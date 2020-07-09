Another start for Greenwood as unchanged United take on Villa in Gameweek 34+ finale

The final fixture of Gameweek 34+ sees Aston Villa take on Manchester United.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 20:15 BST.

There is little in the way of seismic team news, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an unchanged starting XI for the fourth league game in a row.

Mason Greenwood (£4.7m) gets another start down the right flank, then, with Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m), Paul Pogba (£8.3m), Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) and Anthony Martial (£8.3m) supporting the budget FPL forward in attack.

There is only one change for Aston Villa, meanwhile, as Mbwana Samatta (£5.3m) comes into Dean Smith’s line-up to replace Keinan Davis (£4.3m).

Rashford, Martial and Greenwood are all owned between 46% and 51% of the top 10k, with Fernandes sitting in more than nine in ten Fantasy squads among this elite bunch.

Just under 20% of the top 10,000 FPL managers have captained the Portuguese midfielder.

Fernandes has averaged 8.9 points per match since he joined the Red Devils in January.

Aston Villa XI: Reina, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Taylor, Grealish, Luiz, McGinn, El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Samatta.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

FPL Lessons Learned From Gameweek 34+

