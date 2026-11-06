­­­FPL Gameweek 10 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Bournemouth, Liverpool and Arsenal players are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less.

ANTONIO SILVA

FPL ownership: 3.1%

3.1% Price: £5.1m

£5.1m GW10-14 fixtures: ips | NFO | ful | BHA | HUL

Bournemouth defender Antonio Silva (£5.1m) is our first differential pick ahead of Sunday’s away trip to Ipswich Town.

The centre-back has delivered 12 defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 2026/27 so far, the joint second-most of any FPL defender.

He’s subsequently hit the DefCon threshold in 66.7% of his matches.

Rested in Europe in midweek, Silva also carries a bit of goal threat from set plays.

His total of six headed shots from dead-ball situations this season, including three Opta ‘big chances’, is the third-most in his position, tied with Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m) and Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m).

Above: Defenders sorted by headed shots from set plays (Head) in 2026/27 so far

Certainly, it feels like a goal is on the cards soon.

Bournemouth have won seven matches in a row in all competitions, and are proving incredibly difficult to break down. Indeed, the Cherries have kept clean sheets in all of their last three Premier League games.

In terms of the underlying numbers, Marco Rose’s men are in the top three for expected goals conceded (xGC, 10.0).

Bournemouth face promoted Ipswich this weekend, with a mostly favourable run right through to the turn of the year…

So, with many routes to points, plus a favourable run of fixtures, Silva looks like a superb differential punt, with his ownership currently just 3.1%.

JEREMY JACQUET

FPL ownership: 4.5%

4.5% Price: £5.1m

£5.1m GW10-14 fixtures: cry | MUN | eve | SUN | che

Jeremy Jacquet’s (£5.1m) value, as well as his DefCon potential, has brought him to our attention this week.

The Frenchman, who is only £5.1m in FPL, has produced 27 clearances, 11 blocks, 18 interceptions and 24 tackles over the first nine rounds of matches.

It leaves him just five total DefCons behind teammate Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m), who is obviously much more expensive.

Next up for Liverpool is a Crystal Palace side who will be without Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.3m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) due to suspension and injury, respectively.

They are also bottom for set play xGC, having conceded six headed goals so far this season, the most of any team.

Jacquet’s goal threat has been minimal so far (two shots in total, one from set plays), but at 6’3”, he is a presence in the box, so you never know, you might get lucky.

As for Liverpool, they have made a solid start defensively under Andoni Iraola.

The Reds have kept four clean sheets in nine matches, conceded only nine times and rank fifth for xGC.

Their fixtures take a turn for the better in Gameweek 10, too…

So, if van Dijk is too expensive for your team, Jacquet could be your guy.

CHRISTOS TZOLIS

FPL ownership: 3.9%

3.9% Price: £6.1m

£6.1m GW10-14 fixtures: HUL | new | MCI | bre | tot

Christos Tzolis (£6.1m) has supplied five assists across all competitions this season, and looks to be a great differential option for Gameweek 10.

A threat down the left flank, he has created seven chances in two home matches to date, against Coventry City and Chelsea.

Back from injury, he also came close to scoring at Liverpool last week, drawing a fine save from Alisson Becker (£5.5m), and almost created a second Arsenal goal with a lovely cross to the back post.

“With Christos, incredible. He didn’t want to come off, he wanted to complete the game” – Mikel Arteta on Christos Tzolis in Gameweek 9

Saturday’s opponents, Hull City, notably rank third-bottom for most crosses and key passes conceded from their right flank in 2026/27…

Above: Hull City’s chances created conceded heatmap in 2026/27 so far

Benched in midweek, Tzolis’ goal threat is pretty modest, with just over one shot per 90 minutes.

However, up against Hull, the winger could provide a short-term differential option, given that he’s owned by just 3.9% of squads.

After a solid start, the Tigers have failed to keep a clean sheet since Gameweek 3, and rank 19th in the subsequent period for big chances conceded, with 21.

Arsenal meanwhile have bounced back from their defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion with four league wins on the spin.