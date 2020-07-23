FPL Gameweek 38+: analysis of the key underlying stats

Our Big Numbers piece returns as we take a look at the vast array of data available in our Members’ Area and present the eye-catching statistics that may be of interest.

We’ve run down the stand-out figures in every position, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various teams to assess which Fantasy Premier League assets could shine in Gameweek 38+.

With this feature using stats from our Members Area, only subscribers can read on.

Those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading – as well as seeing a list of the benefits that Membership brings – can do so by clicking here.

Rolling monthly subscriptions are now available for £2.99, while full-year Memberships cost £17.50 – the equivalent of just £1.46 a month.

Click here to sign up or upgrade your account.

FPL Lessons Learned From Gameweek 37+

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT