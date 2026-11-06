Tattico Fantasy Serie A Gameweek 11: Expert team reveals

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Gameweek 11 of Tattico Fantasy Serie A is here, with managers facing another round of decisions ahead of the deadline.

Our expert managers reveal their latest teams and talk through their plans, including transfers, chip decisions and captaincy.

I have two options ahead of the international break. The first is to address Antonio Raimondo’s injury immediately by bringing in another cheap forward. Gustavo Varela appeals most, having topped the scoring charts ahead of a meeting with an Atalanta side struggling defensively.

injury immediately by bringing in another cheap forward. appeals most, having topped the scoring charts ahead of a meeting with an Atalanta side struggling defensively. Alternatively, I could bench Raimondo for now and roll my transfer. That would give me two free transfers to deal with any injuries over the next fortnight.

I have enough players to switch to a 4-4-2 formation, so saving the transfer wouldn’t cause too many problems. However, Varela’s excellent form makes it difficult to resist a more aggressive approach.

Adrien Rabiot will likely take the captain’s armband this week.

I’m up to 11th in the world following Gameweek 10! Here’s my team reveal for Gameweek 11, the final round before the international break.

Edoardo Corvi has lost his place as Parma’s first-choice goalkeeper, but I’ll start him anyway. Christos Mandas will provide cover from the bench.

has lost his place as Parma’s first-choice goalkeeper, but I’ll start him anyway. will provide cover from the bench. I have a few rotation concerns in defence this week. Wesley França and Federico Dimarco both played 90 minutes in Europe during midweek, putting their starting places at risk.

and both played 90 minutes in Europe during midweek, putting their starting places at risk. Strahinja Pavlović has also been managing an injury and missed Milan’s Europa League squad. Bremer completes my back four, while Jacobo Ramón takes a place on the bench ahead of his trip to Inter.

has also been managing an injury and missed Milan’s Europa League squad. completes my back four, while takes a place on the bench ahead of his trip to Inter. Dimarco is the only defender I’m seriously considering selling, mainly because of his ongoing minutes concerns. Evan Ndicka and Mario Gila are my preferred replacements.

and are my preferred replacements. In midfield, the biggest news is Mattia Zaccagni’s injury, which will reportedly keep him out for a month. Franco Mastantuono or a Frosinone midfielder would be my preferred replacement.

injury, which will reportedly keep him out for a month. or a Frosinone midfielder would be my preferred replacement. However, my other midfielders have decent fixtures, so I’m leaning towards keeping Zaccagni on the bench for now.

Nico Paz and Davide Frattesi face difficult away trips to Inter and Napoli respectively. Neither side has defended particularly well, though, so I’m comfortable with both matchups.

and face difficult away trips to Inter and Napoli respectively. Neither side has defended particularly well, though, so I’m comfortable with both matchups. Éderson takes penalties and faces Monza, while El Bilal Touré hosts Bologna. Touré’s advanced role makes him particularly appealing this week.

takes penalties and faces Monza, while hosts Bologna. Touré’s advanced role makes him particularly appealing this week. Donyell Malen and Marcus Thuram lead my attack again. I’ll most likely give Malen the captaincy because of his fixture.

and lead my attack again. I’ll most likely give Malen the captaincy because of his fixture. There is a slight rotation concern after Malen played 80 minutes in midweek. However, I still expect him to start.

Overall, I’ll probably captain Malen and roll my free transfer. My two potential moves are Dimarco to Ndicka or Gila, or Zaccagni to Mastantuono or a Frosinone midfielder.

My team secured another green arrow in Gameweek 10, moving me up to 53rd overall.

Mattia Zaccagni has suffered a hamstring injury and looks set to miss around a month. I’ll hold on to him with the international break approaching. The timing could work out well, with Zaccagni potentially returning shortly afterwards.

has suffered a hamstring injury and looks set to miss around a month. I’ll hold on to him with the international break approaching. The timing could work out well, with Zaccagni potentially returning shortly afterwards. I’ve made one transfer this week, selling Nuno Tavares as his minutes have started to decline. Juan Miranda comes in after registering four assists across his last four matches.

as his minutes have started to decline. comes in after registering four assists across his last four matches. In goal, I’ll start Christos Mandas , with Elia Caprile providing cover from the bench.

, with providing cover from the bench. My starting defence consists of Amir Rrahmani , Bremer , Miranda and Federico Dimarco . Mario Gila will remain on the bench.

, , Miranda and . will remain on the bench. In midfield, I’m starting Nico Paz , Giacomo Calò and Franco Mastantuono . Andy Diouf and Zaccagni will both be on the bench.

, and . and Zaccagni will both be on the bench. I’ll start all three forwards again this week, with Marcus Thuram , Donyell Malen and Gustavo Varela leading my attack.

, and leading my attack. Varela gets the captain’s armband after his impressive recent goalscoring form. Calò will take the vice-captaincy.