Grealish + Branthwaite: Everton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 10

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, David Moyes has confirmed that Jack Grealish won’t be available against Coventry City.
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 10
The midfielder has been absent since Gameweek 8’s defeat at Arsenal following a “breach of club discipline”.
Grealish may, however, be back in contention after the November international break, which follows Gameweek 10.
“No, Jack’s not available [for tomorrow].
“I wouldn’t give you the plan [on his reintegration] but we will be working with Jack again soon.
“We’ll see [if the international break will give Everton the chance to resolve Grealish’s situation]. We just need to wait and see how things go.” – David Moyes
Jarrad Branthwaite will be assessed after coming off with cramp in the closing stages of Monday’s win over Newcastle United.
“Yeah, we’re just nursing him along a wee bit, just checking to see he’s okay, so we need to see how he is, yes.” – David Moyes on if Jarrad Branthwaite is okay