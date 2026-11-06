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Grealish + Branthwaite: Everton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 10

6 November 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, David Moyes has confirmed that Jack Grealish won’t be available against Coventry City.

The midfielder has been absent since Gameweek 8’s defeat at Arsenal following a “breach of club discipline”.

Grealish may, however, be back in contention after the November international break, which follows Gameweek 10.

“No, Jack’s not available [for tomorrow].

“I wouldn’t give you the plan [on his reintegration] but we will be working with Jack again soon.

“We’ll see [if the international break will give Everton the chance to resolve Grealish’s situation]. We just need to wait and see how things go.” – David Moyes

Jarrad Branthwaite will be assessed after coming off with cramp in the closing stages of Monday’s win over Newcastle United.

“Yeah, we’re just nursing him along a wee bit, just checking to see he’s okay, so we need to see how he is, yes.” – David Moyes on if Jarrad Branthwaite is okay

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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