palmer Rogers Gross Tavernier
    Haaland Jackson

    4m Muhremovic Wissa Egan

    A) Roll
    B) Wissa to Evanilson/Barry and bench a Mbuemo
    C) Egan and Konsa to Van Hecke and Silva
    D) Egan to Silva

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    1. Mo Mane Mo Salah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      B

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      1. jonnybhoy
        2 mins ago

        What one?

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    2. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      B) Wissa > Bazza

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  9. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    Playing BB. Which move?

    Trafford - Kinsky
    Calafiori - Konsa - De Cuyper - THOMAS - Davis
    Rogers - Tavernier - Groß - Dewsbury-Hall - Mbeumo
    N.Jackson - DCL - Haaland

    A) Thomas > Gabriel (free)
    B) Thomas and DCL > Silva and Isak (-4)

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    1. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      ...if B I would give Isak the armband

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  10. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    16 mins ago

    Think I'm going for Schade -> Tzolis

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  11. Viper
    15 mins ago

    My starting defenders are Calafiori, De Cuyper & Konsa. Dedic is my only back up.

    Would you do Dedic -> Silva (and bench Silva) or just roll to 3FTs and have Dedic as my only back up.

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    1. thom830g
      7 mins ago

      Roll

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    2. mr_jones
      7 mins ago

      Konsa seems fit and avaiable. So roll, or you want to use a Transfer for the bench?

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    3. GENERATION X
      just now

      Dedic can't even hit the target with a bow and arrow

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  12. mr_jones
    12 mins ago

    bench one;

    A) Odegaard (HUL)
    B) Gross (BRE)
    C) Manzambi (MUN)

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    1. Mo Mane Mo Salah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      C

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  13. thom830g
    12 mins ago

    Hall -> Silva the one transfer to make?

    Kinsky
    Hall * - Konsa - Calafiori
    Rogers - Palmer - Tav - Gross - Szobo
    Haaland - Jackson
    (Dub - DCL - Thomas - Greaves)

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    1. thom830g
      2 mins ago

      Or DCL-> Isak

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      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        I want Isak.

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  14. Atimis
    12 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    1) King to Palmer, bench DCL
    2) DCL to Evanilson, bench King
    3) DCl to Isak, bench King
    4) Save, play DCL, bench King

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  15. LFC
    11 mins ago

    Schade to

    A) tzolis
    B) muzambe

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  16. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    MGW and J Pedro to Tav and Isak?

    I can carry 3 free transfers into international break so no need to sell Hall and Gvardiol yet.

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Hard yes.

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    2. Cojones of Destiny
      2 mins ago

      wish my transfer decisions were that easy lol , absolutely yes

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  17. Cojones of Destiny
    9 mins ago

    start
    a. DCL vs TOT
    b. Ode vs HUL

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      B

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      1. Cojones of Destiny
        1 min ago

        or DCL to Evanilson? and bench Ode (no bou attackers)

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  18. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Gvardiol
    B) De Cuyper

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Ew. A?

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  19. Gudjohnsen
    8 mins ago

    When is the best time to use FH?

    I don't have any Everton and Liverpool players for this gw

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Crap answer but: whenever you think you can get 20+ points over your current team for that week.

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    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      1 min ago

      Only 2 hrs til deadline don't do it.

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  20. Ajax Hamsterdam
    7 mins ago

    Play

    A muha
    B Konsa

    I have Raya and cala
    Cheers and gl

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      B

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    2. thom830g
      1 min ago

      B

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  21. TochanMama
    7 mins ago

    Would you guys do KDH to Tzolis for a free?

    Mbuemo - Palmer - Rogers - KDH - Belloumi
    Haaland - Jackson - Evanilson

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      2 mins ago

      KDH could easily outscore Tzolis so save

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      1. TochanMama
        just now

        The other idea was to finally get Gross so he stops performing entirely and I potentially level the field in my mini leagues

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  22. GC123
    6 mins ago

    Hi all

    Lammens
    Gvardiol Calafiori Kadioglu
    Rogers Palmer Cherki Gros
    Haaland Jackson DCL

    Dovin Diop Muharemovic McAteer

    Had planned Cherki > Tavernier but most line ups predict a Cherki start so…..

    1. Diop > De Cuyper and bench DCL
    2. DCL > Barry

    Leaning towards 1

    Thanks

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      3 mins ago

      1

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      1. GC123
        1 min ago

        Thanks mate. Only 1 FT so not much I can do. Appreciate the advice

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  23. Hypnos
    6 mins ago

    Guys please help with a sanity check. If I have 5 free transfers this week, use three transfers - I then have 4 free transfers next week, right?

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    1. Hypnos
      3 mins ago

      Use two free transfers*

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      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Yes - if you use 2 and leave three, you should have 4.

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    2. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Yes

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    3. Cojones of Destiny
      just now

      3

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  24. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    A few issues, take a hit or wildcard?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Oshea Egan
    Odegaard Rogers Tav Manzambi Gomez
    Haaland DCL

    Kinsky Pedro Shaw Munoz

    1FT, 6.1 ITB

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    1. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Looks okay to me. I wouldn't do either.

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      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Thought it looked ok.last week too but I dropped another 200k in rank to over 1 million so feel the need to do something

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    2. Lingardium Leviosa.
      2 mins ago

      Take the hit and get De Cuyper. Brighton most in form team rn and his 46.2% ownership could hurt you.

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      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Thanks, looking at him and Isak in

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  25. OptimusBlack
    2 mins ago

    Who can get more pts this GW ?
    A- Tarkowski
    B- Silva

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      just now

      tough, i’d say Tark , ips may as well score

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  26. hawkeyes
    1 min ago

    Help please:

    A) Shade + King -> Tav + Rogers (for -4)
    B) Shade -> Tav
    C) Shade -> Rogers
    D) Other

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  27. thom830g
    1 min ago

    A) Hall -> Silva
    B) DCL -> Isak and play Isak instead of Gross

    Kinsky
    Hall * - Konsa - Calafiori
    Rogers - Palmer - Tav - Gross - Szobo
    Haaland - Jackson
    (Dub - DCL - Thomas - Greaves)

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  28. Lingardium Leviosa.
    just now

    If benching King then B. Otherwise, A

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