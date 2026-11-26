Two Premier League clubs were in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday.

A two-all draw for Manchester United against Sporting Lisbon was wild even by the Red Devils’ standards, while Liverpool continued a positive week by securing an impressive win in Bruges.

Here are our Scout Notes.

GOALS/ASSISTS

Result Goals Assists Bruges 0-3 Liverpool Isak x2, Wirtz Szoboszlai, Ngumoha, Alisson Sporting 2-2 Man Utd Fernandes x2 (1 pen) Martinez, Diallo

SELECTION/ROTATION

Team No. of starting XI changes made from GW11 Players who kept their places (mins played) Mins for other players Liverpool 3 Alisson (90), Kerkez (90), Jacquet (90), Araujo (90), Szoboszlai (90), Wirtz (90), Barcola (86), Isak (86) Frimpong (73), Nyoni (73), Munoz (42), Ngumoha (48), Mac Allister (17), Van Dijk (17), Koumas (4), Chambers (4) Man Utd 4 Lammens (90), Martinez (90), Yoro (90), Mainoo (90), Tielemans (90), Mbeumo (90), Fernandes (90) Maguire (90), Amad (77), Mazraoui (64), Zirkzee (64), Dalot (26), Dorgu (26), Lacey (13), Mount (2), Santos (2)

SCOUT NOTES

MANCHESTER UNITED

Harry Maguire (£4.5m) came in for Matthijs De Ligt (£4.9m), following the Dutchman’s Anfield disaster-class, while Noussair Mazraoui (£4.3m) and Amad Diallo (£5.7m) replaced Diogo Dalot (£4.7m) and Patrick Dorgu (£5.7m) respectively. Joshua Zirkzee (£5.3m) deputised for the suspended Matheus Cunha (£7.8m) as the lone striker

(£4.5m) came in for (£4.9m), following the Dutchman’s Anfield disaster-class, while (£4.3m) and (£5.7m) replaced (£4.7m) and (£5.7m) respectively. (£5.3m) deputised for the suspended (£7.8m) as the lone striker This match was incident-packed and Man Utd were not helped by the abysmal performance of referee Szymon Marciniak. Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m) is a walking red card but the foul he conceded for the first penalty was questionable at best.

(£4.8m) is a walking red card but the foul he conceded for the first penalty was questionable at best. The good news for United was that Senne Lammens (£4.8m) saved the penalty. The bad news is that the goalkeeper had an even worse game than Marciniak. No sooner had he saved the first spot-kick from Luis Suarez than he gave away another one, taking out Maximiliano Araujo to give Suarez the chance to make amends for his earlier miss, which he accepted to make it 1-0. The goal was not all on Lammens, however, as the through-ball to Araujo was a simple long ball over the top that had United’s rearguard running in treacle.

(£4.8m) saved the penalty. The bad news is that the goalkeeper had an even worse game than Marciniak. No sooner had he saved the first spot-kick from Luis Suarez than he gave away another one, taking out Maximiliano Araujo to give Suarez the chance to make amends for his earlier miss, which he accepted to make it 1-0. The goal was not all on Lammens, however, as the through-ball to Araujo was a simple long ball over the top that had United’s rearguard running in treacle. United were not great. They were outshot 11 shots to seven and lost out on xG by 2.71 to 1.17:

Mauricio Pochettino’s side thought they had levelled when Amad latched on to Youri Tielemans ’s (£5.6m) pass. His shot nutmegged the keeper, hit the bar and the winger headed the rebound into the empty net, only for Marciniak, inexplicably, to blow up just beforehand, for a non-existent foul by Tielemans on Gonzalo Ignacio. Tielemans, rightly incensed, complained and picked up his first yellow card of the evening.

’s (£5.6m) pass. His shot nutmegged the keeper, hit the bar and the winger headed the rebound into the empty net, only for Marciniak, inexplicably, to blow up just beforehand, for a non-existent foul by Tielemans on Gonzalo Ignacio. Tielemans, rightly incensed, complained and picked up his first yellow card of the evening. United levelled with the third penalty of the night, awarded after Martinez drew a sloppy foul from Eduardo Quaresma, who appeared to be channelling his own inner Martinez throughout the evening. Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) made no mistake from the spot.

(£11.6m) made no mistake from the spot. Fortune smiled briefly on United when they went ahead in bizarre fashion, again through Bruno. His goal was a complete fluke, as he chanced his arm with a hopeful low 20-yarder which hit a divot he had himself made moments earlier, and skidded up through the hands of Kaique Azarius, who had the bemused air of a wicket-keeper fielding a snorter from Mitchell Starc. The assist officially went to Amad, but in truth it should have gone to the pitch – or maybe even Bruno…

The night’s entertainment was not yet done as Lammens found another way to shoot himself in the foot, fumbling the ball as he attempted to catch a harmless looping cross, into the path of Luis Suarez, who scored with a smart overhead finish. The Belgian keeper had been gently nudged by the striker as the ball was dropping out of the sky, but allowing that to affect his handling was meek.

To their credit, United, who weren’t playing well, kept pushing, and they thought they had a winner when Kaique joined the comedy keepers’ club by spooning a last-gasp corner into his own net. United wheeled away in celebration, only for Marciniak to disallow the goal for a foul on the keeper by Patrick Dorgu following a review.

A crazy game ended with a fitting finale as Tielemans picked up a second yellow card after he arrived late on Sergi Altimira. It was a bookable offence he should have avoided, but borne out of tiredness as much as anything. That he was booked in the first place was arguably Marciniak’s fault.

All the same, United’s penchant for a red card is a concern. They have had five in all competitions this season, four in the last five games, even if Yoro’s dismissal against Liverpool was rescinded. Their ill-discipline is one more reason to put managers off.

Aside from collecting reds, United’s defence continues to make gratuitous mistakes. One week it’s Yoro, the next it’s Martinez, then De Ligt joins in, next up Lammens. No self-respecting FPL manager would touch any of these with a barge pole.

The main positive to take from this match is the continuing threat of Bruno Fernandes. He scored from two of his three shots, confirmed his penalty-taking threat, and came a whisker away of a hat-trick with a curling free-kick that somehow eluded the top corner. He was also denied an assist at the death by Marciniak, as it was he who delivered the corner that Kaique pawed into his own net.

We are still waiting to see Mauricio Pochettino’s preferred line-up but Amad did his cause no harm with a bright performance on the right flank that deserved more than a disallowed goal.

“I like the team for the 90 minutes, the personality, the character. We showed the way we want to play. We’ve only been working together one week. Always, we need to concentrate more and focus more. Try to recover better. We start to fix. With a performance like today, it’s the best medicine to prepare the next game. “The priority is the next one. We need to believe more and more and more. Second half, we recovered a lot of balls in the opposition half. That’s the way we want to play. We need to go to Old Trafford and show the commitment and play the way we want to play today.” – Mauricio Pochettino

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool gave further indication that they are a side improving with every game under Andoni Iraola. They did not blow their opponents away and had fewer shots than Club Brugge – the shot count was 17-13 to the hosts, who had five on target compared with Liverpool’s four – but the Premier League side showed their ruthless side, capitalising on their chances, despite allowing their hosts more of the ball (54%) and resting the likes of Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) and Rio Ngumoha (£5.7m).

With Jeremie Frimpong (£5.1m) coming in at right-back, Ronald Araujo (£5.5m), who played there in the 4-0 win over Manchester United, moved to centre-back. Trey Nyoni (£4.8m) was in the heart of midfield and Victor Munoz (£6.5m) got the nod on the right wing.

(£5.1m) coming in at right-back, (£5.5m), who played there in the 4-0 win over Manchester United, moved to centre-back. (£4.8m) was in the heart of midfield and (£6.5m) got the nod on the right wing. Liverpool were gifted an early goal when Yann Sommer played a hospital pass to Kyriani Sabbe and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) pounced to tee up Alexander Isak (£9.4m) to apply a simple finish.

(£6.7m) pounced to tee up (£9.4m) to apply a simple finish. The Reds were happy to let Brugge try and chase the game and pick them off on the counter. Muniz sliced through the Belgian rearguard three minutes before the interval, showing Barcola-like pace as he tore away from his markers, only to collapse under a challenge in the area and succumb to a knee injury. The stretcher came out briefly but he insisted on limping off, and we still await news on the severity of the injury.

“Probably definitely the worst part of the game. He was in pain; now he is feeling a bit better. Let’s hope it is not something big.” – Andoni Iraola on Victor Munoz’s injury

Muniz’s loss was Ngumoha’s gain, and he looked lively in the second half, showing great awareness to play in Florian Wirtz (£7.4m), who cut in from the left and dispatched a clever finish in off the post. The German has now scored in each of his last five games in all competitions, scoring six times. Throw in his five assists in seven Premier League matches, and improving fixtures, and we are looking at a desirable FPL asset now.

“Both (Wirtz and Isak] are now in a good place. When the team overall is playing well and we are getting good results, everyone looks a little better. When everything collectively is not there, everyone looks a little bit worse. “The important part is they help the team to play well, to win games, to get results and if we play well then we have chances, we are solid, everyone will play their part and will look better. Alex and Flo right now are in a good moment.” – Andoni Iraola on Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak’s form

Isak wrapped things up at the death when he hared on to Alisson’s (£5.5m) pass to bury his second. We are at last seeing the Isak of two years ago. He had a match-leading five shots here, has scored four goals in his last four matches in a Liverpool shirt and is the Premier League’s second-top goalscorer with seven strikes. Only his price is making him hard to ignore, but should managers who don’t yet have him consider bringing him in as a replacement for Haaland? Certainly, a Free Hit this Gameweek is an option worth mulling over.

“Obviously, he is in a great moment right now. In the first half, especially, he helped us a lot in the link-up, we were finding him very easily. The way they pressed was very aggressive and you have to find the last line straight away. Alex was helping us a lot in those situations. “In the second half, it was more about defending a little bit lower. We knew they would push forward and give spaces to exploit. Sometimes they were leaving him one-v-one against the centre-backs and in one of those moments, he has killed the game.” – Andoni Iraola on Isak’s threat on the counter