Which highly-owned FPL players could be worth going against?

If you’re an active Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager who regularly watches videos and reads articles, it’s easy to find yourself following the herd by gathering template picks.

A safer squad, yes, but with highly-owned assets who are less likely to shoot you up the rankings and mini-leagues.

So, maybe now is the time to pick a differential to spice things up.

In that case, which template players perhaps aren’t worth the hype, and can you go against them?

WHO TO STICK WITH

In this ‘swords v shields’ dilemma, Arsenal’s elite defence keeps delivering the goods. To the point where only owning two of them got punished at the weekend.

With Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) recently rotated, there could soon be a point where he and Ezri Konsa (£4.8m) might need to go. But we’re not there yet. The Gunners’ backline isn’t worth fighting against.

Joining them on seven clean sheets is Brighton and Hove Albion. Defensive trio Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m), Bart Verbruggen (£4.7m) and Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m) are FPL gold who, with consecutive trips to Liverpool and Manchester City out of the way, are about to face Hull City and Newcastle United.

It’s the same for cheap midfielder Pascal Gross (£6.3m). A slight lull was epitomised by an own goal at Anfield, but last Sunday brought a penalty, 10 points and his best expected goal involvement (xGI, 1.52) tally. He’ll love this upcoming schedule.

Meanwhile, with expensive midfielders not trustworthy, there’s plenty of room for Erling Haaland‘s (£15.8m) price tag. He’s the best for goals (nine), shots (38) and more. If a Haaland-related risk is to be taken, it’s surely placing the captain’s armband on someone else, rather than complete non-ownership.

Although an expected goals (xG) overachiever (+2.40), fellow forward Nicolas Jackson (£7.1m) has netted six times in six matches, ready to begin a glorious five-match fixture run. You could maybe sell him afterwards.

NOT WORTH THE NUMBERS?

Cole Palmer (£9.8m)

One of these untrusted premium midfielders is Palmer, looking nowhere near the player he was a few years ago.

Since the end of Gameweek 2, his only goal and big chance came from the penalty spot, while his non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) tallies aren’t reaching 0.23…

Joint-fifth for attempts, they’re mostly speculative, as non-penalty efforts average a low 0.06 xG. Against Everton, Palmer’s six shots accumulated just 0.13 xG.

Knowing that so many cheaper midfielders show more attacking threat, ditching Palmer gives managers the money to upgrade elsewhere. Perhaps to Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m) and/or Alexander Isak (£9.3m).

Morgan Rogers (£8.2m)

Teammate and close friend Rogers is cheaper, and therefore less of a problem.

Still, he’s not delivered a double-digit haul and isn’t inside the top 15 for any main shooting statistic, averaging 0.13 xG per attempt.

Chelsea simply look worse without Joao Pedro (£7.6m). While that may fix itself straight after the international break – depending on the Brazilian’s recovery – Rogers isn’t on penalties or set-pieces.

Next up are the strong Leeds United and Nottingham Forest backlines, with Liverpool, Man City and Villa soon after. It could be a good moment to step away, although at £8.2m, he is clearly far less of a concern than Palmer.

Rayan Cherki (£7.9m)

Speaking of Man City, delightful attacker Cherki was FPL’s most-bought player of Gameweeks 3 and 7, but then blanked in both. Enzo Maresca didn’t even use him in the latter.

And that’s the problem. He and Phil Foden (£6.8m) are usually competing for one spot in Enzo Maresca’s lineup, meaning the Frenchman has three benchings and two half-time removals to his name.

So he’s probably not worth the risk, as we approach an intense stage of the season where nailed-on guys are much desired.

It’s a shame, because five goals took place in his other five appearances (above). But Cherki is the league’s biggest xG overachiever (+3.09), in a team that’s lost three in a row and soon visits Arsenal.

Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m)

On five goals, Tavernier ranks third overall for shots on target (14), and is the division’s most frequent big chance creator who hasn’t yet assisted (five).

The Bournemouth midfielder’s finishing is better than last season, averaging 0.21 xG per shot and putting 73.7% of non-blocked efforts on target…

However, a poor tally of seven shots in six matches means his 3.4m ownership could be bravely taken on. He’s one yellow card away from a suspension, and there’s slight nervousness about game time, knowing the Cherries must juggle top-flight, Europa League and EFL Cup participation.

A few differential options are full of promise. Colleague Rayan (£6.3m) beats him for minutes, attempts and box shots, ranking joint-third for big chances (nine). Others include John McGinn (£5.4m) and Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m).

Evanilson (£6.5m)

It’s odd seeing Evanilson in form.

Notorious for his wastefulness, he ended 2025/26 as the worst finisher, compared to non-penalty shot quality (Shooting Goals Added/SGA, -4.17) and the biggest xG underperformer (-5.03). So it made sense that his first four 2026/27 big chances were all missed.

Yet the centre-forward has scored in five successive matches, escalating in ownership…

To play devil’s advocate, the goals were his only big chances and shots on target in this five-game period, all but one coming from defensive errors. This seems unsustainable.

Fixtures are good for a long time, but Evanilson could go back to previous habits, where he’s not suddenly an xGI overachiever (+3.51).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m)

Finally, recent sales make Calvert-Lewin slightly less ‘template’. But his form is uninspiring compared to similarly-priced Evanilson and Thierno Barry (£5.7m).

Not much of a creator, the 29-year-old is limited to one attacking return in six matches, spearheading a team that – outside of Gameweek 4 – hasn’t netted more than once.

Leeds alternate trips to Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool with attractive home fixtures against Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Fulham. Those good ones coincide with Evanilson facing Fulham, Hull and Coventry.

Maybe Brighton’s Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.8m) is worth a punt, as he’s leading the league’s top-scoring outfit (26 goals).