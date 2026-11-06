Semenyo + O’Reilly: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 10

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Enzo Maresca was short on team news, but we think the Manchester City boss has a fully fit squad, bar medium-term absentee Antoine Semenyo (knee).

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 10

There was a comment on the fitness of Nico O’Reilly, who was omitted from the England squad today.

“Since we started the season, his back [problem], if you remember, before the Coventry game. Some more problems, unfortunately. He’s not 100%. In the last game, I really liked him, he was playing a very good game. This is what we need from Nico; just keep him fit because we know how good he is. And no doubt that in the future he will be again with the international team. “The break is what he needs, to use the break to do the right things in terms of therapy and these kind of things, and be 100% after the international break.” – Enzo Maresca on Nico O’Reilly

Phil Foden was also overlooked by Thomas Tuchel on Friday.

“He’s doing well, to be honest. Now, the reason why he has been left out from the international team, I don’t know. But we are happy with Phil. We know that he can give much more, we know that. But slowly, slowly; I said many times, it’s my duty to try to help him to be back and be one of the best.” – Enzo Maresca on Phil Foden

Meanwhile, there was more backing for under-fire goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, meanwhile.

“Overall, he’s good. He’s quite relaxed in terms of… he recognises that he has done some mistakes. But at the same time, as I said after the last game, also he has made some good saves. So it’s just a matter of balance, try to avoid mistakes, and continue to do the right things.” – Enzo Maresca on Gianluigi Donnarumma

Maresca was also asked about knowing what his first-choice XI is.