147
Scout Notes July 21

Little to concern defences of Liverpool and Burnley after bore draw at Brighton

147 Comments
Share

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United

  • Goals: None
  • Assists: None
  • Bonus: Dan Burn (£4.5m) x3, Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) x2, Mathew Ryan (£4.7m) x1

The two-word album review for Spinal Tap’s Shark Sandwich sprung to mind as Brighton and Hove Albion secured their Premier League safety with a goalless draw against Newcastle United.

Chances of quality were scarce in a desperately poor game that had a whiff of ‘pre-season friendly’ about it, although that was perhaps unsurprising given the frequency of fixtures over the last fortnight, the low stakes (Albion were pretty much already safe anyway) and the absence of a crowd.

Interest in these two teams is limited from a Fantasy perspective, with not one player on show having an ‘effective ownership’ of more than 4% in the top 10,000.

Brighton and Newcastle’s opponents in Gameweek 38+, Burnley and Liverpool, are much more in-demand, however, so this would have been a scouting mission of sorts for owners of Nick Pope (£5.1m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m), Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) et al.

On the basis of what we saw last night, there was little to worry FPL managers going big on the Clarets or the Reds – especially at the back.

The Magpies only forced one save out of Mathew Ryan (£4.7m), with the Australia international having to be alert to palm a Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) flick away from goal.

Most of the visitors’ threat came from set plays, with Dwight Gayle (£5.0m) glancing a header over just before half-time and substitute Andy Carroll (£5.4m) nodding an excellent opportunity wide late on.

So long as Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.3m) is fit, then Newcastle pose a danger to any side’s clean sheet and he’ll be the main concern for owners of Liverpool assets this weekend.

The Frenchman recovered from a calf problem to start at the Amex and showed glimpses of his talent but couldn’t do much with what little possession he was afforded, not registering a single shot or key pass.

At the other end of the pitch, Martin Dubravka (£5.1m) saved smartly from Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) and Adam Webster (£4.4m), with the Belgian also hooking a decent chance over in the final quarter of an hour.

A 0-0 was about right, though, and anyone targeting Trossard and Neal Maupay (£5.7m) for this meeting against a patched-up Newcastle defence who were without five recognised centre-halves were left short-changed.

That makeshift backline will be of interest to owners of Salah and Sadio Mane (£12.2m), who will no doubt give it a sterner examination on Sunday.

Danny Rose (£5.3m) and Emil Krafth (£4.3m) played either side of Federico Fernandez (£4.6m) in a back three, with Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) and Javier Manquillo (£4.3m) tasked with wing-back roles.

Steve Bruce said of his side’s display after the match:

Considering the problems we’ve had, I was delighted. The one thing you can’t deny about this group of players is their ability to roll their sleeves up and have a go.

We played two full-backs as centre-backs today and they were terrific. I was delighted with their attitude.

Emil’s got a really sore ankle and did well to carry on, but I think he epitomised the spirit of all them.

Three of Brighton’s backline hoovered up the bonus points, while Tariq Lamptey (£4.1m) has now started six of Albion’s last seven league games and is a budget defensive option going into Gameweek 38+, with Burnley themselves not renowned for scoring an abundance of goals.

The Seagulls may have been put to the sword by the two Manchester clubs and Liverpool recently but against the rest of the top flight, their defensive record is a bit better: Ryan has conceded 26 goals in 25 matches against non-big-six sides, keeping eight clean sheets along the way.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-3-3): Ryan; Lamptey (Duffy 86′), Dunk, Webster, Burn; Bissouma (Propper 73′), Stephens, Mooy (March 58); Gross (Mac Allister 58′), Maupay (Murray 73′), Trossard.

Newcastle United XI (3-5-2): Dubravka; Krafth, Fernandez, Rose; Manquillo, Bentaleb, Shelvey, Almiron (Lazaro 86′), Ritchie; Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 74′), Gayle (Carroll 74′).

Members Analysis

FPL Lessons Learned From Gameweek 37+

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

147 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jbasma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    So where do we go for early leaked starting lineups now that rockstar won’t post? FPLScarface might be one. Any Other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Just be here. Folks will link it. I do think we'll get leaked lineups for this last week. So my plan is to hold my transfers and have contingencies based on who's starting for City.

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        just now

        trustworthy ones tho? that is my worry

        Open Controls
    2. sunnyh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think here. Anything will be posted here no doubt

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Will be a lot of noise on Twitter but a lot of it will be BS that could have you second guessing yourself.

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        this is it City will be a minefield with rumours on lineups. Worried you could get burnt doing last minute changes. Is there anyone that is trusted bar Rockstar?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          As suggested above FPLscarface has done well recently and says he will prioritise the City line up in 38 but other than that I don't think it is worth risking your teams on newly created twitter accounts claiming to have Pep's line up spot on.

          Open Controls
  2. sunnyh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who would you get for a hit to captain for GW38:

    Sterling
    Son
    Salah/Mane

    Kane
    Auba
    Jesus

    Alternatively, can get Mahrez for free and captain David
    silva

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who are you sacrificing is the question?

      Open Controls
      1. sunnyh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Pulisic and Jimenez. No Liverpool mids, and no Tottenham assets so feeling a little scared going without either. Also tripling up on City is an enticing option

        Open Controls
    2. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait and see who starts for ManCity tonight and then you decide.

      Open Controls
  3. BigDaveSaves
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    We are 100% gonna get the City team news leaked on Sunday - don’t know why everyone is so anxious about it lol

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Because making a new team in 10mins may not be a good idea

      Open Controls
    2. sunnyh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      lol how is it 100%?

      Open Controls
  4. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    FPL BUG - Any advice appreciated!

    I run a cash mini league which involves monthly cash Prizes and have noticed a bug in FPL in the way that they calculate the monthly points table filter.

    Early on in the season i noticed that anyone in the league who took over a -20 seemed to bug out the calculations as the -20 wasn’t being removed off their month total.

    Anything under a -20 was being removed.

    When it happened earlier in the season, this individual was still not anywhere near winning the month so I didn’t bother raising it.

    But someone took a -36 in GW33 in my league, he also took a -4 and a -12 in GWs 35 and 37 and currently he is sitting top of the month with the tables having taking into account his -4 and his -12, but the bug has happened which has meant the league has not taken into account his -36.

    Anyone aware of this?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Guessing it's the 1st GW of the month so any hits isn't counted.

      Any transfer point deductions in the Gameweek before a phase starts won't be deducted from the phase score. For example, any transfers made in Gameweek 4 (preparing for Gameweek 5) won't be deducted from your September score.

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hits tAken the first game week of each month are NOT counted for monthly leagues/scores.This is part of the way monthly scores works, and it's not a bug.

      It's a feature that makes each month a fair competition between new teams (who basically play a wildcard the first game week) and already existing teams.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.