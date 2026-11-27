As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 deadline gets nearer, we’re hearing from more of our team of guest contributors.

Here, FPL Meerkat compares two desirable Liverpool midfielders ahead of the Reds’ favourable long-term run of fixtures.

Liverpool have hit an excellent run of form with some great fixtures on the horizon:

In the Reds’ midfield, two names stand out: Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) and Florian Wirtz (£7.5m). But which one should you be choosing for your FPL team?

Form

It’s hard to ignore the incredible form of Wirtz, with six goals and two assists in his last five games for club and country.

In fact, the hot streak goes on for much longer. Ignoring the cup cameos against Fenerbahce and Chelsea, his only blank in the run below came against the mean defence of Arsenal:

Match Mins Goals Assists v Bruges, Nov 25 90 1 0 v Man Utd, Nov 22 90 1 1 v Netherlands, Nov 16 75 2 0 v Serbia, Nov 13 81 1 0 v C Palace, Nov 8 90 1 1 v Fenerbahce, Nov 4 24 0 0 v Arsenal, Nov 1 81 0 0 v Chelsea, Oct 28 28 0 0 v Brighton, Oct 25 65 0 1 v Villarreal, Oct 20 45 1 0 v Brentford, Oct 17 90 0 1 v LASK, Oct 14 90 0 1

Szoboszlai hasn’t had the chance to put together such a run, thanks to a hamstring injury sustained in October.

But since returning to the Reds’ starting XI in Gameweek 10, he has returned in all three matches. He also chipped in with two assists for Hungary over the November international break.

Encouragingly for Wirtz, the returns for the German haven’t stopped with Szoboszlai coming back into the team.

Minutes

Game time is crucial in the winter period, and there’s a lot to say for both players.

Wirtz has nailed down his spot in the side, lining up as Liverpool’s #10, but can sometimes be subbed off early and occasionally has been rested in midweek (albeit only in cup competitions so far). This will likely also be the case when there are multiple league games a week.

Szoboszlai is more of a 90-minute man. The fact that Hungarian was straight back into the team to oust Trey Nyoni (£4.8m), who had been impressive in Szoboszlai’s absence, shows how much Andoni Iraola fancies him.

Above: The two midfielders’ game-time in 2026/27. Szoboszlai’s 31 minutes against Brentford was due to him being forced off through injury, with the 32 minutes against Arsenal marking his comeback game

Wirtz and Szoboszlai will continue to start the vast majority of future league games, but the former is more likely to be subbed earlier.

Underlying Data

In this category, both players have their advantages.

Wirtz spends a lot more time further forward on the pitch (4.80 box touches per 90 compared to Szoboszlai’s 0.54), so he is more likely to have shots in the box and big chances. He’s also edging the chance creation numbers, although the pair are level for xA per 90 (0.23).

Szoboszlai takes more shots from distance and, let’s not forget, is on at least a share of penalties. You can see in the xG and non-penalty (NP) xG figures above the difference that makes.

The Hungarian is likelier to hit the DefCon threshold, but some context is needed: he’s managed that just once in 2026/27. Historically, he’s been likelier to achieve that while playing at right-back, but opportunities in that position have been scarce this term.

Set Pieces

What Szoboszlai has going for him is multiple routes to points. He is the primary set-piece taker at Liverpool, on most free-kicks and on penalties. He has demonstrated the ability to get points this way as recently as last weekend against Man United.

Wirtz does take some corners and the odd free-kick, but he is clearly behind Szoboszlai in the pecking order. Indeed, seven of the eight corners the German has taken this season came in the two league matches that his teammate missed.

Final Verdict

Having a free-kick and penalty taker like Szoboszlai in the team always feels nice. Even in a poor outing, there’s always a way for him to return at the death.

But, due to the minutes being good for both players, I still prefer the option who plays further forward on the pitch.

I don’t think the extra things Szoboszlai has make him a better pick. There’s even a possibility that Alexander Isak (£9.4m), who is purring now and hunting down the Golden Boot, might get at least a share of spot-kicks. The drop-off in DefCon points from last season is also a stick to beat the Hungarian with.

Ignoring penalties, Szoboszlai has had just three penalty-box touches all season. Wirtz managed that in the first half alone in Gameweek 11!

It’s the in-form German, for me. Even the points projections, which have historically been Szoboszlai’s friend, have come around to that way of thinking.