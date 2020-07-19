645
Scout Notes July 19

Wood’s aerial threat bodes well for Brighton match as Burnley get behind Pope

645 Comments
Share

Norwich 0-2 Burnley

  • Goals: Chris Wood (£6.1m)
  • Own Goals: Ben Godfrey (£4.4m)
  • Assists: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.9m), Erik Pieters (£4.2m)
  • Red Cards: Emi Buendía (£6.0m), Josip Drmic (£5.3m)
  • Bonus Points: Pieters x3, Phil Bardsley x2 (£4.3m), Wood x1

Two red cards for Norwich were perhaps the key factors in Burnley’s attacking assets leaving a little to be desired by their respective Fantasy managers in Gameweek 37+.

The favourable meeting with the Canaries sparked interest players such as Chris Wood (£6.1m), Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) and Dwight McNeil (£6.0m) in the lead-up to Saturday’s match but the New Zealand international was the only one from that trio to come away with any attacking returns.

In bizarre circumstances, Norwich found themselves reduced to nine men before half-time, thanks to recklessness shown by Emi Buendía (£6.0m) and Josip Drmic (£5.3m).

Their sendings off made this the first Premier League game to see a side suffer two red cards in the first half since 2015, highlighting how much of an enigma the opening match of Gameweek 37+ proved to be.

As a result of the man disadvantage, Daniel Farke’s men lined themselves up in exceptionally compact formation for the second half, effectively lined-up in two banks of four with no striker, in a 4-4-0 formation. That left Tim Krul (£4.6m) to do what he does best, producing seven saves across the 90 minutes.

“You know it’s going to happen. They just went to two banks of four and defended their box very well.” – Chris Wood

That obviously made it harder for Burnley to capitalise on the red cards, much to the frustration of those who had backed the Clarets hoping for more explosive hauls.

There will be some that say the freak nature of the 90 minutes makes it hard to take too many FPL lessons from, but there were a few nuggets worth analysing.

Firstly, this game highlighted once again that Wood is the clear aerial threat for Burnley and the most likely to get on the end of crosses into the box.

We chose him for the Gameweek 37+ Scout Picks on the basis that Norwich had recently been susceptible to headed attempts on goal. He may not have chosen to attack Johann Berg Gudmundsson‘s (£5.9m) first-half cross with his head, but netting it with a bicycle still demonstrates what Wood is capable of in the air.

“There was a chance he would miss all the games, so he’s done ever so well to get back out there.” – Sean Dyche

That will be encouraging for those who brought the Burnley forward in for Gameweek 37+ as he may also be useful on the final day of the season.

The Clarets face Brighton next Sunday who, between Gameweeks 30+ and 36+ conceded 23 headed attempts, third only to Norwich and Newcastle.

Those who invested in Rodriguez can certainly consider themselves unlucky not to see him come away from Carrow Road with a decent haul as his blank was not for want of trying.

In the 20th minute, the former Southampton man cut through the middle, after good hold-up play from Wood, before slicing wide.

Rodriguez then fired a powerful shot at Krul in the 38th minute, only to see the goalkeeper meet it with another good save. Had it gone in, Wood would have been credited with the assist.

Just after the hour-mark, Rodriguez nipped in at the front post to get on the end of an Ashley Westwood (£5.5m) corner, Krul on hand to make another instinctive stop.

His final opportunity came in the 83rd minute when an intricate piece of passing play set Rodriguez up on the edge of the box. He curled a high effort towards goal that looked destined for the net, but the Krul stretched sufficiently to catch it.

McNeil also had opportunities to get involved in the goals and his owners will also be cursing Krul’s heroic efforts to keep the score respectable at Carrow Road.

The young winger had Burnley’s first real chance of the game as he dropped the shoulder to lose Buendía in the middle, drove forward but fired over the bar.

He went a lot closer in the 41st minute when won a free-kick on the edge of the box. Despite his tender age, McNeil assumed responsibility for it, his direct effort deflecting off the wall and forcing a palmed save from Krul, produced as he fell to the ground from the power.

However, this match highlighted perfectly how difficult it is to pinpoint the assisters for Burnley. Wood looks central to their cross-heavy tactic, while McNeil is one of three players who provide the service. Gudmundsson’s return to the team on the right flank was the reason Wood found the net, while Westwood’s set-piece duties also make him another source of crosses.

Nick Pope (£5.1m) owners could not be displeased with what they saw on Saturday evening, as Burnley helped him achieve a 15th clean sheet of the campaign.

They might have been a little miffed that the Clarets’ shot-stopper was just one save short of an additional point, but against a Norwich side that has not troubled anyone since the restart, nobody was really expecting more than the standard total of six.

His owners would have been likely to start Pope again in Gameweek 38+ anyway but there were some interesting post-match quotes from Wood, who acknowledged that the entire Burnley squad is aware of how close he is to getting a hand on the Premier League’s Golden Glove award.

With that in mind, he made a empassioned commitment to helping Pope get another clean sheet in Gameweek 38+ when Brighton come to Turf Moor. With little left riding on that game other than Pope’s chances of winning that award, could we potentially see an even more defensive-minded performance next Sunday?

“As a team, we’ll be fighting like hell for him. He’s an outstanding goalkeeper. Hopefully, we can get him one more so he can get his hands on the Golden Glove.” – Chris Wood

If that were to be the case, Erik Pieters (£4.2m) could be a budget differential to consider on the final day of the campaign.

He came away from the Norwich game with a double-figure score having kept a clean sheet, providing an assist for Ben Godfrey‘s (£4.4m) own goal and securing all three bonus points.

Despite Gudmundsson reclaiming his station on the right of midfield, Pieters was able to keep his place in the team following Charlie Taylor‘s (£4.4m) hamstring injury and is likely to be in consideration for the left-back berth once again in Gameweek 38+.

Recent outings in midfield had clearly inspired Pieters ahead of this Norwich game, as he ventured forward to provide width, especially in the second half, going close to scoring himself just after the interval.

Norwich City XI (4-2-3-1): Krul; Lewis, Klose (Zimmermann 46′), Godfrey, Aarons; Tettey (Vrančić 90+3′), McLean; O Hernández (Idah 86′), Buendía, Cantwell (Rupp 76′); Drmic.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Pieters, K Long, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson (Brady 59′); Wood (78′), Rodriguez.

MEMBERS ANALYSIS

View full match data in the Members Area

MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

Become a Member and access our data

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

645 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    Wood cap a bit of a fail then but a week ago we were all fuming with our 12 point giroud and puli scores and look how that turned out

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Count yourself lucky Norwich went down to nine. Least he scored, could be ok

      Open Controls
    2. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      7 points is never a fail at his price, people are setting their expectations of non-premium strikers too high IMO.

      Open Controls
      1. Lucy2019
          18 mins ago

          Spot the causal Wood owner.

          Open Controls
          1. Forza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Spot the guy on course for back-to-back top 1k finishes who only got a tiny red arrow, despite not owning Pope, thanks to Wood who's his cheapest playing attacker. If I'm a casual, maybe it shouldn't be such a pejorative 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            I aspire to take the game as seriously as you

            Open Controls
    3. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Tinkering with combos:

      A) Son, Martial (Only 2 MCI)
      B) Mahrez, Bruno (no Son vs CRY)

      I’ll have Sterling and Dilva regardless

      Open Controls
      1. BERGKOP
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    4. Dybala10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Any obvious changes to this FH team?

      Pope
      Cresswell, Egan, Bednarek
      Sterling, Martial, Bruno, Salah, Antonio
      Auba, Jesus

      Reina, Pieters, Lamptey, Connolly

      Open Controls
      1. BERGKOP
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Looks good. Nice balance.

        Open Controls
      2. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'd get another City player over Martial; and if we end up with both teams only needing a draw, lose Bruno too.

        Open Controls
        1. BERGKOP
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Agreed. Another City asset. It'll be a goal fest.

          Open Controls
      3. jamiejoe
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not sure about the defence.

        You reckon 0.0 Saints v Sheff Utd?

        Open Controls
      4. Dybala10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks all

        Open Controls
    5. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Chasing in my ML. Any way to improve on this?

      Martinez
      TAA Bardsley Pieters
      Salah Sterling KDB Son Dilva
      Auba Greenwood

      3.9 Nketiah Long 3.9

      0.7 ITB

      A) Son becomes Kane in a 3-4-3
      B) TAA + Greenwood --> Digne + Ings
      C) That'll do pig, that'll do.

      Open Controls
      1. BERGKOP
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        A. Prefer Son
        B. No
        C. Definitely

        Open Controls
        1. Phil's Stamps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers.

          Open Controls
    6. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Think I like this front 6
      Kdb dilva Salah Bruno antonio
      Auba
      Who for the final spot?
      A) jesus
      B) ings
      C) vardy
      D) rash

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        D

        Open Controls
      2. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Then you can get abcity Defender

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      3. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        just now

        B

        I’m thinking very similar but really torn between KDB & Sterling

        Open Controls
    7. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      On fh
      Antonio in 352 or wood 343

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. BERGKOP
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Whiskerz
        • 6 Years
        just now

        antonio

        Open Controls
    8. Mackans
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Copy paste your Free Hit draft here pls:

      Open Controls
      1. BERGKOP
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        You first

        Open Controls
        1. Mackans
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Pope
          AWB Tarkowski Pieters
          Mané Sterling Dilva Antonio
          Auba Jesus Ings

          Open Controls
      2. fr3d
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        After you, Maclazy

        Open Controls
        1. Mackans
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Pope
          AWB Tarkowski Pieters
          Mané Sterling Dilva Antonio
          Auba Jesus Ings

          Open Controls
          1. fr3d
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Nice team, but avoid AWB imo. VVD if you can afford, or a punt on Tierney

            Open Controls
      3. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Pope
        Tierney Aurier Cresswell
        KDB Sterling Dilva Bruno Antonio
        Kane Auba

        Just a quick draft I done just now

        Open Controls
    9. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      FH chip must haves please suggest:

      Open Controls
      1. Gravless are for Kinnear
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Emerson Boyce (c)

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Which team?

          Open Controls
      2. BERGKOP
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Dilva, Pope, Son, Antonio, Kane/Auba

        Open Controls
      3. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        DSilva
        Aubameyang
        Salah
        Fernandes
        Ings

        That will be the spine of mine with the other 2 attackers from
        Son, Antonio, Jesus, Sterling, KDB, Mahrez

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          What if Kane gets another brace this GW

          Open Controls
          1. TheDragon
            • 2 Years
            just now

            You can say the exact same thing about 10+ players

            Can’t have them all

            Kane players too deep for my liking and spurs are terrible away from home

            Open Controls
    10. Whiskerz
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      FH Draft.

      Martinez . (Button)
      Robertson . Bardsley . Pieters . (Thomas . Tananga)
      Salah . Antonio . KDB . Dilva . (Guendouzi)
      Kane . Aubameyang . Jesus

      Have funds tied into KDB but could possibly do KDB & Jesus to Sterling and Ings/Wood. Prefer the current team at the momen though.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        No United is probably the only worry - given their form and they’ll likely need a draw at least to get Top 4.

        Open Controls
      2. jamiejoe
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Sterling is the obvious one for upside potential.

        He'll be heavily owned.

        Open Controls
    11. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Fixtures aren't brilliant for free hitting in gw38.

      Bournemouth and Watford could still be fighting, Arsenal may be rotating ahead of the final.

      Man City offers 3 players.

      Leicester and Man Utd attackers.

      Chelsea v Wolves could be tough.

      Perhaps Newcastle v Liverpool offers goals. Or Palace v Spurs?

      I suspect Villa may be down so West Ham may be worth a shout.

      Many teams are quite evenly matched up.

      Open Controls
      1. Valar(Keith)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Mancity, Newcastle, spurs, burnley, West ham.. loading up on those teams offers more than enough

        Open Controls
        1. jamiejoe
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Who for Newcastle?

          Open Controls
          1. jamiejoe
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I'd go

            Burnley defence.
            Man City midfield.
            Man Utd midfield / attack.

            Picks like Antonio if you can fit him in.

            Open Controls
        2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          You mean Pool not Newcastle. Right?

          Open Controls
      2. Valar(Keith)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        And Arsenal's game is a week later.. can't see any rest there. Overall it looks like the best possible week so far that I've seen for a free hit

        Open Controls
        1. jamiejoe
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I think last week was because of the obvious rotation from Pep.

          Man City could be a trap on Tuesday again but people got out of it with some scores from the subs last time.

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I smell the goals already

          Open Controls
      3. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        “Many teams are quite evenly matched up.“

        Ah yes Norwich did win in the reverse fixture 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. jamiejoe
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I'd already picked that as the exceptional game.

          Open Controls
      4. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Arsenal shouldnt rotate ahead of the final.
        Its a week and not 3days like now between the Games

        Open Controls
        1. jamiejoe
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah, 6 days but it could be a factor.

          Open Controls
          1. Dr. Agabuse
            • 7 Years
            just now

            The obly problem is that the opposition is so different.
            You camt prepare for defending with AMN 1:1 in a game vs Watford.
            Well actually you can. Let Sarr have the ball

            Open Controls
      5. Forza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Most fixtures being awkward makes it good for a free hit, if you're comfortable with a lot of double ups and triple ups. Those not playing FH will be carrying their Wolves/Chelsea/United assets into those fixtures without much of a choice, and FHers can avoid that.

        Open Controls
    12. olidooley
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      FH 38.....look good?

      Martinez
      TAA Pieters Bardsley
      Salah KDB D Silva Mahrez Martial
      Aubameyang Rashford

      Button Connolly Williams Tanganga

      Open Controls
      1. fr3d
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Mahrez to literally anyone and it looks good

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Why no love for Mahrez?

          Open Controls
      2. jamiejoe
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Isn't Sterling a stronger pick than KdB?

        Open Controls
    13. Pépé Pig
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Puli to Antonio worth a -4 for the final week?

      Open Controls
    14. Valar(Keith)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rob Holding.. ya I went there

      Open Controls
    15. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      If Aurier is out, any chance of Tanganga getting a game?!

      If so I could have the cheapest defence in FH history

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Watch this space but i think Aurier will be back

        Open Controls
    16. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      KDB Jesu or Dilva the best option for TC chip?

      Dont have Sterling.
      Would have to ditch Salah to get Ster.

      Open Controls
    17. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      So no chance Dilva plays v Watford now? Really glad I brought him in!

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Seems unlikely he will start. Might get minutes

        But only Pep knows and nothing you can do now anyway so don’t stress

        Open Controls
      2. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'm in the same boat with Foden on the bench. Expecting a Dilva 5 minuter to block his points. But there's always a chance with Pep.

        Open Controls
      3. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Could be a Cheeky 5mins

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Agabuse
          • 7 Years
          just now

          0wner

          Open Controls
      4. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Unlikely but with pep nothing is impossible

        Open Controls
      5. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pretty unlikely.

        Open Controls
        1. jamiejoe
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          So does that apply to Sterling, KdB, Mahrez etc?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Maybe.

            We'll see who plays on 37.

            Open Controls
    18. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Money left over in the bank on a FH, nowhere else to upgrade:

      A) Upgrade Pieters or Bardsley to Tarkowski (leaves me with just Nketiah on the bench).
      B) Invest lavishly on a full playing bench including sub keeper for the chance of cackling manically when there's unexpected massive rotation on the final day.

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        A but different player (Bellerin if rested)

        Open Controls
        1. Phil's Stamps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks, got Martinez in nets so would prefer the Burnley double-up.

          Open Controls
    19. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      1-2
      Norwich
      Otamendi the only goal

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        just now

        😆

        Open Controls
      2. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Nah, same scoreline but it's gotta be a Dilva own goal followed by a straight red after Pukki makes a passing remark about his hair implants.

        Open Controls
    20. Mackans
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pope.
      AWB Tarkowski Pieters
      Mané Sterling Dilva Antonio
      Auba Jesus Ings

      Open Controls
      1. Mackans
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thoughts on my FH draft?

        Open Controls
        1. Dr. Agabuse
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nice but change ings amd awb imho

          Open Controls
      2. JJO
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Burnley almost conceded twice vs Norwich,i think double defence is more than enough

        Open Controls
      3. jamiejoe
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Only AWB from United?

        Think that is the wrong pick.

        Open Controls
    21. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      How to fund David Silva in for Foden... I'm 0.5m short.

      A) Aurier > Bardsley
      B) Vardy > Ings
      C) TAA > VvD

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        A or B

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Let's see on Vardy. I gave him another chance this week against Spurs. If he delivers then I'll likely keep and do A.

          Open Controls
          1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Vardy vs Man U could be a shoot out or a shut out. Not easy to predict

            Open Controls
      2. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        A or B are both upgrades for GW38

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Dunno about that actually.

          Spurs vs cpl is a nice fixture. Vardy also, if it is as I suspect, and he's hitting his early season form again, it could be a huge shootout at United.

          Ings vs SHU isn't a great fixture based on season's form.

          C is definitely sideways or worse but I get to keep Vardy + Aurier.

          Open Controls
      3. jamiejoe
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    22. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Firmino's blank run is outstanding for a premium asset

      Open Controls
      1. InvertedWinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Elite level consistency

        Open Controls
      2. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ye he should be priced much lower next year.

        His price is based on the fact he is ‘up front’ for Liverpool

        Open Controls
      3. fr3d
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Firmino has posters of Ings in his bedroom

        Open Controls
    23. FPL Kakarot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      With Dilva looking unlikely to start against Watford, can we pretty safely say that KDB starts that one ?

      Also, what do we think the percentage chances of these guys starting?

      a) Sterling
      b) Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. jamiejoe
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Why is KdB more likely than Silva?

        He's got 2 more league opportunities and what ever happens in the Champions League 12 days after the league finishes.

        Open Controls
      2. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Sterling 70 : 30 Jesus

        Foden starts on one wing, Mahrez the other. Bilva starts as a CM beside KDB, with Dilva rested. Sterling false 9 very likely with Jesus benched. Gundo drops for Rodri/Dinho, Rodri more likely

        Open Controls
    24. J to the T
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      How does this FH draft look for GW38?

      Pope (Martinez)
      TAA Tierney Pieters (Neico Williams, Thomas)
      Salah Sterling Martial Bruno Antonio
      Jesus Auba (Greenwood)

      Hopefully if Trent doesn’t start Williams would. Greenwood first sub in case any of the front 5 benched

      Is doubling up on Burnley defence a bad idea?

      Open Controls
    25. Sotamendi84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      any thoughts on this fh38? ( too much manu)?

      martinez
      pieters bardsley taa
      kdb sterling salah bruno tony
      greeney jesus

      Open Controls
    26. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Antonio or Richarlison on a FH?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.