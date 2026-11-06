Grealish + Branthwaite: Everton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 10

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, David Moyes has confirmed that Jack Grealish won’t be available against Coventry City.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 10

The midfielder has been absent since Gameweek 8’s defeat at Arsenal following a “breach of club discipline”.

Grealish may, however, be back in contention after the November international break, which follows Gameweek 10.

“No, Jack’s not available [for tomorrow]. “I wouldn’t give you the plan [on his reintegration] but we will be working with Jack again soon. “We’ll see [if the international break will give Everton the chance to resolve Grealish’s situation]. We just need to wait and see how things go.” – David Moyes

Jarrad Branthwaite will be assessed after coming off with cramp in the closing stages of Monday’s win over Newcastle United.