Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 10?

6 November 2026 19 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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With the Gameweek 10 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, it’s time to have a good think about who to captain.

In Gameweek 9, Erling Haaland (£15.8m) blanked for the first time since Gameweek 1 to disappoint the many millions of FPL managers who backed him with the armband.

Those who chanced a differential were rewarded with Chelsea duo Cole Palmer (£9.8m) and Morgan Rogers (£8.1m) scoring, and Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) and Evanilson (£6.4m) continuing their good form.

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This time around, the decision feels similar to last week: a potentially tricky fixture for Manchester City, but a lack of reliable, stand-out alternatives.

Chelsea, Bournemouth and Liverpool face struggling Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace respectively, albeit all away from home. Arsenal’s home fixture against Hull City is tempting on paper, but the Gunners lack an offensive talisman.

So, the question is: is it worth looking beyond Haaland and Man City’s away fixture in Nottingham for the captaincy in FPL Gameweek 10? That’s what we’re considering in this week’s ‘Captain Sensible’ article.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Benefitting from a ‘Blue Wave’, Haaland is sitting pretty at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll, boasting a commanding lead with over 40% support from site users. The Norwegian has scored nine goals in the last seven Gameweeks and netted the winner against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Isak is in a distant second, albeit picking up a late surge of support that has seen him past the 10% mark. The Swede came off the bench and found the net in the Champions League this week.

There’s a near enough tie in third place with Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) on just under 8% of the vote. Gabriel is just nine points off the top of the defenders’ points standings following three consecutive clean sheets, while encouragingly, Calafiori was rested in midweek.

Everton’s Thierno Barry (£5.6m) is the only player to garner more than 5% support. The striker scored and claimed maximum bonus points on Monday Night Football at St James’ Park.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

FFScout Tom <p>Deputy General Manager. Forever chasing the top 10K. Chelsea fan.&nbsp;</p> Follow them on Twitter

19 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. bobicek92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A Barnes
    B Manzambi

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    1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
      57 mins ago

      A

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    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      30 mins ago

      A for sure

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  2. Karan_G14
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Bench one from each of these:

    A) Gross (BRE)
    B) Barry (COV)
    C) Tavernier (ips)
    D) Mbuemo (AVL)

    1) Muhremovic (TOT)
    2) Van Hecke (lee)
    3) Konsa (HUL)

    Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

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    1. Atlan Arjan
      38 mins ago

      A2

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    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      31 mins ago

      B2 or D2…don’t trust MU.

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  3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Play Muharemovic or Gross?

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    1. Over Midwicket
      41 mins ago

      I'm playing Muha

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    2. lilmessipran
      23 mins ago

      Gross

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    3. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      Gross

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  4. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    No bigger recipe for disaster than thinking my team is looking good lol!
    It never works for that way.

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    1. NZREDS
      12 mins ago

      Lmao so true.

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  5. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    46 mins ago

    Morning

    What’s the best use of an FT for this team

    Kinsky
    Gabriel Tarkowski O’Shea Vuskovic
    Rogers Tavernier Gross Manzambi
    Haaland Evanlison

    Trafford Mbeumo DCL Konsa

    2 FT 0.4 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. lilmessipran
      12 mins ago

      Save FT. Trafford over Kinsky, Buemo over O Shea.. monitor Konsa leaks

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  6. NZREDS
    37 mins ago

    1FT

    Transfer Hall to Silva (start him) or save the transfer and just start Gvardiol - seems to be in most of the predicted line ups. Feel Hall needs to go in any case, more just if it’s worth the transfer this week or to save.

    A) Hall -> Silva (start him)
    B) Start Gvardiol (save transfer)

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    1. lilmessipran
      5 mins ago

      B

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  7. The Philosopher
    14 mins ago

    How are these moves looking homies? Probably holding WC for a few more weeks now.

    Gonzalo + MGW -> Evanilson + Taverneir

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  8. umerlfc
    14 mins ago

    Bench One:

    A) Muharemovic - TOT(H)
    B) King - NEW(H)

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      A

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