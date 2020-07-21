362
Scout Notes July 21

Nine shut-outs in 13 games for Wolves as Palace are hit by fresh defensive injury

362 Comments
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Crystal Palace

  • Goals: Daniel Podence (£4.9m), Jonny (£5.5m)
  • Assists: Matt Doherty (£6.5m), Raul Jimenez (£8.1m)
  • Bonus: Doherty x3, Podence x2, Jonny x1

Matt Doherty (£6.5m) bagged his sixth double-digit haul of the season and moved within one point of Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) in the Fantasy Premier League points table after a typical slow-burner of a display from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Wolves have made a habit out of indifferent starts and strong second-half performances and their latest victory over Crystal Palace was no different.

The hosts had registered only two shots on goal in the opening 40 minutes against the Eagles, with the visitors going closest to scoring when Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.4m) whistled a shot narrowly wide of Rui Patricio‘s (£5.3m) left-hand post.

Joao Moutinho (£5.3m), Doherty and goalscorer Daniel Podence (£4.9m) combined beautifully for the deadlock-breaking strike, however, and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side never looked back from that point on, turning in a silky display after the break that culminated in a goal for Jonny (£5.5m).

The Wolves boss echoed that assessment, saying:

Two different halves, it felt much better in the second half, I think we played better. In the first half, I think we should have moved the ball faster. We had a lot of lost possession of the ball that allowed counter-attacks and chances to Palace, so that made the team a bit unstable.

In the second half, what we did better, we were more organised, we won more second balls and we were more threatening in our attack, with more possession of the ball. We had good combinations and good chances.

Jimenez claimed the (fortuitous) assist for Jonny’s goal after a sliced effort of his own and that 24th attacking return of the season was enough to move him into second in the FPL forwards’ standings, just eight points off the magic 200-mark.

He seldom looks like producing a monster score (he only has one double-digit haul to his name in 2020) but the consistency of appearances and returns makes up for it, with the Mexican striker never registering more than three successive blanks this season or last.

While Podence, Adama Traore (£5.6m), Pedro Neto (£4.9m) and Diogo Jota (£6.0m) continue to share pitch-time around him, Jimenez has started 36 of Wolves’ 37 league matches this season.

He may still be a sacrificial lamb in many Gameweek 38+ Free Hit squads but it’s been another phenomenal season for the Mexico international, who, given his track record against the ‘big six’, could still very easily find the back of the net at Stamford Bridge next weekend.

This latest win was again built on a solid defensive showing.

Some early-game wobbles slowly gave way to a more assured display at the back, with Willy Boly (£4.9m) in superlative form after a rare error that led to Schlupp’s chance.

It’s a well-worn stat but it’s no coincidence: Wolves have kept 12 clean sheets in 21 games with Boly in the side and just one shut-out in the other 16 matches without him.

Doherty and Jonny evoked memories of 2018/19 by supplementing their clean sheets with attacking returns, and now Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) is the only FPL defender who has more of those than the Ireland international (12 – four goals, eight assists) this season.

Rui Patricio‘s (£5.3m) owners would have enjoyed their evenings, too, with the Portugal international making his third and final stop – and thus collecting an extra FPL point – deep into second-half injury time.

Romain Saiss (£4.8m) missed out on the points bonanza, however, with Santo indulging in some more low-key rotation and benching the Moroccan for the first time this calendar year.

For Palace, this was almost a repeat of their Gameweek 36+ display against Manchester United in that they battled manfully and had a few half-decent openings but were ultimately outclassed by a better side.

With interest in their Fantasy assets low (none of their starters had an ‘effective ownership’ over 0.2% in the top 10,000 of FPL), their chief role on the final day will be in providing opposition to Spurs and their in-form attacking assets.

This was Palace’s seventh defeat on the spin and they have conceded more goals and big chances than any other team in that time, although the calibre of opposition has to be factored in.

Already without the injured Gary Cahill (£4.4m), Patrick van Aanholt (£5.6m) and James Tomkins (£5.0m), the Eagles lost Mamadou Sakho (£5.0m) to a muscle injury on Monday, with Roy Hodgson turning to midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate (£4.9m) – and not Martin Kelly (£4.1m) – to deputise at centre-half.

For those looking at Harry Kane (£10.9m) or Son Heung-min (£9.7m) next weekend, Palace’s patched-up back four – which included youngster Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m) at left-back – weren’t particularly overrun or stretched but did concede further presentable opportunities to Traore and Podence in the second half.

Hodgson said of Mitchell’s full Premier League debit:

I’m full of praise for his [Mitchell’s] performance. I thought he was excellent today and he must be delighted to have got through that game as he did, albeit on the wrong end of a [losing] scoreline.

I don’t think he could have done any better than he did and I don’t think I can say his playing instead of Patrick van Aanholt was the difference between us winning and losing.

Wolves XI (3-4-3): Patricio, Dendoncker, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Traore (Neto 81′), Jimenez, Podence (Jota 72′).

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita, Ward, Dann, Sakho (Kouyaté 23′), Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, McCarthy, Schlupp (Riedewald 72′), Zaha, Ayew.

362 Comments Post a Comment
  Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Defence on shambles ahead of GW38.
    Is it worth a hit to get Aurier or Burnley defender for Kiko or Justin?

    Open Controls
    TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Justin scored last week 😉

      It’s very hard to justify a hit for a defender for 1 week only particularly when historically clean sheets are very rare in the final gameweek.

      It’s close but I don’t think I would

      Open Controls
      Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah txs, useless Justin might have cost me ML victory, was literally fuming. Betting on clean sheet a 50/50:at best. Expecting max 1 point from either Justin or Kiko, so might pay off. Cant see Palace scoring, but you never know.

        Open Controls
  TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    22 from 3 and a red arrow .... what on earth is happening this season?!

    Never known a season like it

    Open Controls
    The Tinkerman
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Same here. Down at 400k, scores well above the average but still getting red arrows. Strange year.

      Open Controls
      TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Exactly - I’m not even at a decent rank and it’s still a red.

        It’s like every player I don’t own who has good ownership hauls every single week

        Open Controls
        The Tinkerman
          • 4 Years
          just now

          30% above the average ATM and getting red arrows. Similar has happened 3 times to me in the last 6 or so weeks looking at GW history.

          Open Controls
    RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Same, but Top 10K have played 4.5 players in average, so you’re still on track for A green arrow if the 8 last players deliver

      Open Controls
      TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        But it’ll be a small green arrow.

        It feels impossible this season to get a decent sized green arrow without absolutely ridiculous lucky events occurring

        Open Controls
        RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Most have very similar teams and it varies from week to week which player combos getting most minutes and score most. Free hitters ignorant most of their current team to get in players who did well last week, could easily get less points on their FH team than the original team. Very hard to tell

          Open Controls
      scottmac
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Where do you get the information on what the top 10k has been doing with their teams?

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          https://www.livefpl.net/

          This will change your FPL life

          Open Controls
        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          https://www.livefpl.net/rank

          Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      31 mins ago

      Patricio, Doherty and Dunk gave me a small green after a -4.

      Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Very tough gameweek (so far - maybe its about to get even tougher!)

      But I think a lot of teams with red arrows will still have 5 or 6 city/utd still to play, plus maybe even one or two from pool & chelsea

      i.e. the guts of an entire team

      That's what I'm telling myself anyways with KDB, Sterling, TAA, Pulisic, Bruno, Martial, Rashford (c) to save the gameweek

      Open Controls
    5. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Been a difficult one hasn't it?

      Had high hope for an improvement on my 118k finish last season but that hasn't materialised.. maybe next season, ha.

      Open Controls
    6. Freddiebell
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      I got 22 from 4 and went from 140,000 to 170,000

      Open Controls
      1. jason_ni
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        thats crazy - i got 20 from 3 ( will be 19 once Justin comes in for Saiss) but that gave me a 2k drop at 96k.

        GW scores all over the place!

        Open Controls
    7. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      There are far better managers in the top million than there ever were. And also more dead teams which were set up for weekly prizes with ludicrous players. You need to be far, far ahead of average to get a decent green arrow these days.

      Open Controls
      1. KDF
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        The game is more popular than ever and more people play it seriously with work's leagues etc, I know people who have been useless in the past and have improved over time to be competitive in their respective ML

        Open Controls
    8. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Also FYI it doesn't really matter how many of your players have played to get you the score you got - the ranking works simply from your score. I know this seems obvious but it's important - if you get 22 from 3, then you are unlikely to move much in the first day or two, but much more likely to move at the end of the GW when all your horses come in and everyone else's are out to stud.

      Open Controls
    9. Amey
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Almost 5 players played in top 10k though. We have 2 extra players.

      Mine are Alonso Pulisc. 😀
      So 3 points

      Open Controls
  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which last FT?

    A) Doherty to Digne

    B) Bruno to DSilva (also have Foden, Martial and Greenwood)

    C) Jimenez to Ings

    D) KDB to Silva

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      All of those moves have potential to backfire tbh. C looks the safest option.

      Maybe wait to see who starts for City today and go from there.

      Open Controls
    2. jason_ni
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      From those, i'd say maybe C, but tough call!

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cheers, agree with you. Could also do kdb to Silva, but could also backfire

      Open Controls
  4. The Man Pastore
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Any of these transfers make sense ?

    A) Ings --> Jesus
    B) Bruno --> D.Silva
    C) Doherty + Ings --> Aurier + Kane/Auba (-4pts)
    D) KDB + Greenwood --> Antonio + Jesus (-4pts)

    Current team is :

    Patricio
    Doherty Tarkowski Keane
    Salah KDB Mahrez Bruno Martial
    Greenwood Ings

    Martin Nketiah Kiko Lascelles

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Think the ones you suggest to sell have the chance to do as well as the ones you suggest to buy.

      Open Controls
      1. The Man Pastore
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        You are right, maybe I should just do Doherty to Robertson or something like that. I don't see Doherty keeping a CS this week.

        Open Controls
  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which Burnley defender?

    A) Pieters - assist potential in open play
    B) Tarkowski - goal threat from set pieces

    Open Controls
    Garam MOSALAH

A money
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      A money

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Not really an issue at this stage

        Open Controls
    2. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      C) both

      If money no object then B but A is better value

      Open Controls
    RamaJama

B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      12 mins ago

      Why don't you just play Aurier instead of slabhead?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Need to get some funds from defence to push Vardy to Kane or Auba

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          3 mins ago

          You taking a hit?

          I can do Jesus to Auba FT. Will wait for early team news though. Think Pep is going to make all of us want to scratch our eyes out tonight and in GW38.

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Trying to avoid a hit - probably doing Doherty to Pieters/Tark and then Vardy to Kane. Could add in Pulisic to Mahrez for a hit but don't think that is necessary.

            Open Controls
    5. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would go for Pieters and use the cash elsewhere if Dyche says Taylor is out

      Open Controls
  6. Garam MOSALAH
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Owning Son, will you go Kane or Auba ?

    I’m leaning toward Kane, form n fixture.

    Open Controls
    RamaJama

Auba
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Auba

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Very hard to call. I think Kane will do better as Watford are fighting where as palace are on the beach

      Open Controls
  7. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Manchester United will make a take-it-or-leave it offer of £80m to Borussia Dortmund for England winger Jadon Sancho, 20. (Star)

    Would be a fantastic signing for utd (or anyone)... but...

    I presume BVB will be in no rush to sell at that sort of price - why wouldn't they wait another year so that (a) the market begins to recover & his price inflates naturally as a result (b) he has another year of those ridiculous Bundesliga numbers under his belt (34 combined G&A in the league this season I think he has)

    Open Controls
    1. jason_ni
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Daily Star - I would read 0.00001% into anything that comes from that rag, they can write whatever they want, and base it on nothing but pure speculation, with no credible source.

      In saying that, no doubt, he would be a great buy if they were able to get it over the line.

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Haha - the daily star can not be used as a source!

        The paper is 99% fiction. I honestly don’t know how they are allowed to publish the story’s they do in a ‘news’ paper

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        I love the BBC Sport Gossip column for gathering all these stories into a little easily readable summary each morning

        The Mirror are waaaay out in front as public enemy #1 in the press though at the minute - still can't get over the Pogba/Bruno debacle from a few weeks back - serious problems internally at that "News Outlet"

        Open Controls
        1. jason_ni
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          thats it, anything from a red top is basically a story, there needs to be nothing behind it, the "journalist" wakes up and puts his hand into one bowl with the top clubs in europe, and another hand into a bowl with the top prospects/transfer targets likely to be on the move, and bobs your uncle, you have your story for that days paper.

          Open Controls
          1. jason_ni
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            I still find myself clicking on the gossip section though on BBC sport most days!

            Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      10 mins ago

      If UTD do not qualify for CL then I really do not see them making big money transfers.

      They got Bruno at a bargain!

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      80m won't get his one leg 😀

      120m ish tag i guess. Let's see what happens. United need a spectacular attacking signing tbh. Especially RW.

      Remaining money can be used to buy a CDM & CB.

      Open Controls
    4. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      He is young, talented and more importantly he is English..no way he goes for less than 100 million

      Open Controls
    5. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Manchester United will make a leave-it-or-leave-it offer of £80m to Borussia Dortmund for England winger Jadon Sancho, 20.

      Open Controls
  8. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Will you be basing your GW38 captaincy on whichever City player/s are rested in today's game?

    A rested Sterling would be a shoo-in for next week's Capt.

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      24 mins ago

      Martial would get into a lot of space up against that weak Lei defence.

      Open Controls
      RamaJama

This
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Sterling could start today and I would prob still risk it in GW 38

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yeah pretty much - and its got the added pressure of Triple Captain into the bargain so risky to say the least with Pep involved

      Have had Dilva earmarked for a few weeks now

      But a rested Sterling could be dynamite as well

      Maybe if Jesus got 60+ minutes tonight, and Sterling was benched, that might indicate he's locked in to start up front vs Norwich?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Jesus gets 60 mins every match

        Open Controls
      2. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        More likely the other way round considering Jesus has 7 starts in a row while Sterling was benched 2 times in last 3 gws

        Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Yes - Martial could also be a good option.

      Just can't look past a City player at home to Norwich. Multiple players getting double-digit scores not unlikely.

      Open Controls
    5. Amey
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      I really hope Dilva Jesus Raz all are benched 😀
      So that they can start next GW for sure

      Open Controls
    6. Flaming Flamingo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No. It's Tue-Sun, so would expect the strongest team (+ David Silva) to start vs Norwich regardless of who may or may not be rested tonight.

      Open Controls
  9. BNMC
    29 mins ago

    Is Salah a better option over Auba or Kane? I can only have one next GW without taking hits.

    Open Controls
    RamaJama

Yes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    Mikei

No
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      He is as good an option as them two. Hard to know if he'll score better.

      Open Controls
    4. jason_ni
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Any of the 3 can do well, hard to know for sure.

      Open Controls
  10. jason_ni
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    On FH which one?

    A) TAA - Bavies - Wood/Greenwood
    B) Diop - Pieters - Jesus

    Guess if Jesus doesnt start tonight, he has to be in the FH right?

    Open Controls
    RamaJama

B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  11. YULOGY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    morning gents.

    digne and doherty doing the business last night!

    does anyone know if charlie taylor is out for the season? need to play my bench boost next week, will likely bring in robbo to replace.

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I doubt Taylor plays on Sunday.

      Open Controls
  12. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Gtg? Not sure of captain.

    Pope
    TAA AWB Pieters
    Salah KDB Bruno D.Silva
    Auba Greenwood Jimi

    Martinez Saka Saiss Cathcart

    Open Controls
    1. yosim
      9 mins ago

      think i'm going with Salah

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yep. Think I would go Dilva.

      Open Controls
  13. KUNingas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    A) Sterling, Antonio
    B) Auba, D.Silva

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      B will be the most popular on here by a long way

      Open Controls
    RamaJama

B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Both are good but B for me

      Open Controls
    4. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A is more explosive

      Open Controls
  14. Strchld
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    FH38

    Someone else planning to go without ManU assets GW38?

    How many Burnley defenders you are picking?

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good luck going without united attack against a backline consisting of 36 year old morgan, 30 year old bennet and 2 inexperienced youngsters in thomas and justin

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Leicester will get torn apart with United play.

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'm going with just Martial. Going with no Man U may not end well.

      Open Controls
  15. yosim
    23 mins ago

    1 FT only
    A) KDB to Dilva and Vardy to Kane/Auba
    B) KDB to Dilva
    C) Do nothing

    ML rival has Dilva
    thanks

    Open Controls
    RamaJama

C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd want to keep KDB

      Open Controls
    3. yosim
      just now

      thanks mates - I don't want to lose him but keeping Salah and utd

      Open Controls
  16. Bobby_Baggio
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Looking at the below moves for -4. Any issues with them? Kiko starting isn't great but dont see point in taking hit for defender.

    Patricio
    Doherty - TAA - Kiko
    Mane - KDB - Mahrez - Bruno
    Vardy - Jimi - Greenwood

    (3.9m) - Saka - Holgate - Lascelles

    Mane + Vardy + Jimenez >>> DSilva + Auba + Kane

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      9 mins ago

      Salah not in your thought process?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        I think Liverpool score will be 0-0 or 1-0 so im willing to take that risk.

        Open Controls
        1. yosim
          just now

          against Newcastle ?!

          Open Controls
  17. YoungPretender
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    A) Salah, Ings & Cresswell
    B) Martial, Kane & Aurier

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  18. Sepp Blattered
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Morning all!

    Really want to fit Kane into this team for a last week punt, 1.2 ITB .. any suggestions?

    Fabianski, McCarthy
    TAA, Alonso, Wan Bissaka, Boly, Holgate
    Sterling, Fernandes, Martial, Pulisic, Foden
    Aubameyang, Giroud, Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      How many FT you got? How many hits are you willing to take?

      Open Controls
      1. Sepp Blattered
        • 10 Years
        just now

        1 FT and -4 or -8 if decent..

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Trent & Giroud > Kane & whoever

      Open Controls
  19. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    have 5 spots for these 6 big hitters on FH (other 2 spots are antonio and silva) - who can i go without?

    A. Jesus
    B. KDB
    C. Salah
    D. Auba
    E. Kane
    F. Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Well you are only allowed 3 city and given Silva is nailed in your team you HAVE TO go without one of A, B or F

      So it’s only a choice between those 3.

      Open Controls
      1. SMOOTH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        good point, i guess i could lose silva but hes good value if he starts which he should

        out of A B and F im strangely leaning towards KDB

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Hopefully there will be early team news and that will make the decision for you.

          I agree with you that I’d lose KDB of those but just need to be aware he is very highly owned

          Open Controls
        2. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Why are you 100% on Antonio by the way?

          Open Controls
  20. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anyone know where I can find headed goals conceded by clubs this season? Can only find headed goals scored and headed chances conceded so far.

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Im pretty sure Norwich will be top for headed goals conceded

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        They were top for headed chances conceded so it would follow

        Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If you are looking for it to decide on whether to pick Tark or not, goals conceded from set pieces might be a better stat. Think you can get it in the members area

      Open Controls
  21. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    How does this look for a -4?
    Vardy and Foden to Auba and Dilva?
    Gives me this for 38. Any obvious weaknesses?

    Pope
    TAA Aurier Doherty
    Sterling Dilva Martial Bruno Pullisic
    Jesus Auba
    Martinez Greenwood Diop Fernandez.

    Open Controls
  22. rilo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Pope
    Taylor AWB TAA
    Salah Foden KDB Mahrez Bruno
    Auba Greenwood

    Button, Nketiah, Saiss, Fernandez

    I hope Taylor will be fit for this GW. Any transfer suggestions? 1 FT, 3.1 ITB

    Open Controls
  23. AJ24
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Current FH hit for GW38

    Martinez,
    Trent, Pieters, Branthwaite
    Salah, KDB, D Silva, Fernandes
    Kane, Auba, Greenwood

    Stek, Lamptey, B Williams, Guendouzi - 0.0ITB

    Good to go or where to improve?

    Open Controls
  24. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Kane vs decimated Palace defence or Auba vs Watford playing for survival?

    Cannot decide?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      very hard - out of the two i'd go kane. Ideally i'd go both

      Open Controls
    2. AJ24
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nor can I, so I've gone Jesus to Kane to fit them both in. Jesus may punish me!

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Am edging towards Kane vs palace with nothing to play for. Watford may be able to stay up if they can avoid conceding too many goals in the next couple of games.

      Open Controls
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Auba for me.
      Watford are sh.t hence they are there

      Open Controls
  25. The Red Devil
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    What's better on FH?
    Laca + Kane+mane+ Cresswell
    Or
    Auba + ings+ Salah+ Tierney

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      1 min ago

      A I S T

      Open Controls
    2. AJ24
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Auba option

      Open Controls
  26. FOO FIGHTER
    8 mins ago

    Probably going to be loads of hits taken for GW38? Especially those who have Leicester, Chelsea and (UTD for some reason) assets...

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Exactly
      Would give FH an instant advantage

      Open Controls
  27. BNMC
    7 mins ago

    How does this look? All free transfers used so I'm not in a rush to get rid of Ings.

    Pope
    TAA Doh Digne
    Salah Sterling Dilva Martial Bruno
    Ings Greenwood

    Open Controls
  28. Viper
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Morning all.

    I had a quick glance back over my season to see where it all went wrong. I've got most 50/50's wrong basically.

    One thing I noticed though, I have captained Sterling 11 times. He has blanked 8 of those times 😯

    Open Controls
    1. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      One for the road

      Open Controls
      1. Viper
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd have to sell KDB. Last time I done that, he got a 19 pointer 😆

        Open Controls
    2. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Captain, bench order, who to bench, 50:50 transfers - all of those wrong every week

      Basically every subjective decision I’ve got wrong all season. My core team / strategy has been really good but got every decision which involves some luck wrong.

      That’s why I’m 100k - best not to think what could have been.

      Open Controls
  29. _sidney_will
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Cheap Defence on FH?

    Martinez

    Bardsley Pieters Branthwaite (Lamptey, Williams)

    Salah Sterling Son Richarlison D.Silva

    Aubameyang Jesus (Connolly)

    Open Controls

