1307
Big Numbers July 23

FPL Gameweek 38+: analysis of the key underlying stats

1,307 Comments
Share

Our Big Numbers piece returns as we take a look at the vast array of data available in our Members’ Area and present the eye-catching statistics that may be of interest.

We’ve run down the stand-out figures in every position, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various teams to assess which Fantasy Premier League assets could shine in Gameweek 38+.

With this feature using stats from our Members Area, only subscribers can read on.

Those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading – as well as seeing a list of the benefits that Membership brings – can do so by clicking here.

Rolling monthly subscriptions are now available for £2.99, while full-year Memberships cost £17.50 – the equivalent of just £1.46 a month

Click here to sign up or upgrade your account.

FPL Lessons Learned From Gameweek 37+

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,307 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bleh
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Ederson (Martinez)
    TAA Tarkowski Dunk (Keane Saiss)
    Salah Dilva Pulisic Martial (Bruno)
    Vardy Ings Greenwood

    Have exact money for Salah & Bruno > Sterling & Son (-4). Would mean benching one of Martial or Greenwood. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      just do salah to sterling for free if you must 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep mo

      Open Controls
  2. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Rivals team... 4 points behind. BB active

    Henderson Ramsdale
    TAA VVD Pieters Saiss Laporte
    Salah KDB Puli Greal Guendouzi
    Ings Greenwood Jesus

    I'm on an FH...

    A) Cover Salah, KDB, Jesus, TAA...

    B) Go Son, Kane, Dilva, Robo

    Open Controls
    1. Real Socialad
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Probably have to go for B. Covering probably won't be enough if they have BB

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yh really is a go big or go home. He's captaining kdb, Sterling for me could be huge. Tricky one

        Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
  3. Real Socialad
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Which option is better (neither are exactly brilliant)?

    1. Ramsdale and Walker-Pieters
    or
    2. McCarthy and Rico

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
      1. Real Socialad
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Excellent. Thank You. That saves me another half an hour trying to squeeze 0.1 out of my team!

        Open Controls
    2. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      1 for the save points

      Open Controls
      1. Real Socialad
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Only reason why I'm still considering it. I might just end up doubling up on Bournemouth and going full send because I really have nothing to lose.

        Open Controls
    3. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rico takes corners and some free kicks (and not too bad at them either) so 2 edges it for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Real Socialad
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Cheers. I like the look of ramsdale's save potential as well so I might end up going for him and risking a double Bmouth

        Open Controls
  4. HD7
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    2M ITB but is Fernandez(Newcastle) to another defender worth it -4?

    Have Pope TAA Doherty and Fernandez starting in my defence.

    It should be someone who has a chance of a haul, attacking one?
    Ideas, mates? Walker, Laporte maybe?

    I just feel Fernandez wont even get 2pts in the match vs Liverpool...

    Open Controls
  5. Kane Lane
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Cap Salah or Silva

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      DSilva

      Open Controls
  6. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Saiss > Pieters for a hit?

    Nothing To play for now but OR.

    Open Controls
    1. Starky22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        On BB chip if that makes a difference

        Open Controls
  7. Hits from the Bong
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Latest effort, with Greenwood on the bench. Any good?

    Pope
    Aurier Pieters Diop
    Salah Sterling KDB Silva Antonio
    Kane Vardy

    Open Controls
  8. Starky22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    25 behind and 5th in mini league. 3/5 above have double Burnley defence... 3/5 above have Ings...
    FH DRAFT:

    Martinez
    Stephens Pieters KWP
    Mane Salah Sterling(C) Dilva Mahrez
    Kane Wood

    Button Branthwaite Williams Connolly

    GTG...?

    Open Controls
  9. ChelseaBlues223
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Martial and Jesus to Sterling and Wood for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Starky22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Like it

      Open Controls
    2. DRAFTSNAKE
      • 5 Years
      just now

      hmmm the rest of your team must be tip top if you are considering this. I'd say yes, only because it gives you a clear captain option but there ain't much in it. Not sure Burnley vs Brighton screams goals either, I'd go DCL for that budget or maybe you can stretch to Giroud?

      Open Controls
  10. Cheeto__Bandito
      20 mins ago

      If you master patience and peace of mind, this game is simple and you will get top10k every year.

      Open Controls
      1. Real Socialad
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        9 seasons and still failing to acquire even top 100K!

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeto__Bandito
            6 mins ago

            Trust me, this game is about mastering your mind. Just think before you press that wildcard button.

            Open Controls
          • wulfranian
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Second season in the forum though mate!Good luck.

            Open Controls
            1. Real Socialad
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Thanks. Forum has helped, I've increased the number of points I've got in each season for the last 3. Still only got a PB of 340k

              Open Controls
        2. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          You just know when you read these kind of posts that they won't have their team linked... 😆

          Open Controls
          1. Cheeto__Bandito
              6 mins ago

              Believe me or not, last year I placed top 5k, this year 40k. Just sharing my thoughts, I have been rash this year and it has cost me.

              Open Controls
              1. DRAFTSNAKE
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                The destination might be a shithole, but you enjoy the ride!

                Open Controls
          2. COK3Y5MURF - UJFC
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            This statement suggests that no more than 10k of all managers have patience and peace of mind every year.

            Open Controls
          3. Avon calling
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks Zen Master Cheeto_Bandito

            Open Controls
        3. Emm7980
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          Salah jimi Bruno > sterling(c) Kane Antonio - 8? Madness?
          ML chaser has sterling and will take a - 4

          Martinez
          TAA Aurier tark
          Salah dilva matial Bruno foden
          Jimi vardy giroud

          Open Controls
          1. Emm7980
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            Exact funds, so tonight or never

            Open Controls
            1. DRAFTSNAKE
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              I'd do Bruno>Sterling and TAA>anyone. Trent probably won't even play against Newcastle.

              Open Controls
              1. Fitzy.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                Based on what? 🙄

                Open Controls
                1. DRAFTSNAKE
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Well if I were him and just played the season of my life for my boyhood club to regain the title after years of failure I'd still be hungover on Sunday...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Emm7980
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Fair point, but rival will have him too I'm near certain so I'm not focused on TAA.
                    Might just do Bruno to sterling and Jiminez to greenwood, rival also has greenwood.

                    Open Controls
              2. Emm7980
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                I have Doherty to come in for him, having none of Kane auba jesus scares me

                Open Controls
                1. The Dance
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  nothing to fear of kane or auba

                  Open Controls
                  1. Emm7980
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Auba not so much I agree, just Kane on his doorstep and hes on a run of form, will want to to finish strong I feel.

                    Open Controls
        4. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          2.0 ITB and 1FT. .1 off Foden to Dsilva.

          McCarthy Allison
          Trent Doherty C.Taylor Lascelles Justin
          Sterling Foden Tony Bruno Salah
          Ings Greenwood Wood

          Open Controls
          1. Emm7980
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Bruno to dilva mb

            Open Controls
        5. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          When our press conferences??

          Open Controls
          1. Tony Martial
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Are*

            Open Controls
          2. Avon calling
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Not sure but I'll be holding one tomorrow to go through the changes to my team.

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.